Worldwide Industrial Automation Industry To 2027 - Growing Number Of SMEs Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Automation Market by Component (Plant-level Controls, Enterprise-level Controls, Plant Instrumentation), Mode of Automation (Semi-automatic, Fully-automatic), and End User (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Chemicals & Materials)-Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial automation market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $306.2 billion by 2027.Succeeding extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The increasing popularity of industrial robots and enterprise-level controls and the rising awareness regarding the benefits of automation among end-use industries are the factors propelling the growth of the industrial automation market. The growing adoption of industrial IoT and machine learning technologies supports the implementation of automation across end-use industries due to benefits such as reduced costs from predictive maintenance and increased operational efficiency. Robotic installations are increasing rapidly to replace human workers completely or assist them in intensive tasks to eliminate production errors.The growing popularity of plant instrumentation and enterprise-level control components for automating hardware and software across industries supports the growth of the industrial automation market. The growing need for monitoring, controlling, and analyzing machine operations and predicting downtime & faults drives the need for sensors. A wide range of sensor technologies has been developed to address different applications and environments. Proximity sensors, vision sensors, ultrasonic sensors, position sensors, photoelectric sensors, temperature sensors, and inclination sensors are some of the sensors used in automation applications. The development of automation solutions with integrated sensors increases the performance efficiency of manufacturing plants and allows companies to manage operating costs.The COVID-19 pandemic has moderately impacted industrial operations and manufacturing activities globally, affecting the growth of the industrial automation market. Lowered demand for luxury goods, automobiles, and electronics and countrywide lockdowns during the pandemic have reduced sales revenues in the automotive, consumer electronics, and consumer goods industries. These factors also impacted investments in industrial automation solutions during 2020. The industrial automation market is expected to recover steadily in 2021 and 2022 as companies are projected to implement automated systems to minimize human intervention in industrial and manufacturing processes.Based on component, the industrial automation market is segmented into plant instrumentation, plant-level controls, and enterprise-level controls. The plant instrumentation segment is projected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period due to the growing need for sensors, robots, and machine vision systems among both basic and advanced manufacturing facilities. Machine vision enables machines to use vision for performing industrial tasks. It uses cameras, sensors, and computing power to help machines understand images and perform industrial tasks such as manufacturing and quality verification. These features enable companies to monitor production & industrial operations and minimize errors in the final products.Based on end user, the industrial automation market has been segmented as oil & gas, chemicals & materials, paper & pulp, pharmaceuticals & biotech, mining & metals, food & beverage, power, consumer goods, automotive, machines & tools, semiconductors & electronics, aerospace & defense, and other end users. In 2020, the oil & gas segment accounted for the largest share of the overall market, due to the heavy implementation of industrial automation solutions across upstream, midstream, and downstream processes. Benefits of implementing industrial automation solutions include optimized supply chain and spare parts management, elimination of organizational inefficiencies, and improved workforce deployment. Key players in the industrial automation market have launched their IIoT platforms, such as Honeywell's Sentience, ABB's Ability, Schneider Electric's EcoStruxture, and Siemens's MindSphere to support the digitalization of oil fields.An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industrial automation market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. In 2020, Asia-Pacific commanded the largest share of the industrial automation market, followed by Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The key players operating in the industrial automation market are ABB Group ( Switzerland), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Siemens AG ( Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation ( Japan), Schneider Electric ( France), Yokogawa Electric Corporation ( Japan), KUKA AG ( Germany), Emerson Electric (U.S.), Fanuc ( Japan), Honeywell International (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation ( Japan), OMRON Corporation ( Japan), Advantech Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan), and Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. ( Japan). Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Insights4.1. Introduction4.2. Market Dynamics4.2.1. Drivers4.2.1.1. Increasing Adoption of Robots in the Manufacturing Sector4.2.1.2. Government Initiatives to Promote Industrial Development4.2.1.3. Rising Investments for Transforming Conventional Production Facilities4.2.1.4. High Labor Cost in North America and Europe4.2.1.5. Growing Demand for Safe and Digitized Production Processes4.2.2. Restraints4.2.2.1. High Initial Investment4.2.3. Opportunities4.2.3.1. Growing Number of SMEs4.2.3.2. Rising Demand for IIoT in Southeast Asia's Manufacturing Sector4.2.4. Challenges4.2.4.2. Cyber Risks Associated with Automated Systems4.3. Value Chain Analysis4.3.1. Raw Material Providers4.3.2. Hardware & Software Developers4.3.3. Plant Instrumentation4.3.4. Plant-level Controls4.3.5. Enterprise-level Controls4.3.6. System Integrators4.3.7. End Users4.4. The Impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Automation Market4.4.1. Scenario A: Severe Impact4.4.2. Scenario B: Slow Recovery4.4.3. Scenario C: Fast Recovery4.5. Impact of AI and Blockchain on the Industrial Automation Market4.6. Advent of 5G in Industrial Automation 5. Global Industrial Automation Market, by Component5.1. Introduction5.2. Enterprise-level Controls5.2.1. Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)5.2.2. Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)5.2.3. Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)5.3. Plant Instrumentation5.3.1. Motors & Drives5.3.2. Robots5.3.2.1. Articulated Robots5.3.2.2. SCARA 5.3.2.3. Collaborative Robots5.3.2.4. Cartesian Robots5.3.2.5. Other Robots5.3.3. Sensors5.3.4. Machine Vision Systems5.3.4.1. Cameras5.3.4.2. Optics and LED Lighting5.3.5. Relays & Switches5.3.6. Other Plant Instrumentation Components5.4. Plant-level Controls5.4.1. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)5.4.2. Distributed Control Systems (DCS)5.4.3. Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)5.4.4. Other Plant-level Controls 6. Global Industrial Automation Market, by Mode of Automation6.1. Introduction6.2. Semi-automatic Systems6.3. Fully-automatic Systems 7. Global Industrial Automation Market, by End User7.1. Introduction7.2. Oil & Gas7.2.1. Upstream7.2.2. Downstream7.2.3. Midstream7.3. Automotive7.4. Food & Beverage7.4.1. Dairy Processing7.4.2. Beverages & Distilleries7.4.3. Bakery & Confectionery7.4.4. Oils & Fats 7.4.5. Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products7.4.6. Fruits & Vegetables7.4.7. Others7.5. Semiconductors & Electronics7.6. Chemicals & Materials7.7. Consumer Goods7.8. Mining & Metals7.9. Power7.10. Pharmaceuticals & Biotech7.11. Machines & Tools7.12. Paper & Pulp7.13. Aerospace & Defense7.14. Other End Users 8. Industrial Automation Market, by Geography8.1. Introduction8.2. Asia-pacific8.2.1. China8.2.2. Japan8.2.3. India 8.2.4. South Korea8.2.5. Singapore8.2.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)8.3. Europe8.3.1. Germany8.3.2. U.K.8.3.3. Italy8.3.4. The Netherlands8.3.5. Sweden8.3.6. France8.3.7. Spain8.3.8. Rest of Europe (RoE)8.4. North America8.4.1. U.S.8.4.2. Canada8.5. Latin America8.5.1. Brazil8.5.2. Mexico8.5.3. Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)8.6. Middle East & Africa8.6.1. South Africa 8.6.2. UAE8.6.3. Saudi Arabia8.6.4. Rest of the Middle East & Africa (RoMEA) 9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Introduction9.2. Key Growth Strategies9.3. Market Share Analysis (2020)9.3.1. Siemens AG9.3.2. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation9.3.3. Emerson Electric Co.9.3.4. ABB Group9.3.5. Schneider Electric SE 10. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)10.1. Siemens AG10.2. Emerson Electric Co.10.3. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation10.4. ABB Group10.5. Schneider Electric SE10.6. Rockwell Automation, Inc.10.7. Yaskawa Electric Corporation10.8. Yokogawa Electric Corporation10.9. Fanuc Corporation10.10. Honeywell International Inc 10.11. Kuka AG10.12. General Electric Company10.13. Omron Corporation10.14. Advantech Co., Ltd.10.15. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. 11. Appendix

