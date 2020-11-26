Worldwide In-flight Entertainment And Connectivity Industry To 2025 - Impact Analysis Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. In-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) refer to an entertainment solution provided to passengers-on-board by the airlines. It includes various services, such as video streaming, text messaging, gaming and internet browsing. These services are usually device-agnostic and can be downloaded and viewed through numerous portable devices, such as tablets, smartphones, and laptops. IFEC also includes various non-portable devices, such as embedded seatback units, seat electronic units, wires and cables, ethernet switches and control units. These systems are installed on commercial and business-chartered planes to enhance the overall travel experience, comfort and safety of the passenger.Significant growth in the aviation industry, along with the increasing adoption of wireless entertainment solutions, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing preference for luxury air travel with premium in-flight facilities is augmenting the market growth. IFEC systems provide personalized wireless and seat-centric entertainment to passengers. They are also lightweight, which aids in minimizing the aircraft's overall weight and improving fuel-efficiency. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of virtual reality (VR) with consumer electronics, for an improved onboard entertainment experience, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These systems are equipped with highly-accurate touch sensors and displays, integrated passenger control unit and programmable attendant call buttons. Other factors, including the advent of bring your own devices (BYOD) and rising investments in cabin interior and aviation products by airline companies, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. Key Market Segmentation:The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, aircraft type, component type, class, technology and end user. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BAE Systems Plc, Cobham Limited (Advent International), Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Deutsche Lufthansa AG), Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Corporation), Rockwell Collins Inc. (United Technologies Corporation), Thales Group, The Boeing Company and Viasat Inc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the aircraft type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the class?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Aircraft Type6.1 Narrow-Body Aircraft6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Wide-Body Aircraft6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Business Jets6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Component Type7.1 Content7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Hardware7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Connectivity7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Class8.1 Economy Class8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Premium Economy Class8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Business Class8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 First Class8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Technology9.1 Air-to-Ground Technology9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Satellite Technology9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by End User10.1 OEM10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Aftermarket10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region11.1 North America11.1.1 United States11.1.1.1 Market Trends11.1.1.2 Market Forecast11.1.2 Canada11.1.2.1 Market Trends11.1.2.2 Market Forecast11.2 Asia Pacific11.2.1 China11.2.1.1 Market Trends11.2.1.2 Market Forecast11.2.2 Japan11.2.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2.2 Market Forecast11.2.3 India11.2.3.1 Market Trends11.2.3.2 Market Forecast11.2.4 South Korea11.2.4.1 Market Trends11.2.4.2 Market Forecast11.2.5 Australia11.2.5.1 Market Trends11.2.5.2 Market Forecast11.2.6 Indonesia11.2.6.1 Market Trends11.2.6.2 Market Forecast11.2.7 Others11.2.7.1 Market Trends11.2.7.2 Market Forecast11.3 Europe11.3.1 Germany11.3.1.1 Market Trends11.3.1.2 Market Forecast11.3.2 France11.3.2.1 Market Trends11.3.2.2 Market Forecast11.3.3 United Kingdom11.3.3.1 Market Trends11.3.3.2 Market Forecast11.3.4 Italy11.3.4.1 Market Trends11.3.4.2 Market Forecast11.3.5 Spain11.3.5.1 Market Trends11.3.5.2 Market Forecast11.3.6 Russia11.3.6.1 Market Trends11.3.6.2 Market Forecast11.3.7 Others11.3.7.1 Market Trends11.3.7.2 Market Forecast11.4 Latin America11.4.1 Brazil11.4.1.1 Market Trends11.4.1.2 Market Forecast11.4.2 Mexico11.4.2.1 Market Trends11.4.2.2 Market Forecast11.4.3 Others11.4.3.1 Market Trends11.4.3.2 Market Forecast11.5 Middle East and Africa11.5.1 Market Trends11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country11.5.3 Market Forecast 12 SWOT Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Strengths12.3 Weaknesses12.4 Opportunities12.5 Threats 13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis14.1 Overview14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers14.4 Degree of Competition14.5 Threat of New Entrants14.6 Threat of Substitutes 15 Price Analysis 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players16.3.1 BAE Systems Plc16.3.1.1 Company Overview16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.1.3 Financials 16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.2 Cobham Limited (Advent International)16.3.2.1 Company Overview16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio16.3.2.3 Financials 16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.3 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.16.3.3.1 Company Overview16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.3.3 Financials16.3.4 Honeywell International Inc.16.3.4.1 Company Overview16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.4.3 Financials 16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation16.3.5.1 Company Overview16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.5.3 Financials 16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.6 Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Deutsche Lufthansa AG)16.3.6.1 Company Overview16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.7 Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Corporation)16.3.7.1 Company Overview16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio16.3.8 Rockwell Collins Inc. (United Technologies Corporation)16.3.8.1 Company Overview16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.9 Thales Group16.3.9.1 Company Overview16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.9.3 Financials 16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.10 The Boeing Company16.3.10.1 Company Overview16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio16.3.10.3 Financials 16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.11 Viasat Inc.16.3.11.1 Company Overview16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.11.3 FinancialsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g9tbgh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-in-flight-entertainment-and-connectivity-industry-to-2025---impact-analysis-of-covid-19-301181006.html

SOURCE Research and Markets