Worldwide Industrial Wearables Industry To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Market Forecasts

The "Industrial Wearables Market by Device Type, Component and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial wearables market size is expected to reach $8.40 billion by 2027 from $3.79 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027. Electronics that are manufactured to be worn on a consumer's body with intelligent operation performing capabilities are termed as wearable devices. Wearable electronics consist of intelligent devices such as smart watches, smart bands, headsets, and others. The industrial wearable devices find application in automotive, military & defense, manufacturing, energy & power, and others.Major players such as Microsoft Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and others, adopt various strategies to develop and upgrade the technology that boosts the market demand. In addition, wearable are the electronic devices that are equipped with artificial intelligent algorithms and IoT for smart connection for human assistance, monitoring, and other intelligent functions.The prominent factor that drives the industrial wearables market growth include rise in the adoption of wearable devices. The demand for wearable has surpassed that of smartphones in the consumer electronics segment. From checking notifications to tracking physical activity, these devices provide novel means to accomplish routine tasks. Rise in the adoption of these devices in industrial sector create lucrative growth demand for industrial wearable market.However, one of the major restraints is the short life of smart wearable devices. On the contrary, a rise in technology adoption in wearable devices and increase in investment in wearable devices are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the industrial wearables industry during the forecast period.The global industrial wearables market is segmented into device type, component, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of device type, the market is classified into smart watches, glasses, headsets, and smartbands. By component, it is categorized into sensors, displays, connectivity, processors, and others. Depending on industry vertical, the market is fragmented into manufacturing, automotive, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, power & energy, and other. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).The key players profiled in the report include Microsoft Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., IMEC, RealWear, Sony Corporation, Vuzix Corporation, and Proglove. These Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the industrial wearables industry. Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION1.1. Report description1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research methodology1.4.1. Primary research1.4.2. Secondary research1.4.3. Analyst tools and models CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. COVID-19 Impact Analysis3.2.1. COVID-19 Outbreak3.2.2. Impact on market size3.3. Key findings3.3.1. Top impacting factors3.3.2. Top investment pockets3.4. Porter's five forces analysis3.5. Patent analysis3.5.1. By region, 2012-20203.5.2. By applicant, 2012-20203.6. Market dynamics3.6.1. Drivers3.6.1.1. Rising adoption of wearable devices3.6.1.2. Surging demand for workplace safety3.6.1.3. Growing adoption of industrial wearable's in Automotive sector3.6.2. Restraint3.6.2.1. Short life of smart wearable's3.6.3. Opportunities3.6.3.1. Technology adoption in wearable devices3.6.3.2. Increasing investment in wearable devices CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL WEARABLES MARKET, BY DEVicE TYPE4.1. Overview4.2. Smart Watches4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Glasses4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. Headsets4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country4.5. Smart band4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL WEARABLES MARKET, BY COMPONENT5.1. Overview5.2. Sensors5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Displays5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. Connectivity5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis, by country5.5. Processors5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.5.3. Market analysis, by country5.6. Others5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.6.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL WEARABLES MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTicAL6.1. Overview6.2. Manufacturing6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis, by country6.3. Automotive6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis, by country6.4. Aerospace & Defense6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market analysis, by country6.5. Oil & Gas6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.5.3. Market analysis, by country6.6. Power and Energy6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.6.3. Market analysis, by country6.7. Others6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.7.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: INDUSTRIAL WEARABLES MARKET, BY REGION7.1. Overview7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia-Pacific7.5. LAMEA CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE8.1. Introduction8.1.1. Market player positioning, 20208.2. Top winning strategies8.3. Product mapping of top 10 player8.4. Competitive dashboard8.5. Competitive heatmap CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Company snapshot9.1.3. Operating business segments9.1.4. Product portfolio9.1.5. R&D Expenditure9.1.6. Business performance9.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.2. MicROSOFT CORPORATION9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Key executives9.2.3. Company snapshot9.2.4. Operating business segments9.2.5. Product portfolio9.2.6. R&D expenditure9.2.7. Business performance9.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.3. SAMSUNG ELECTRONicS CO. LTD.9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Operating business segments9.3.3. Product portfolio9.3.4. R&D Expenditure9.3.5. Business performance9.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.4. FUJITSU LIMITED9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Company snapshot9.4.3. Operating business segments9.4.4. Product portfolio9.4.5. R&D Expenditure9.4.6. Business performance9.5. SONY CORPORATION9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Company snapshot9.5.3. Operating business segments9.5.4. Product portfolio9.5.5. R&D Expenditure9.5.6. Business performance9.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.6. Seiko Epson Corporation9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Company snapshot9.6.3. Operating business segments9.6.4. Product portfolio9.6.5. R&D expenditure9.6.6. Business performance9.7. Vuzix Corporation9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Company snapshot9.7.3. Product portfolio9.7.4. Business performance9.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.8. Proglove9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Company snapshot9.8.3. Product portfolio9.8.4. Key strategic moves and developments9.9. IMEC9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Company snapshot9.9.3. Product portfolio9.10. RealWear9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Company snapshot9.10.3. Product portfolio9.10.4. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rijzmi

