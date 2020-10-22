Worldwide Identity And Access Management Industry To 2025 - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Identity and Access Management Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solutions (Data Storage, Identity Lifecycle Management, Authentication, and Verification), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IAM market size is projected to grow from USD 12.3 billion in 2020 to USD 24.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during the forecast period. The services include the support offered by security vendors to assist their customers in using and maintaining IAM efficiently. Vendors offer different services, such as integration and deployment, consulting, and support and maintenance. The services segment has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years. Therefore, the services segment registers the highest growth rate during the forecast period. By solution, the verification segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period The verification segment is expected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as it is used to verify the uniqueness and validity of an individual's identity to ease the provision of entitlement or service and to rely upon different factors, such as biometric information, biographic information, identity documents, and knowledge of personally relevant information or events. The heavy deployment of web and mobile applications is creating complexities in identity verification. Hence, there is significant adoption of verification solutions across the globe. Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global IAM market during the forecast period. APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, Japan, Australia, and India, which are expected to register high growth rates in the IAM market. Industries such as financial institutions, public sector, healthcare, retail, education, telecommunication, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, hospitality, and media and entertainment are expected to adopt IAM solutions at the highest rate in the region. Companies operating in APAC would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization-motivated policies, political transformation, and the growing digitalization, which is expected to have a significant impact on the business community.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Identity and Access Management Market4.2 Market, by Component and Region4.3 Market, by Region4.4 Market: Investment Scenario 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising Security Breaches and Cyberattacks5.2.1.2 Growing Awareness About Compliance Management5.2.1.3 Increasing Need for IAM for IoT5.2.1.4 Expanding Cybersecurity Funding Following COVID-19 Pandemic5.2.1.5 Escalating Instances of Identity Theft and Fraud5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Lack of Identity Standards and Budgetary Constraints in Deploying IAM Solutions5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Cultural Shift from Traditional IAM to IAM5.2.3.2 Proliferation of Cloud-Based IAM Solutions and Services5.2.3.3 Growing Market Via Hybrid Cloud Model5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Scarcity of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals Among Enterprises5.2.4.2 Difficulties in Addressing Complexity of Advanced Threats5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics5.4 Value Chain5.5 Ecosystem: Identity and Access Management5.6 Average Selling Price/Pricing Model of Identity and Access Management5.7 Technology Analysis5.8 Regulatory Implications5.9 Use Cases 6 IAM Market: COVID-19 Impact6.1 Introduction6.2 COVID-19 Developments 7 Identity and Access Management Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Type: IAM Market Drivers7.3 Type: IAM Vendor Initiatives and Developments7.4 Workforce IAM7.5 Consumer IAM7.6 IoT IAM 8 IAM Market, by Component8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Component: Market Drivers8.1.2 Component: Identity and Access Management Vendor Initiatives and Developments8.2 Solutions8.3 Services 9 Identity and Access Management Market, by Solution9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Solutions: Market Drivers9.1.2 Solutions: Identity and Access Management Vendor Initiatives and Developments9.2 Data Directory9.2.1 Storage9.2.2 Synchronization/Meta Directories9.2.3 Virtualization/Virtual Directories9.3 Identity Lifecycle Management9.3.1 Provisioning9.3.2 De-Provisioning9.4 Authentication9.4.1 Single Factor Authentication9.4.2 2-Factor Authentication9.4.3 Multifactor Authentication9.5 Verification9.6 Password Management9.6.1 Self-Service Password Reset9.6.2 Password Reset9.6.3 Password Synchronization9.7 Access Management and Authorization9.8 Audit, Compliance, and Governance 10 Identity and Access Management Market, by Service10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Services: Market Drivers10.1.2 Services: Identity and Access Management Vendor Initiatives and Developments10.2 Integration and Deployment10.3 Support and Maintenance10.4 Consulting 11 IAM Market, by Deployment Mode11.1 Introduction11.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers11.1.2 Deployment Mode: Identity and Access Management Vendor Initiatives and Developments11.2 Cloud11.3 On-Premises 12 Identity and Access Management Market, by Organization Size12.1 Introduction12.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers12.1.2 Organization Size: Identity and Access Management Vendor Initiatives and Developments12.2 Small and Medium Enterprises12.3 Large Enterprises 13 Identity and Access Management Market, by Vertical13.1 Introduction13.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers13.1.2 Vertical: Identity and Access Management Vendor Initiatives and Developments13.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance13.3 Hospitality13.4 Healthcare13.5 Retail and E-Commerce13.6 Public Sector13.7 Automotive13.8 Education13.9 Information Technology13.10 Transportation and Logistics13.11 Others 14 Identity and Access Management Market, by Region14.1 Introduction14.2 North America14.3 Europe14.4 Asia-Pacific14.5 Middle East and Africa14.6 Latin America 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Introduction15.2 Market Evaluation Framework15.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players15.4 Historical Revenue Analysis15.5 Ranking of Key Players in Identity and Access Management Market, 2020 16 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles16.1 Company Evaluation Matrix16.1.1 Competitive Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology16.1.2 Star16.1.3 Pervasive16.1.4 Emerging Leaders16.1.5 Participants16.2 Company Profiles16.2.1 IBM16.2.2 Microsoft16.2.3 Broadcom16.2.4 Oracle16.2.5 Salesforce16.2.6 Okta16.2.7 Ping Identity16.2.8 Hid Global16.2.9 Forgerock 16.2.10 Ubisecure 16.2.11 Onelogin 16.2.12 Cyberark 16.2.13 Sap 16.2.14 Amazon Web Services (Aws) 16.2.15 Sailpoint Technologies 16.2.16 Rsa 16.2.17 Saviynt 16.2.18 Avatier 16.2.19 Secureauth Corporation 16.2.20 Manageengine16.3 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 202016.3.1 Progressive16.3.2 Responsive16.3.3 Dynamic16.3.4 Starting Blocks16.4 Startup/SME Profiles16.4.1 Idnow16.4.2 Akkomplish16.4.3 Signzy16.4.4 Civic16.4.5 Trusona16.4.6 Fusionauth16.4.7 Strata Identity16.4.8 Reachfive16.4.9 Passbase 16.4.10 Evident 16.4.11 Evernym 17 Adjacent/Related Markets 18 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/753tol

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-17162

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-identity-and-access-management-industry-to-2025---covid-19-impact-analysis-301158148.html

SOURCE Research and Markets