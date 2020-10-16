Worldwide Industry For Barrier Films To 2027 - Impact Analysis Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Barrier Films - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global barrier Films Market accounted for $30.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $58.43 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing demand for barrier films from food & beverage sector in order to increase product shelf life, increasing demand for customer-friendly packaging, and growing number of retail chains in developing countries. However, increasing environmental concerns for plastics is likely to hamper the market.

Barrier films involve an integral part of food packaging solutions mainly thin plastic based products. It holds application in food type and products such as bakery, pet food, sugar confectionery, dehydrated food and beverage including chips and chocolates. In different products, unless there is good seal integrity there is no need of using a barrier film. Barrier films are used mainly to extend the shelf life and for protection of food products from various external influences providing oxygen and moisture barriers. It holds the main use in the packaging of products.

By type, inorganic oxide coating films segment of the barrier films market is projected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the superior properties of EVOH that include improved flexibility and excellent barrier against oxygen, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide. PVDC prevents oxidation, moisture loss, and aroma and odor transfer. These characteristics of EVOH and PVDC make them suitable materials for packaging applications, especially in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries, thereby contributing to the growth of the inorganic oxide coating films segment.

On the basis of geography, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to growing demand from agriculture and pharmaceutical industries and presence of major manufacturers in economies in this region. Moreover, rapidly increasing medical tourism industry in various countries in this region is resulting in high demand for barrier films for manufacturing pharmaceutical products, which is expected to support growth of the market in Asia-Pacific to a significant extent.

Some of the key players in barrier Films Market include Sealed Air Corporation, Uflex Limited, Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd., Amcor Limited, bemis Company, Inc., Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc., berry Global, Inc., Toppan Printing Co. Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Dai Nippon Printing, Ultimet Films Limited, DuPont Teijin Films, Toray Advanced Film, Schur Flexibles Group, Mondi, Winpak Ltd., 3M, FUJIFILM, Ampac Holdings, LLC, and Flexopack.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 End-user Analysis3.7 Emerging Markets3.8 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global Barrier Films Market, By Type5.1 Introduction5.2 Inorganic Oxide Coating Films5.3 Organic Coating Films5.4 Metallized Films5.5 Transparent Barrier Films 6 Global Barrier Films Market, By Material6.1 Introduction6.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)6.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)6.4 Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET)6.5 Polyethylene (PE)6.5.1 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)6.5.2 High Density Poly Ethylene (HDPE)6.5.3 Medium-Density Polyethylene (MDPE)6.5.4 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)6.6 Polyamide (Nylon)6.7 Oxygen/Water Vapour Barriers6.7.1 Metallized Polyester (METPET)6.7.2 Aclar (PCTFE)6.7.3 Teflon (PTFE)6.7.4 Saran (Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC))6.7.5 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)6.7.6 Escal (ceramic coated PVOH)6.7.7 Tedlar (PFE)6.8 Structural or Protective Layers6.8.1 Polypropylene (PP)6.8.2 Biaxially Oriented Nylon (BON)6.8.3 Oriented Polypropylene (OPP)6.8.4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)6.8.5 Cast Polypropylene (CPP)6.9 Other Materials6.9.1 Polystyrene (PS) 7 Global Barrier Films Market, By Packaging7.1 Introduction7.2 Blister Base Films7.3 Wrapping Films and Forming Webs7.4 Bags7.5 Tray Lidding Films7.6 Pouches 8 Global Barrier Films Market, By Contaminant Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Corrosion8.3 Moisture 9 Global Barrier Films Market, By End-user9.1 Introduction9.2 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare9.3 Agriculture9.4 Personal Care and Home Care9.5 Electronics9.6 Food and Beverage9.6.1 Dehydrated Food and Beverage9.6.2 Bakery and Confectionery9.6.3 Animal Food9.7 Consumer Goods Industry9.8 Medical Devices9.9 Chemicals 10 Global Barrier Films Market, By Sales Channel10.1 Introduction10.2 Distribution Channel10.3 Direct Channel 11 Global Barrier Films Market, By Geography11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.2.1 US11.2.2 Canada11.2.3 Mexico11.3 Europe11.3.1 Germany11.3.2 UK11.3.3 Italy11.3.4 France11.3.5 Spain11.3.6 Rest of Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.4.1 Japan11.4.2 China11.4.3 India11.4.4 Australia11.4.5 New Zealand11.4.6 South Korea11.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific11.5 South America11.5.1 Argentina11.5.2 Brazil11.5.3 Chile11.5.4 Rest of South America11.6 Middle East & Africa11.6.1 Saudi Arabia11.6.2 UAE11.6.3 Qatar11.6.4 South Africa11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 12 Key Developments12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers12.3 New Product Launches12.4 Expansions12.5 Other Key Strategies 13 Company Profiling13.1 Sealed Air Corporation13.2 Uflex Limited13.3 Atlantis-Pak Co. Ltd.13.4 Amcor Limited13.5 Bemis Company, Inc.13.6 Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc.13.7 Berry Global, Inc.13.8 Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.13.9 Huhtamaki Oyj13.10 Dai Nippon Printing13.11 Ultimet Films Limited13.12 DuPont Teijin Films13.13 Toray Advanced Film13.14 Schur Flexibles Group13.15 Mondi13.16 Winpak Ltd.13.17 3M13.18 FUJIFILM13.19 Ampac Holdings, LLC13.20 FlexopackFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/du11z

