Worldwide Industry For Automotive Augmented Reality To 2026 - The Development Of 5G Technology Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Augmented Reality Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global automotive augmented reality market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global automotive augmented reality market to grow with a CAGR of 18.19% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on automotive augmented reality market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.The report on automotive augmented reality market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global automotive augmented reality market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global automotive augmented reality market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Report Findings 1) Drivers

The growing adoption of connected vehicles

2) Restraints

Concern over cybersecurity due to vehicle telematics and internet connectivity

3) Opportunities

The development of 5G technology

What does this Report Deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the automotive augmented reality market.2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the automotive augmented reality market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global automotive augmented reality market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Report Description1.2. Research Methods1.3. Research Approaches 2. Executive Summary2.1. Automotive Augmented Reality Market Highlights2.2. Automotive Augmented Reality Market Projection2.3. Automotive Augmented Reality Market Regional Highlights 3. Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Automotive Augmented Reality Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Sensor Technology3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vehicles3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Automotive Augmented Reality Market 4. Automotive Augmented Reality Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Sensor Technology5.1. Radar5.2. LiDAR5.3. CCD/CMOS Image Sensors5.4. Sensor Fusion 6. Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Vehicles6.1. Passenger Vehicles6.2. Commercial Vehicles 7. Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Region 2020-20267.1. North America7.1.1. North America Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Sensor Technology7.1.2. North America Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Vehicles7.1.3. North America Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Country7.2. Europe7.2.1. Europe Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Sensor Technology7.2.2. Europe Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Vehicles7.2.3. Europe Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Country7.3. Asia-Pacific7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Sensor Technology7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Vehicles7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Country7.4. RoW7.4.1. RoW Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Sensor Technology7.4.2. RoW Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Vehicles7.4.3. RoW Automotive Augmented Reality Market by Sub-region 8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Augmented Reality Market8.2. Companies Profiled8.2.1. Robert Bosch GmbH8.2.2. Continental AG8.2.3. Panasonic Corporation8.2.4. Visteon Corporation8.2.5. Denso Corp8.2.6. Texas Instruments Incorporated8.2.7. Garmin Ltd8.2.8. Honeywell International Inc8.2.9. Microvision IncFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ueguvk

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-industry-for-automotive-augmented-reality-to-2026---the-development-of-5g-technology-presents-opportunities-301210735.html

SOURCE Research and Markets