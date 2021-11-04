Worldwide Industrial Girth Gear Market To 2025: Vendor Analysis Of 25 Leading Players

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Girth Gear Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the industrial girth gear market and it is poised to grow by $ 40.84 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 1.60% during the forecast period. Their report on the industrial girth gear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improvement in girth gear manufacturing technologies and expansion and installation of new cement plants. In addition, improvement in girth gear manufacturing technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.The industrial girth gear market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.The publisher's industrial girth gear market is segmented as below: By End-user

Cement

Mining

Chemical and petrochemicals

Metal fabrication

Others

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

This study identifies the augmented demand from APAC as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial girth gear market growth during the next few years.The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Their report on industrial girth gear market covers the following areas:

Industrial girth gear market sizing

Industrial girth gear market forecast

Industrial girth gear market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial girth gear market vendors that include Ashoka Machines Tools Corp., FLSmidth and Co. AS, Kumera Corp., Nippon Chuzo K.K., P. van der Wegen Gears, SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG, Siemens AG, SYMMEN, an the KCP Ltd. Also, the industrial girth gear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors. The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Key Topics Covered: Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix Companies Mentioned

Ashoka Machines Tools Corp.

FLSmidth and Co. AS

Kumera Corp.

Nippon Chuzo K.K.

P. van der Wegen Gears

SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG

Siemens AG

SYMMEN

The KCP Ltd.

