Worldwide Industry For Automotive Airbags To 2027 - By Product Type, Component, Distribution Channel, Vehicle, Fabric, Yarn Type And Geography

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Airbag - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Automotive Airbag market accounted for $60.63 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $104.96 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as increasing commercial vehicle sales and growing passenger vehicle sales are propelling market growth. However, the rise in the cost of the vehicles due to the high installation cost of the airbag and its replacement cost and high barriers to exit are hampering the market growth.The airbag is one of the automotive safety devices. The automotive airbag consists of flexible fabric wrapping or cushion that is designed to inflate at the time of vehicle collision while driving. The main reason for the automotive airbag is to cushion the driver during vehicle crash and protect the body when the body strike the interior objects of the vehicle such as the steering, wheel, or window.Based on the vehicle, the passenger vehicles segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the incorporation of airbags in common passenger vehicles as a standard fitment. The increasing disposable income and availability of easier financing alternatives are supporting the passenger vehicle adoption. The vehicle manufacturers are taking multiple initiatives to enhance vehicle safety performance. The manufacturers are offering dual airbags as a standard feature in their new vehicle models.By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to it is encouraged by the development of a new airbag module in the region along with government-funded safety projects. Besides, the airbag raw material manufacturers are investing in the region to establish manufacturing plants owing to growing airbags demand and rising vehicle sales.Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Airbag Market include Autoliv, Continental, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, Joyson Electronic, Robert Bosch GmbH, Takata, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mitsubishi Electric, Delphi Automotive, Key Safety System, Toyota Gosea, Daicel Corporation, TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation., and Porcher Industries SA. What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining 2.4.2 Data Analysis 2.4.3 Data Validation 2.4.4 Research Approach 2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources 2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources 2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Product Analysis3.7 Emerging Markets3.8 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers4.2 Bargaining power of buyers4.3 Threat of substitutes4.4 Threat of new entrants4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Automotive Airbag Market, By Product Type5.1 Introduction5.2 Driver Front Airbag5.3 Passenger Front Airbag5.4 Knee Airbag5.5 Side Airbag5.6 Side Curtain Airbags5.7 Rear Curtain Airbag5.8 Seat Cushion5.9 Centre Airbag5.10 Pedestrian Airbag 6 Global Automotive Airbag Market, By Component6.1 Introduction6.2 Crash Sensors6.3 Electromechanical Sensors6.4 Electronic Sensors6.5 Bag Pack6.6 Initiator6.7 Filters6.8 Airbag Module6.8.1 Inflator or Gas Generator 7 Global Automotive Airbag Market, By Distribution Channel7.1 Introduction7.2 Aftermarket7.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) 8 Global Automotive Airbag Market, By Vehicle8.1 Introduction8.2 Passenger Cars8.3 Light Commercial Vehicle8.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles8.4.1 Buses 8.4.2 Trucks 9 Global Automotive Airbag Market, By Fabric9.1 Introduction9.2 Non-Coated9.3 Neoprene Coated9.4 Silicone Coating 10 Global Automotive Airbag Market, By Yarn Type10.1 Introduction10.2 Nylon Type10.3 Polyester Type 11 Global Automotive Airbag Market, By Geography11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.2.1 US 11.2.2 Canada 11.2.3 Mexico 11.3 Europe11.3.1 Germany 11.3.2 UK 11.3.3 Italy 11.3.4 France 11.3.5 Spain 11.3.6 Rest of Europe 11.4 Asia Pacific11.4.1 Japan 11.4.2 China 11.4.3 India 11.4.4 Australia 11.4.5 New Zealand 11.4.6 South Korea 11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific 11.5 South America11.5.1 Argentina 11.5.2 Brazil 11.5.3 Chile 11.5.4 Rest of South America 11.6 Middle East & Africa11.6.1 Saudi Arabia 11.6.2 UAE 11.6.3 Qatar 11.6.4 South Africa 11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 12 Key Developments12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers12.3 New Product Launch12.4 Expansions12.5 Other Key Strategies 13 Company Profiling13.1 Autoliv13.2 Continental13.3 Denso Corporation13.4 Hyundai Mobis13.5 Joyson Electronic 13.6 Robert Bosch GmbH13.7 Takata13.8 ZF Friedrichshafen AG13.9 Mitsubishi Electric13.10 Delphi Automotive13.11 Key Safety System13.12 Toyota Gosea13.13 Daicel Corporation13.14 TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation13.15 Porcher Industries SAFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5x10ab

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-industry-for-automotive-airbags-to-2027---by-product-type-component-distribution-channel-vehicle-fabric-yarn-type-and-geography-301180548.html

SOURCE Research and Markets