Worldwide Industrial Automation Services Industry To 2026 - Featuring Siemens, Honeywell International And General Electric Among Others

The global industrial automation services market reached a value of US$ 47.4 Billion in 2020. Industrial automation services use control systems like robots or computers and information technology to handle different processes and operate machinery. These services control and regulate processes such as designing, installation, maintenance and support. Industrial automation services can manage a large amount of unstructured data more efficiently than manual handling. Automation ensures fast production, reduces costs, checks product quality, standardizes manufacturing, minimizes waste and supervises production in manufacturing plants. It also offers various benefits like improved accuracy, lowered labor cost, flexibility, high speed and quiet operations.Numerous organizations are opting for automation services as they reduce the dependency on manual labor and ensure a faster pace for mass production. Moreover, the use of industrial automation services enhances the speed of production processes. As a result, it reduces the consumption of electricity and other resources, thereby making the manufacturing process less expensive. Another major growth-inducing factor for the market is the consistent demand for efficient automated systems. In line with this, several companies are investing to facilitate research and developmental activities for these services. Apart from this, due to a significant increase in industrialization and urbanization, the need to automate repetitive tasks and streamline the business process has also been increasing across different industries. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global industrial automation services market to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric, Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls Inc., Schneider Electric, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Danaher Corporation, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global industrial automation services market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global industrial automation services industry?

What are the key regional markets in the global industrial automation services industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type of service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global industrial automation services industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global industrial automation services industry?

What is the structure of the global industrial automation services industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global industrial automation services industry?

What are the profit margins in the global industrial automation services industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Industrial Automation Services Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Type of Service 5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type 5.6 Market Breakup by End-User5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type of Service6.1 Project Engineering and Installation 6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Maintenance and Support Services 6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Consulting Services 6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Operational Services 6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Product Type7.1 DCS 7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 SCADA 7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 PLC 7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 MES 7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-User8.1 Discrete Industries 8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Process Industries 8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America 9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Asia Pacific9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Europe9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Siemens AG 14.3.2 Honeywell International Inc.14.3.3 General Electric Company 14.3.4 Mitsubishi Electric14.3.5 Rockwell Automation14.3.6 Johnson Controls Inc.14.3.7 Schneider Electric14.3.8 Yokogawa Electric Corporation14.3.9 OMRON Corporation 14.3.10 Danaher Corporation

