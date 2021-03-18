Worldwide Industrial Microbiology Industry To 2030 - Technological Advancements For Commercial Quality Assurance Are Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Microbiology Market: Focus on Products, Applications, End Users, Country Data (13 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to...

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Microbiology Market: Focus on Products, Applications, End Users, Country Data (13 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial microbiology market was valued to be $5,604.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $13,181.2 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period 2020-2030.

The market growth can mainly be attributed to the growing research in the field of industrial microbiology, increasing awareness among researchers about new strains of microorganisms, rise in preference toward consumer products, increase in research and development as well as collaborations in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and use of rapid sterility testing methods for pathogen detection.

The global industrial microbiology market has witnessed high growth in the last decade. The increase in demand for industrial microbiology products can largely be attributed to factors such as increase in the significance of industrial food and safety, growing awareness among researchers about new strains of microorganisms, increasing demand for pathogen testing in food products, growing research initiatives in different fields of industrial microbiology, increasing automation in products, and rising number of collaborations among companies.

Furthermore, the companies are investing huge amount toward innovations of industrial microbiology products. Key strategies followed by the companies include new product launches and mergers and acquisitions for geographical expansion and strengthening of product portfolios. For instance, in February 2019, bioMerieux SA acquired Invisible Sentinel, a U.S.-based company specialized in food and beverage molecular testing, to add the VERIFLOW platform to its industrial microbiology product portfolio. It is an innovative molecular biology solution for the detection of pathogens and spoilage organisms in food and beverages, wine and beer.Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The global industrial microbiology market is currently dominated by Thermo Fisher Scientific, followed by bioMerieux SA. The market dominance of Thermo Fisher Scientific can be attributed to a large product portfolio for automated microbial detection systems. bioMerieux SA held the second largest market share in the industrial microbiology market, attributed to its significant contribution in the field.

The company offers a wide range of products to be utilized for industrial procedures in the biopharmaceutical, food and beverages, and water industry. Merck KGaA holds the third largest share, owing to its diverse range of product offerings in consumables (including media, detection kits, and accessories) and detection systems. Other prominent players, namely, 3M, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMerieux SA, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Pall/Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, and Eppendorf, collectively hold a large market share of the total global industrial microbiology market in 2019.

Based on region, North America is the leading contributor to the industrial microbiology market in terms of revenue. The fields such as commercial quality assurance and biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies are expected to progress at significant rates, and the substantial investments made in these fields are consequentially promoting the growth of the North America industrial microbiology market. However, the Asia-Pacific and Europe regions, constituting several emerging companies contributing to industrial microbiology, are expected to register the high CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Growth Drivers

Growing research and development activity in different industry

Technological advancements for commercial quality assurance

Growing demand for safety in food and pharmaceutical industry triggers the market growth

Market Challenges

Dearth of skilled professional in industrial microbiology laboratories

High cost of industrial microbiology process

Market Opportunities

Growing demand for innovative analytic techniques

Technological advancement in real-time environment monitoring

Key Companies Profiled

3M Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., bioMerieux SA, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, HiMedia Laboratories, Hy Laboratories Ltd, Merck KGaA, Novamed, QIAGEN N.V., Sartorius AG, Solenis, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is industrial microbiology?

How did the industrial microbiology market evolve, and what is its scope in the future?

What are the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global industrial microbiology market?

What are the key developmental strategies that are being implemented by the key players to sustain this market?

What is the patent landscape of this market? What will be the impact of patent expiry on this market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on this market?

What are the guidelines implemented by different government bodies to regulate the approval of products to be used in industrial microbiology?

How is industrial microbiology being utilized for the development of therapeutics?

How will the investments by public and private companies and government organizations affect the global industrial microbiology market?

What was the market size of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global industrial microbiology market in 2019?

How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2020-2030?

What will be the growth rate of the industrial microbiology market during the forecast period?

How will each of the segments of the global industrial microbiology market grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

Which product segment and application segment are expected to register the highest CAGR for the global industrial microbiology market?

What are the major benefits of the implementation of industrial microbiology strategies in different field of applications including pharmaceutical industry, food and beverage industry, cosmetic industry, water industry, biotechnology Industry and other industry?

What is the market size of the industrial microbiology market in different countries of the world?

Which geographical region is expected to contribute to the highest sales of industrial microbiology market?

What are the regulatory and biosafety framework for the industrial microbiology market in different regions?

What are the key strategies incorporated by the players of global industrial microbiology market to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Definition1.1 Inclusions and Exclusions1.1.1 Inclusions1.1.2 Exclusions

2 Research Scope2.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report2.2 Target Audience

3 Research Methodology3.1 Industrial Microbiology: Research Methodology3.2 Primary Data Sources3.3 Secondary Data Sources3.4 Market Estimation Model3.5 Criteria for Company Profiling

4 Global Industrial Microbiology Market: Overview4.1 Market Introduction4.2 Utilization of Industrial Microbiology4.2.1 Pharmaceutical Industry4.2.2 Food and Beverage Industry4.2.3 Cosmetic Industry4.2.4 Water Industry4.2.5 Biotechnology Industry4.2.6 Other Industries4.3 Industrial Microbiology: Market Footprint and Future Potential4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Microbiology Market

5 Global Industrial Microbiology Market, Industry Analysis5.1 Regulatory Framework5.1.1 Regulation and Biosafety in the U.S.5.1.1.1 Pharmaceutical Industry5.1.1.2 Food and Beverages Industry5.1.1.3 Biotechnology Industry5.1.1.4 Cosmetic Industry5.1.1.5 Water Industry5.1.2 Regulation and Biosafety in Europe5.1.2.1 Pharmaceutical Industry5.1.2.2 Food and Beverage Industry5.1.2.3 Biotechnology Industry5.1.2.4 Cosmetic Industry5.1.2.5 Water Industry5.1.3 Regulations and Biosafety in Asia-Pacific5.2 Patent Analysis5.2.1 by Country5.2.2 by Year5.3 Cost and Pricing Trends in Industrial Microbiology

6 Market Dynamics6.1 Overview6.2 Impact Analysis6.3 Market Drivers6.3.1 Growing Research and Development Activity in Different Fields of Industrial Microbiology6.3.2 Technological Advancements for Commercial Quality Assurance6.3.3 Growing Demand for Safety in Food and Pharmaceutical Industry Triggers the Market Growth6.4 Market Restraints6.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professional in Industrial Microbiology Laboratories6.4.2 High Cost of Industrial Microbiology Process6.5 Market Opportunities6.5.1 Growing Demand for Innovative Analytic Techniques6.5.2 Technological Advancement in Real-Time Environment Monitoring

7 Global Industrial Microbiology Market: Competitive Insights7.1 Key Strategies and Developments7.1.1 Synergistic Activities7.1.2 Regulatory Accreditations, Recognitions, Investments, and Expansions7.1.3 Product and Service Launch7.1.4 Acquisitions and Mergers7.1.5 Approvals7.2 Market Share Analysis7.3 Growth Share Analysis

8 Global Industrial Microbiology Market (by Product), $Million, 2019-20308.1 Overview8.2 Consumables8.2.1 Media8.2.2 Rapid Detection Assays8.2.3 Reagents and Supplements8.2.4 Accessories8.3 Equipment and Systems8.3.1 Filtration Systems8.3.2 Microbial Detection Systems8.3.3 Incubators and Culture Systems8.3.4 Air Monitoring Systems8.3.5 Sterilization Systems8.3.6 Others

9 Industrial Microbiology Market (by Application), $Million, 2019-20309.1 Overview9.2 Pharmaceutical Industry9.3 Food and Beverage Industry9.4 Cosmetic Industry9.5 Water Industry9.6 Biotechnology Industry9.7 Other Industries

10 Global Industrial Microbiology Market (by End User), $Million, 2019-203010.1 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies10.2 Commercial Quality Assurance10.3 Food and Beverage Companies10.4 Research Institutions10.5 Regulatory and Environmental Agencies10.6 Other Industrial End Users

11 Global Industrial Microbiology Market (by Region), $Million, 2019-203011.1 Introduction11.1.1 Global Industrial Microbiology Market (by Region), 2019-203011.2 North America11.2.1 North America Industrial Microbiology Market (by Application), 2019-203011.2.2 U.S.11.2.3 Canada11.3 Europe11.3.1 Key Dynamics11.3.2 Germany11.3.3 France11.3.4 U.K.11.3.5 Italy11.3.6 Spain11.3.7 Rest-of- Europe11.3.8 Europe Industrial Microbiology Market (by Application), 2019-203011.4 Asia-Pacific11.4.1 Key Dynamics11.4.2 Japan11.4.3 China11.4.4 Australia11.4.5 India11.4.6 Rest-of-APAC11.4.7 APAC Industrial Microbiology Market (by Application), 2019-203011.5 Latin America11.5.1 Key Dynamics11.5.2 Brazil11.5.3 Mexico11.5.4 Rest-of- Latin America11.5.5 Latin America Industrial Microbiology Market (by Application), 2019-203011.6 Rest-of-the-World

12 Company Profiles12.1 Overview12.2 3M Company12.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company12.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.12.5 bioMerieux SA12.6 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.12.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.12.8 Danaher Corporation12.9 Eppendorf AG12.10 Sartorius AG12.11 HiMedia Laboratories12.12 Merck KGaA12.13 Hy Laboratories12.14 Solenis12.15 Novamed Ltd.12.16 Sysmex Corporation12.17 QIAGEN N.V

