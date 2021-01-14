Worldwide Industry For Air Purifier Towers To 2026 - Key Market Trends & Developments

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Air Purifier Tower Market, By Length (Below 40 Feet, Above 40 Feet), By Filter Type (HEPA v/s Activated Carbon), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Air Purifier Tower Market was valued USD 2.09 Million in 2019 and is predicted to grow at CAGR of over 19.67% to reach USD 5.40 Million by 2025. Increasing level of air pollution due to factors such as vehicular emission and booming industrial sector in the country. In addition, rising expenditure on health and wellness products along with growing awareness regarding hazardous effects of air pollution are further anticipated to propel the market through 2025. Air purifier tower or smog tower is a chimney like building which extracts air at ground level by heating it in a specially adapted glass greenhouse at the base before letting the air pass through a series of filters and releasing clean air at the top. The heating at the base of the tower is done using solar energy.The Global Air Purifier Tower Market is segmented based on length, filter type, company and region. Based on filter type, the market can be categorized into HEPA and activated carbon. HEPA filter segment dominated the market with share of 69.74% in 2019 and the trend is likely to continue until 2025. Recently installed air purifier towers consist of HEPA filters and the new towers that are being built consist of the same type of technology and same type of filters, contributing to the significant share of the segment.Regionally, the air purifier tower market has been segmented Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa regions. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific region dominates the overall air purifier tower market owing to the presence of world's first air purifier tower in China. Additionally, countries like India and China are working to install more such towers to combat the problem of air pollution.Major players operating in the Global Air Purifier Tower Market include Kurin Systems Co, ENS Clean Air (ENS Holding B.V.), Studio Roosegaarde (Studio Roosegaarde and Heijmans N.V.), Vincent Callebaut Architectures and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Objective of the Study:

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Voice of Customer 5. Global Air Purifier Tower Market Outlook5.1. Market Size and Forecast5.1.1. By Value, New Installations5.1.2. By Value, Maintenance & Repair5.2. Market Share and Forecast5.2.1. By Length (Below 40 Feet, Above 40 Feet)5.2.2. By Filter Type (HEPA v/s Activated Carbon)5.2.3. By Company5.2.4. By Region5.3. Product Market Map 6. Asia-Pacific Air Purifier Tower Market Outlook6.1. Market Size and Forecast6.1.1. By Value, New Installations6.1.2. By Value, Maintenance & Repair6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Length6.2.2. By Filter Type6.2.3. By Country6.3. China Air Purifier Tower Market Outlook6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast6.3.1.1. By Value, New Installations6.3.1.2. By Value, Maintenance & Repair6.3.2. By Market Share and Forecast6.3.2.1. By Length6.3.2.2. By Filter Type6.4. India Air Purifier Tower Market Outlook6.4.1. Market Size and Forecast6.4.1.1. By Value, New Installations6.4.1.2. By Value, Maintenance & Repair6.4.2. Market Share and Forecast6.4.2.1. By Length6.4.2.2. By Filter Type6.5. South Korea Air Purifier Tower Market Outlook6.5.1. Market Size and Forecast6.5.1.1. By Value, New Installations6.5.1.2. By Value, Maintenance & Repair6.5.2. Market Share and Forecast6.5.2.1. By Length6.5.2.2. By Filter Type 7. Europe Air Purifier Tower Market Outlook7.1. Market Size and Forecast7.1.1. By Value, New Installations7.1.2. By Value, Maintenance & Repair7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.2.1. By Length7.2.2. By Filter Type7.2.3. By Country7.3. France Air Purifier Tower Market Outlook7.3.1. Market Size and Forecast7.3.1.1. By Value, New Installations7.3.1.2. By Value, Maintenance & Repair7.3.2. Market Share and Forecast7.3.2.1. By Length7.3.2.2. By Filter Type 8. North America Air Purifier Tower Market Outlook8.1. Market Size and Forecast8.1.1. By Value, New Installations8.1.2. By Value, Maintenance & Repair8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.2.1. By Length8.2.2. By Filter Type8.2.3. By Country 9. South America Air Purifier Tower Market Outlook9.1. Market Size and Forecast9.1.1. By Value, New Installations9.1.2. By Value, Maintenance & Repair9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.2.1. By Length9.2.2. By Filter Type9.2.3. By Country 10. Market Dynamics10.1. Drivers10.2. Challenges 11. Market Trends & Developments 12. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Air Purifier Tower Market 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. Kurin Systems Co13.2. ENS Clean Air (ENS Holding B.V.)13.3. Studio Roosegaarde (Studio Roosegaarde and Heijmans N.V.)13.4. Vincent Callebaut Architectures 14. Strategic Recommendations 15. About the Publisher & DisclaimerFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bis6xy

