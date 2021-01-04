Worldwide Industry For Automotive Thermal Systems To 2025 - By Component, Vehicle Type And Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Thermal System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive thermal system market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. An automotive thermal system helps to maintain and regulate the desired temperature level of different vehicle components, such as the motor, battery and cabinet area. It reduces temperature fluctuations, increases efficiency and prevents breakdown. It also reduces fuel consumption and improves powertrain efficacy, which aids in lowering carbon emissions. Consequently, it is extensively utilized in the manufacturing of heavy vehicles used in the construction and transportation sectors. At present, the escalating demand for vehicle electrification is increasing the utilization of these systems to enhance user comfort without impacting vehicle range and keeping battery temperature at ideal operating conditions.The increasing need for reducing carbon emissions produced by internal combustion engines (ICEs) in automobiles, along with the stringent emission regulations imposed by governing agencies of several countries, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Apart from this, the rising utilization of advanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems that are environment-friendly and lightweight is bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the increasing sales of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), along with the integration of thermal sensors with automotive thermal systems that sense the temperature in real-time and provide necessary solutions to the user is further contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising number of construction activities is escalating the demand for heavy vehicles, which, in turn, is strengthening the market growth. However, the mass outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of several countries have disrupted the supply chains. The market is expected to experience growth once normalcy is regained. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global automotive thermal system market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Key Market Segmentation:The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive thermal system market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, component and vehicle type. Breakup by Component:

Compressor

HVAC

Powertrain Cooling

Fluid Transport

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Others

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Borgwarner Inc., Continental Aktiengesellschaft, DENSO Corporation, General Motors Company, Gentherm Incorporated, Grayson Automotive Services Limited, Lennox International Inc., MAHLE GmbH, Modine Manufacturing Company Inc. and Visteon Corporation. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Automotive Thermal System Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Component6.1 Compressor6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 HVAC6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Powertrain Cooling6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Fluid Transport6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type7.1 Passenger Cars7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Light Commercial Vehicles7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Others7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 North America8.1.1 United States8.1.1.1 Market Trends8.1.1.2 Market Forecast8.1.2 Canada8.1.2.1 Market Trends8.1.2.2 Market Forecast8.2 Asia Pacific8.2.1 China8.2.1.1 Market Trends8.2.1.2 Market Forecast8.2.2 Japan8.2.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2.2 Market Forecast8.2.3 India8.2.3.1 Market Trends8.2.3.2 Market Forecast8.2.4 South Korea8.2.4.1 Market Trends8.2.4.2 Market Forecast8.2.5 Australia8.2.5.1 Market Trends8.2.5.2 Market Forecast8.2.6 Indonesia8.2.6.1 Market Trends8.2.6.2 Market Forecast8.2.7 Others8.2.7.1 Market Trends8.2.7.2 Market Forecast8.3 Europe8.3.1 Germany8.3.1.1 Market Trends8.3.1.2 Market Forecast8.3.2 France8.3.2.1 Market Trends8.3.2.2 Market Forecast8.3.3 United Kingdom8.3.3.1 Market Trends8.3.3.2 Market Forecast8.3.4 Italy8.3.4.1 Market Trends8.3.4.2 Market Forecast8.3.5 Spain8.3.5.1 Market Trends8.3.5.2 Market Forecast8.3.6 Russia8.3.6.1 Market Trends8.3.6.2 Market Forecast8.3.7 Others8.3.7.1 Market Trends8.3.7.2 Market Forecast8.4 Latin America8.4.1 Brazil8.4.1.1 Market Trends8.4.1.2 Market Forecast8.4.2 Mexico8.4.2.1 Market Trends8.4.2.2 Market Forecast8.4.3 Others8.4.3.1 Market Trends8.4.3.2 Market Forecast8.5 Middle East and Africa8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country8.5.3 Market Forecast 9 SWOT Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 Strengths9.3 Weaknesses9.4 Opportunities9.5 Threats 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers11.4 Degree of Competition11.5 Threat of New Entrants11.6 Threat of Substitutes 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 Borgwarner Inc.13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio13.3.1.3 Financials13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.2 Continental Aktiengesellschaft13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio13.3.2.3 Financials13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.3 DENSO Corporation13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio13.3.3.3 Financials13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.4 General Motors Company13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio13.3.4.3 Financials13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.5 Gentherm Incorporated13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio13.3.5.3 Financials13.3.6 Grayson Automotive Services Limited13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio13.3.6.3 Financials13.3.7 Lennox International Inc.13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio13.3.7.3 Financials13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.8 MAHLE GmbH13.3.8.1 Company Overview13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio13.3.8.3 Financials13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.9 Modine Manufacturing Company Inc.13.3.9.1 Company Overview13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio13.3.9.3 Financials13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 13.3.10 Visteon Corporation13.3.10.1 Company Overview13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio13.3.10.3 Financials13.3.10.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b4oqgi

