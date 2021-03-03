Worldwide Impact Of COVID-19 On The Business And Economic World In 2020 - Market Positioning & Future Outlook Of Listed Companies

DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Soaring and the Falling in 2020: How the COVID-19 Pandemic Has Changed the Business World" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

In many countries, the global COVID-19 pandemic has brought economic activity to its knees. Countries are struggling to deal with the pandemic and with the economic devastation that it has brought. This report looks at the global economy and how it has performed in 2020. While most organizations would not like to be seen as profiting from the pandemic, the pandemic has helped some organizations grow. It has brought other behemoths to their knees.

This report also looks at organizations that have grown the most and organizations that have been hurt the most from the pandemic. Sectoral influences that have contributed to the growth/downfall of organizations are explored while understanding the 'new normal' of the post-COVID-19 world. Apart from gainers and losers in the market cap/stock market game, we also look at other entities: Unicorns and the 'up and comers' who have attracted attention for doing something right, something wrong or just being in the right place at the right time. The report will also look at changing the investment strategies of VCs in the current scenario and how businesses are pivoting to stay relevant.

Report Includes:

An overview of how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the business and economic world

Highlights of some of the lessons that can be learned from pandemics

Market positioning and future outlook of the listed companies who have grown the most, changing investment strategies of venture capitalists, and how businesses are pivoting to stay relevant in the current scenario

A look at the sectoral influences that have contributed to the growth/downfall of the organizations while understanding the 'new normal' of the post-COVID-19 world

Information pertaining to some of the unlisted entities and how they have fared in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic

What is a Pandemic? What Happens Economically in One?

Have you ever played the board game Pandemic? It is a game in which players collaborate to deal with a disease that has broken out. Or have you played the simple mobile game Plague Inc.? That is a game in which you are in control of a pandemic and are looking to spread it (while learning more about the disease) and the world (played by AI) tries to find a cure or locks down to prevent the spread before the population dies out. While these games provide entertainment and may help us learn how to deal with a pandemic in a closed setting, we know that reality with its dynamic settings is often slightly different. A pandemic fosters doom and gloom. A mysterious, rapidly spreading illness, misinformed panic, lack of medication, and general anxiety loom everywhere. Who to blame? What to do? Where to go? These are usually questions that arise during pandemics.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

What is a Pandemic? What Happens Economically in One?

What Can be Learned from Pandemics? And Do We Learn?

Economic Lessons from the 'Spanish Flu'



Is It Normal or Is There a New Normal?

What Does the New Normal Bring?

Global Indicators

Crude Oil



China

How Has COVID 19 Changed Our Economic World?

So Whose Stock Rose and Whose Fell Globally?

How Have the Large Caps Fared? The Stocks in Indices?

The Big Gainers



The Falling Stocks of 2020



Other Markets

How Did the Unlisted Entities Fare in 2020?

What are the Major Trends That VCs are Seeing?

Pivoting in Times of Need

Constant Innovation

Conclusion

Information Sources

Analyst's Credentials

