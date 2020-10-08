Worldwide Industry For Biopolymer Packaging To 2027 - Development Of New Technology And Processes

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopolymer Packaging Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Material Type, End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing awareness among customers about the adverse impact of conventional plastics is projected to escalate biopolymer packaging market growth at a CAGR of 19.1%.The market was valued at US$ 7,872.54 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% during 2019-2027 to reach US$ 37,465.07 million by 2027. The report highlights key driving factors and also the prominent players and their developments in the market.Biopolymers are perceived as renewable, sustainable, and carbon neutral form of materials which are produced from renewable plant materials. Bio based polymers are considered to be an effective alternative to the conventional polymers and are being increasingly used in packaging industry to produce environment-friendly materials. Consumer awareness regarding impact of conventional plastic, stringent government regulations, and need for sustainable packaging solutions are a few factors driving the global biopolymers packaging market. The majority of biopolymers do not biodegrade, still they are preferred as they are formulated using bio-based resources and can be recycled.The customers are now more aware of the adverse impact of conventional plastic on their lifestyle. Thus, consumers are demanding environment-friendly products, which decrease the usage of petroleum and natural gas, which reduces the carbon footprints. Currently, bioplastic and biopolymers are an alternative for nearly every conventional plastic material in diverse applications. Biopolymers offer innovative solutions with enhanced properties along with distinctive ability to reduce emissions and provide the same qualities and functionalities as that of conventional plastic. This biodegradable packaging material is made using renewable resources as well as fossil raw materials such as cellulose ester, PLA, PHA, starch derivatives, copolyesters like PBS and PBAT.Arkema Group, BASF SE, Biome Bioplastics Limited, Cardia Bioplastics, Innovia Films, NatureWorks LLC, Plantic Technologies Limited, Spectra packaging ltd., United Biopolymers, S.A., The Dow Chemical Company, and BEWiSynbra Group are some of the well-established companies in the global biopolymer packaging market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology 4. Biopolymer Packaging Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 APAC4.2.4 MEA4.2.5 SAM4.3 Expert Opinion4.4 Government Regulations With Regards To Biopolymer Packaging In Global Regions4.4.1 North America4.4.2 Europe4.4.3 Asia Pacific4.4.4 Middle East and Africa4.4.5 South America 5. Biopolymer Packaging Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Awareness Among Customers About The Adverse Impact Of Conventional Plastics5.1.2 Surge in Need For Sustainable Packaging Solution5.2 Key Market Restraints5.2.1 High Cost of Bio-Based Packaging Than Conventional Plastic Packaging5.3 Key Market Opportunities5.3.1 Development of New Technology And Processes5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Emergence of Novel Biopolymer Materials5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints 6. Biopolymer Packaging- Global Market Analysis6.1 Biopolymer Packaging Market Overview6.2 Biopolymer Packaging Market-Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players6.4 Global Market And Forecast To 2027: Material Type Market Analysis Into Each End-User6.4.1 Market Analysis of PLA in Food And Beverages, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals And Others6.4.2 Market Analysis of Bio-PE in Food And Beverages, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals And Others6.4.3 Market Analysis of Bio-PET in Food And Beverages, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals And Others6.4.4 Market Analysis of Starch in Food And Beverages, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals And Others6.4.5 Market Analysis of Cellulose in Food And Beverages, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals And Others6.4.6 Market Analysis of PBAT in Food And Beverages, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals And Others6.4.7 Market Analysis of PHA in Food And Beverages, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals And Others6.4.8 Market Analysis of PBS in Food And Beverages, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals And Others6.4.9 Market Analysis of Others in Food And Beverages, Cosmetic And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals And Others6.5 Regional Market And Forecast To 2027: Material Type Market Analysis Into Each End-User6.5.1 North America6.5.2 Europe6.5.3 Asia Pacific6.5.4 Middle East and Africa6.5.5 South America 7. Global Biopolymer Packaging Market Analysis - By Material Type7.1 Overview7.2 Global Biopolymer Packaging Market Breakdown, By Material Type, 2018 & 20277.3 Polylactides (PLA)7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Polylactides (PLA) Market Forecast and Analysis7.4 Bio-Polyethylene7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Bio-Polyethylene Market Forecast and Analysis7.5 Bio-Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Forecast and Analysis7.6 Starch7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Starch Market Forecast and Analysis7.7 Cellulose7.7.1 Overview7.7.2 Cellulose Market Forecast and Analysis7.8 PBAT7.8.1 Overview7.8.2 PBAT Market Forecast and Analysis7.9 Polyhydroxyalkanoates market7.9.1 Overview7.9.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoates Market Forecast and Analysis7.10 Poly(butylene succinate) (PBS)7.10.1 Overview7.10.2 Polybutylene succinate (PBS)Market Forecast and Analysis7.11 Others7.11.1 Overview7.11.2 Others Market Forecast and Analysis 8. Global Biopolymer Packaging Market Analysis - By End User8.1 Overview8.2 Global Biopolymer Packaging Market Breakdown, By End-User, 2018 & 20278.3 Food & Beverages market8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Food & Beverages Market Forecast and Analysis8.4 Cosmetic & Personal Care Market8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Cosmetic & Personal Care Market Forecast and Analysis8.5 Pharmaceuticals Market8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast and Analysis8.6 Others Market8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Others Market Forecast and Analysis 9. Biopolymer Packaging Market - Geographic Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 North America: Biopolymer Packaging Market9.3 Europe: Biopolymer Packaging Market9.4 Asia Pacific: Biopolymer Packaging Market9.5 Middle East and Africa: Biopolymer Packaging Market9.6 South America: Biopolymer Packaging Market 10. Overview- Impact of COVID-19 11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Biopolymer Packaging Market11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Industry Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Strategy & Business Planning12.3 Merger and Acquisition12.4 Product News 13. Biopolymer Packaging Market, Key Company Profile13.1 Arkema Group13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.1.6 Key Developments13.2 BASF SE13.2.1 Key Facts13.2.2 Business Description13.2.3 Products and Services13.2.4 Financial Overview13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.2.6 Key Developments13.3 Biome Bioplastics Limited13.3.1 Key Facts13.3.2 Business Description13.3.3 Products and Services13.3.4 Financial Overview13.3.5 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Key Developments13.4 Cardia Bioplastics13.4.1 Key Facts13.4.2 Business Description13.4.3 Products and Services13.4.4 Financial Overview13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.5 Innovia Films13.5.1 Key Facts13.5.2 Business Description13.5.3 Products and Services13.5.4 Financial Overview13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.6 NatureWorks LLC13.6.1 Key Facts13.6.2 Business Description13.6.3 Products and Services13.6.4 Financial Overview13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.7 Plantic Technologies Limited13.7.1 Key Facts13.7.2 Business Description13.7.3 Financial Overview13.7.4 SWOT Analysis13.8 Spectra packaging ltd.13.8.1 Key Facts13.8.2 Business Description13.8.3 Financial Overview13.8.4 SWOT Analysis13.8.5 Key Developments13.9 United Biopolymers, S.A.13.9.1 Key Facts13.9.2 Business Description13.9.3 Products and Services13.9.4 Financial Overview13.9.5 SWOT Analysis13.10 The Dow Chemical Company13.10.1 Key Facts13.10.2 Business Description13.10.3 Financial Overview13.10.4 SWOT Analysis13.10.5 Key Developments13.11 BEWiSynbra Group13.11.1 Key Facts13.11.2 Business Description13.11.3 Products and Services13.11.4 Financial Overview13.11.5 SWOT Analysis 14. 