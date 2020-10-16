Worldwide Industry For Accounts Receivable Automation To 2027 - Impact Analysis Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Accounts Receivable Automation - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market accounted for $1.73 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.97 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Growing focus on the improvement of cash flow and reduction of days sales outstanding and reduced accounting cycle time are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, constant security concerns and network related issues are hampering the growth of the market.

Accounts receivable automation is software used to automate the process of account receivable functions. The software helps clients in speeding up workflows, enhancing control over processes, saving time and effortlessly sharing data through the cloud.

Based on the deployment type, the on-premises segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as this deployment is a traditional method to execute solutions on-premises of an enterprise, as it provides full control over the infrastructure and assets, as well as enhances their online security measures. By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of accounting software within this region to manage operational work in SMEs and growing demand for precise management of accounting procedure and timely processing of payment processes from customers.

Some of the key players profiled in the Accounts Receivable Automation Market include Zoho, Yaypay, Workday, Versapay, SAP, Emagia, Rimilia, Oracle, Kofax, Invoiced, Highradius, FinancialForce, Esker, Comarch, bottomline Technologies, and Sage.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 End-user Analysis3.7 Emerging Markets3.8 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market, By Organization Size5.1 Introduction5.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)5.3 Large Enterprises 6 Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market, By Deployment Type6.1 Introduction6.2 On-Premises6.3 Cloud 7 Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market, By Component7.1 Introduction7.2 Services7.2.1 Consulting and Implementation7.2.2 Support and Maintenance7.3 Solution 8 Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market, By End-user8.1 Introduction8.2 Telecom & Information Technology (IT)8.3 Non-profit Organizations8.4 Construction8.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences8.6 Food and Beverage8.7 Energy and Utilities8.8 Consumer Goods and Retail8.9 Manufacturing8.10 Chemicals8.11 BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)8.12 Other End-users8.12.1 Education8.12.2 Government8.12.3 Hospitality8.12.4 Logistics & Wholesale Distribution8.12.5 Public Sector8.12.6 Transportation8.12.7 Media and Entertainment8.12.8 Travel & Tourism 9 Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market, By Geography9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.2.1 US9.2.2 Canada9.2.3 Mexico9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.2 UK9.3.3 Italy9.3.4 France9.3.5 Spain9.3.6 Rest of Europe9.4 Asia-Pacific9.4.1 Japan9.4.2 China9.4.3 India9.4.4 Australia9.4.5 New Zealand9.4.6 South Korea9.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific9.5 South America9.5.1 Argentina9.5.2 Brazil9.5.3 Chile9.5.4 Rest of South America9.6 Middle East & Africa9.6.1 Saudi Arabia9.6.2 UAE9.6.3 Qatar9.6.4 South Africa9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 10 Key Developments10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers10.3 New Product Launches10.4 Expansions10.5 Other Key Strategies 11 Company Profiling11.1 Zoho11.2 Yaypay11.3 Workday11.4 Versapay11.5 SAP11.6 Emagia11.7 Rimilia11.8 Oracle11.9 Kofax11.10 Invoiced11.11 Highradius11.12 FinancialForce11.13 Esker11.14 Comarch11.15 Bottomline Technologies11.16 SageFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2532s

