Worldwide Industry For Automated Liquid Handling To 2027 - Development Of Miniaturized ALH Systems Presents Opportunities

The global automated liquid handling market was valued at $763 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,480 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8. 5% from 2020 to 2027.Automated liquid handling (ALH) systems are equipment that are precisely programmed to handle liquids and deliver accurate and reproducible results without any complexity in clinical and research settings. Efficient and accurate liquid handling techniques are essential components of a wide range of research applications. Paying attention to quality of liquid handling is imperative for results to remain consistent and reliable. Profits and productivity are based on number of processed samples in the diagnostics industry; hence high throughput is highly expected in these processes. Automated liquid handling offers high throughput processing at the expense of reducing labor costs, streamlining work-flow, decreasing manual errors, and improving overall experimental outcome. ALH are widely used in biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, contract research organizations, academic & government research institutes to enhance workflow.It is estimated that the market would show significant market growth during the forecast period, owing to The rise in adoption of ALH, The rise in adoption of ALH in emerging countries, technological advancements in ALH systems, and surge in demand for miniature process equipment. In addition, advantages of ALH systems over manual pipetting such as improved efficiency, enhanced safety, and The rise in awareness of benefits of using ALH is expected to fuel the market growth. However, higher costs of ALH instruments are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, untapped potential of emerging markets provide lucrative opportunities for market players.The automated liquid handling market is segmented on the basis of type, modality, procedure, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into standalone, individual benchtop workstation, multi-instrument system, and others. By modality, it is bifurcated into fixed tips and disposable tips. By procedure, it is segmented into PCR-set-up, serial dilution, high-throughput screening, cell culture, whole genome amplification, plate reformatting, array printing, and other procedures. On the basis of end user, it is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and academic & government research institutes. Region wise, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key Benefits

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Key Findings of the Study2.2. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets3.2.2. Top Player Positioning, 20193.2.3. Top Winning Strategies3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Technological Advancements Associated With Alh Systems3.5.1.2. Availability of Improved and Error-Free Alh Systems3.5.1.3. Dearth of Skilled Professionals3.5.1.4. Increase in Number of R&D Activities3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. Laboratory Budget Constraints Affect Procurement of Alh Systems3.5.2.2. Complex Operability of Latest Liquid Handling Systems3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Untapped Potential of Emerging Markets3.5.3.2. Development of Miniaturized Alh Systems3.5.4. Impact Analysis3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Automated Liquid Handling Market Chapter 4: Automated Liquid Handling Market, by Type4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast4.2. Standalone4.2.1. Key Market Trends Growth Factors and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.3. Individual Benchtop Workstations4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.4. Multi-Instrument4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.5. Others4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 5: Automated Liquid Handling Market, by Modality5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast5.2. Disposable Tips5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country5.3. Fixed Tips5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 6: Automated Liquid Handling Market, by Procedure6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast6.2. Serial Dilution6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country6.3. Plate Reformatting6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country6.4. Plate Replication6.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country6.5. Pcr Setup6.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.5.2. Market Analysis, by Country6.6. High Throughput Screening6.6.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.6.2. Market Analysis, by Country6.7. Cell Culture6.7.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.7.2. Market Analysis, by Country6.8. Whole Genome Amplification6.8.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.8.2. Market Analysis, by Country6.9. Array Printing6.9.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.9.2. Market Analysis, by Country6.10. Others6.10.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.10.2. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 7: Automated Liquid Handling Market, by End-user7.1. Overview7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast7.2. Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies7.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country7.3. Contract Research Organizations7.3.1. Market Size and Forecast7.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country7.4. Academic & Government Research Institutes7.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region7.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 8: Automated Liquid Handling Market, by Region8.1. Overview8.2. North America8.3. Europe8.4. Asia-Pacific8.5. LAMEA Chapter 9: Company Profiles9.1. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Biotek Instruments, Inc.)9.1.1. Company Overview9.1.2. Company Snapshot9.1.3. Operating Business Segments9.1.4. Product Portfolio9.1.5. Business Performance9.2. Aurora Biomed Inc9.2.1. Company Overview9.2.2. Company Snapshot9.2.3. Operating Business Segments9.2.4. Product Portfolio9.3. Corning Incorporated9.3.1. Company Overview9.3.2. Company Snapshot9.3.3. Operating Business Segments9.3.4. Product Portfolio9.3.5. Business Performance9.4. Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.)9.4.1. Company Overview9.4.2. Company Snapshot9.4.3. Operating Business Segments9.4.4. Product Portfolio9.4.5. Business Performance9.4.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.5. Eppendorf AG9.5.1. Company Overview9.5.2. Company Snapshot9.5.3. Operating Business Segments9.5.4. Product Portfolio9.5.5. Business Performance9.6. Gilson, Inc.9.6.1. Company Overview9.6.2. Company Snapshot9.6.3. Operating Business Segments9.6.4. Product Portfolio9.7. Hamilton Company9.7.1. Company Overview9.7.2. Company Snapshot9.7.3. Operating Business Segments9.7.4. Product Portfolio9.7.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.8. Mettler-Toledo International Inc.9.8.1. Company Overview9.8.2. Company Snapshot9.8.3. Operating Business Segments9.8.4. Product Portfolio9.8.5. Business Performance9.9. Perkinelmer, Inc.9.9.1. Company Overview9.9.2. Company Snapshot9.9.3. Operating Business Segments9.9.4. Product Portfolio9.9.5. Business Performance9.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.10. Tecan Group Ltd.9.10.1. Company Overview9.10.2. Company Snapshot9.10.3. Operating Business Segments9.10.4. Product Portfolio9.10.5. Business Performance9.10.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.9.11.1. Company Overview9.11.2. Company Snapshot9.11.3. Operating Business Segments9.11.4. Product Portfolio9.11.5. Business PerformanceFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9btvgx

