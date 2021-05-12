Worldwide Induction Motor Industry To 2026 - Featuring ABB, Ametek And Emerson Electric Among Others

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Induction Motor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global induction motor market reached a value of US$ 17.5 Billion in 2020. Induction motor, also known as, asynchronous motor, is an AC electric motor which can be made without any electronic connections to the rotor. Used in a majority of machinery today, the motor is more powerful and environment-friendly in comparison to the conventional motors currently available in the market. The unique robustness of the induction motor makes it a suitable choice for the automotive and manufacturing industry. Its ability to work under varying climatic conditions is another major factor that is driving its demand.The motor is absolutely safe to be used in heavily polluted and explosive work conditions. With high durability, it can be used for years without worrying for maintenance. It has applications in pumps, small fans, electric shavers, cranes, crushers, textile industry, oil extracting mills, etc. Another major factor driving the demand of induction motors is their environment-friendly nature. A major trend influencing the market is the rising focus on the reduction of emission of greenhouse gases and the rising demand of products that consumer less energy. With induction motors consuming significantly lesser energy compared to conventional motors, they represent a better alternative for the environment. Affordability, durability, easy-functioning and easy maintenance are some of the other major factors that are also driving the demand of induction motors. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global induction motor market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.This report provides a deep insight into the global induction motor market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the induction motor industry in any manner. Key Questions Answered in This Report:1. What was the global induction motor market size in 2020?2. What will be the global induction motor market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?3. What are the global induction motor market drivers?4. What are the major trends in the global induction motor market?5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global induction motor market?6. What is the global induction motor market breakup by product type?7. What is the global induction motor market breakup by end use?8. What are the major regions in the global induction motor market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Induction Motor Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Type5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector5.6 Market Breakup by Region5.7 Market Forecast5.8 SWOT Analysis5.8.1 Overview5.8.2 Strengths5.8.3 Weaknesses5.8.4 Opportunities5.8.5 Threats5.9 Value Chain Analysis5.9.1 Overview5.9.2 Research and Development5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement5.9.4 Manufacturing5.9.5 Distribution5.9.6 Export5.9.7 End-Use5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.10.1 Overview5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.10.4 Degree of Competition5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes5.11 Price Analysis5.11.1 Key Price Indicators5.11.2 Price Structure5.11.3 Margin Analysis 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Single Phase Induction Motors6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Three Phase Induction Motors6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector7.1 Industrial 7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Commercial 7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Residential 7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 Asia Pacific8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 North America8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Europe8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Middle East and Africa8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Latin America8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Induction Motor Manufacturing Process9.1 Product Overview9.2 Raw Material Requirements9.3 Manufacturing Process9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Market Structure10.2 Key Players10.3 Profiles of Key Players10.3.1 ABB10.3.2 Ametek10.3.3 Emerson Electric10.3.4 Siemens10.3.5 WEG10.3.6 Baldor Electric10.3.7 Brook Crompton10.3.8 Danaher Corporation10.3.9 Johnson Electric Holdings 10.3.10 Regal Beloit

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8e1g5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-induction-motor-industry-to-2026---featuring-abb-ametek-and-emerson-electric-among-others-301289774.html

SOURCE Research and Markets