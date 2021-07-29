Worldwide Industrial Radiography Equipment Industry To 2026 - Rising Demand For Portable Radiography Equipment Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Radiography Equipment Market Research Report by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 936.97 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,010.42 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 8.17% to reach USD 1,501.60 Million by 2026. Market Statistics:The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period. Market Segmentation & Coverage:This research report categorizes the Industrial Radiography Equipment to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Application, the Industrial Radiography Equipment Market was examined across Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Electronics, Manufacturing, and Oil & Gas.

Based on Imaging Technique, the Industrial Radiography Equipment Market was examined across Digital Radiography and Film-based Radiography. The Digital Radiography was further studied across Computed Radiography, Computed Tomography, and Direct Radiography.

Based on Geography, the Industrial Radiography Equipment Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Industrial Radiography Equipment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market, including 3DX-Ray Ltd, Anritsu Corporation, Blue Star Limited, Bosello High Technology srl, Comet Group, Fujifilm Corporation, GE Company, Illinois Tool Works, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Nikon Corporation, Nordon Dage, North Star Imaging, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Smiths Group plc, and Thomas Publishing Company. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Benefits such as increased output, better image quality, faster scanning, and multiple storage options over analog radiography systems5.1.1.2. Growing uses in petrochemicals, buildings and chemical industries5.1.1.3. Introduction of new type of materials5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Potential risk associated with the use of radiations5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Rising demand for portable radiography equipment5.1.3.2. Potential use of radiography in additive manufacturing5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Limited availability of highly skilled professionals5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Industrial Radiography Equipment Market, by Application6.1. Introduction6.2. Aerospace & Defense6.3. Automotive & Transportation6.4. Electronics6.5. Manufacturing6.6. Oil & Gas 7. Industrial Radiography Equipment Market, by Imaging Technique7.1. Introduction7.2. Digital Radiography7.2.1. Computed Radiography7.2.2. Computed Tomography7.2.3. Direct Radiography7.3. Film-based Radiography 8. Americas Industrial Radiography Equipment Market8.1. Introduction8.2. Argentina8.3. Brazil8.4. Canada8.5. Mexico8.6. United States 9. Asia-Pacific Industrial Radiography Equipment Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Australia9.3. China9.4. India9.5. Indonesia9.6. Japan9.7. Malaysia9.8. Philippines9.9. Singapore9.10. South Korea9.11. Thailand 10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Industrial Radiography Equipment Market10.1. Introduction10.2. France10.3. Germany10.4. Italy10.5. Netherlands10.6. Qatar10.7. Russia10.8. Saudi Arabia10.9. South Africa10.10. Spain10.11. United Arab Emirates10.12. United Kingdom 11. Competitive Landscape11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix11.1.1. Quadrants11.1.2. Business Strategy11.1.3. Product Satisfaction11.2. Market Ranking Analysis11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player11.4. Competitive Scenario11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement11.4.4. Investment & Funding11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 12. Company Usability Profiles12.1. 3DX-Ray Ltd12.2. Anritsu Corporation12.3. Blue Star Limited12.4. Bosello High Technology srl12.5. Comet Group12.6. Fujifilm Corporation12.7. GE Company12.8. Illinois Tool Works12.9. Mettler-Toledo International Inc.12.10. Nikon Corporation12.11. Nordon Dage12.12. North Star Imaging12.13. PerkinElmer Inc.12.14. Shimadzu Corporation12.15. Smiths Group plc12.16. Thomas Publishing Company 13. Appendix

