Worldwide Industry For Bioplastics And Natural Fibers To 2030 - Key Market Trends And Drivers

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Bioplastics and Natural Fibers to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Government legislation, consumer trends and environmental concerns are compelling the development of bioplastics and natural fibers in markets including food packaging, automotive, building/construction, textiles, agriculture, sports & leisure and consumer goods. Biocomposites based on these materials offer significant advantages over incumbent synthetic materials including lightweighting, sustainability and reduced carbon footprint. Natural fibers are also abundant and low-cost. The bioplastics and natural fibers market will witness good growth through to 2030, with excellent opportunities for large producers and start ups.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the bioplastics and natural fibers market by applications and bioplastic and natural fiber type. Report contents include:

Market trends and drivers in the bioplastics and natural fibers market.

Production estimates by bioplastics and natural fibers producers, types, market and regions.

Impact of COVID-19.

Challenges for the bioplastics and natural fibers market.

Advantages and disadvantages of the bioplastics and natural fibers over synthetic plastics.

Analysis of synthetic biopolymers market including Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET), Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT), Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF), Polyamides (Bio-PA), Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT), Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers, Polyethylene (Bio-PE), Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

Analysis of naturally produced bio-based polymers including Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Polysaccharides, Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), Cellulose nanocrystals, Cellulose nanofibers, Protein-based bioplastics, Algal and fungal.

Analysis of natural fibers including seed fibers (cotton, luffa), bast fibers(jute, hemp, flax, ramie, kenaf), leaf fibers (sisal, abaca). fruit fibers (banana, pineapple, coir), stalk fibers, bamboo, sugarcane, animal proteins (alternative wool, leather, silk and down).

Profiles of over 250 companies. Companies profiled include Ananas Anam, BASF, Bast Fiber Technologies Inc., Kelheim Fibres GmbH, BComp, Circular Systems, Evrnu, Natural Fiber Welding, Icytos, NatureWorks, Total Corbion, Danimer Scientific, Novamont, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Indorama, Braskem, Avantium, Borealis, Cathay, Dupont, Arkema, DuPont, AMSilk GmbH, Notpla, Loliware, Bolt Threads, Ecovative, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Spiber and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY3.1 BIOPLASTICS3.1.1 What are bioplastics?3.1.2 Market trends3.1.3 Global production to 20303.1.4 Main producers and global production capacities3.1.4.1 Producers3.1.4.2 By bioplastic type3.1.4.3 By region3.1.5 Global demand for bioplastics 2020, by market3.1.6 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the bioplastics market and future demand3.1.7 Challenges for the biobased and sustainable plastics market3.2 NATURAL FIBERS3.2.1 What are natural fibers?3.2.2 Benefits of natural fibers over synthetic3.2.3 Markets and applications for natural fibers3.2.4 Market drivers for natural fibers3.2.5 Global revenues for natural fibers 2020-20303.2.5.1 By fiber type3.2.5.2 By market3.2.5.3 By region3.2.6 Technology challenges3.2.7 Future trends3.2.8 COVID-19 impact 4 THE GLOBAL PLASTICS MARKET4.1 Global production4.2 The importance of plastic4.3 Issues with plastics use 5 THE BIOPLASTICS MARKET5.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics5.2 Novel bio-based plastics5.3 Advantages and disadvantages compared to traditional plastics5.4 Types of Bio-based and/or Biodegradable Plastics5.5 BIODEGRADABLE AND COMPOSTABLE PLASTICS5.5.1 Biodegradability5.5.2 Compostability5.6 SYNTHETIC BIO-BASED POLYMERS5.6.1 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)5.6.1.1 Market analysis5.6.1.2 Producers5.6.2 Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET)5.6.2.1 Market analysis5.6.2.2 Producers5.6.3 Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT)5.6.3.1 Market analysis5.6.3.2 Producers5.6.4 Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF)5.6.4.1 Market analysis5.6.4.2 Comparative properties to PET5.6.4.3 Producers5.6.5 Polyamides (Bio-PA)5.6.5.1 Market analysis5.6.5.2 Producers5.6.6 Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT)5.6.6.1 Market analysis5.6.6.2 Producers5.6.7 Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers5.6.7.1 Market analysis5.6.7.2 Producers5.6.8 Polyethylene (Bio-PE)5.6.8.1 Market analysis5.6.8.2 Producers5.6.9 Polypropylene (Bio-PP)5.6.9.1 Market analysis5.6.9.2 Producers5.7 NATURAL BIO-BASED POLYMERS5.7.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)5.7.1.1 Market analysis5.7.1.2 Commercially available PHAs5.7.1.3 Producers5.7.2 Polysaccharides5.7.2.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)5.7.2.2 Cellulose nanocrystals5.7.2.3 Cellulose nanofibers5.8 MARKETS FOR BIOPLASTICS5.8.1 Packaging5.8.2 Consumer products5.8.3 Automotive5.8.4 Building & construction5.8.5 Textiles5.8.6 Electronics5.8.9 Agriculture and horticulture 6 THE NATURAL FIBERS MARKET6.1 NATURAL FIBER TYPES6.1.1 Manufacturing method, matrix materials and applications of natural fibers6.1.2 Advantages of natural fibers6.1.3 Plants (cellulose, lignocellulose)6.1.3.1 Seed fibers6.1.3.2 Bast fibers6.1.3.3 Leaf fibers6.1.3.4 Fruit fibers6.1.3.5 Stalk fibers from agricultural residues6.1.3.6 Soft and hardwoods6.1.3.7 Cane, grasses and reed6.1.3.8 Fresh grass (green biorefinery)6.1.3.9 Modified natural polymers6.1.4 Animal (fibrous protein)6.1.4.1 Wool6.1.4.2 Silk fiber6.1.4.3 Leather6.1.4.4 Down6.2 MARKETS FOR NATURAL FIBERS6.2.1 Composites6.2.1.1 Market overview6.2.1.2 Natural fiber injection moulding compounds6.2.1.3 Non-woven natural fiber mat composites6.2.1.4 Aligned natural fiber-reinforced composites6.2.1.5 Natural fiber biobased polymer compounds6.2.1.6 Natural fiber biobased polymer non-woven mats6.2.1.7 Natural fiber biobased polymer composites6.2.1.8 Natural fiber thermoset bioresin composites6.2.2 Aerospace6.2.2.1 Market overview6.2.3 Automotive6.2.3.1 Market overview6.2.3.2 Applications of natural fibers6.2.4 Building/construction6.2.4.1 Market overview6.2.4.2 Applications of natural fibers6.2.5 Sports and leisure6.2.5.1 Market overview6.2.5.2 Composites6.2.5.3 Sportswear6.2.6 Textiles6.2.6.1 Market overview6.2.6.2 Consumer apparel6.2.6.3 Geotextiles6.2.6.4 Alternative leather6.2.7 Packaging6.2.7.1 Market overview6.2.7.2 Food packaging6.2.7.3 Beverage packaging6.3 GLOBAL NATURAL FIBERS MARKET VOLUMES6.3.1 Overall global fibers market6.3.2 Plant-based fiber production6.3.3 Animal-based natural fiber production 7 BIOPLASTICS COMPANY PROFILES 8 NATURAL FIBER PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPER PROFILES

