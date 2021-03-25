Worldwide Ice Maker Industry To 2027 - Surge In Demand For Energy-efficient And Cost-effective Products Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ice Maker Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An ice maker which is also known as ice generator or ice machine is an appliance that generates ice artificially. Ice makers consist of four types including modular ice maker, undercounter ice maker, countertop ice maker and ice dispenser. This appliance is widely adopted in food service industry, food processing industry, healthcare, retail outlets and others for preparation ice. The rise in business-related travel and increase in the number of food joints such as hotels & restaurants fuel the growth of the hospitality industry, which in turn drives the demand for ice maker in terms of value sales.An increase in the demand for ice makers from food processing industry drives the growth of the market. Moreover, the growth of organized retail outlets further boosts the growth of the ice maker market in terms of value sales. Furthermore, rising innovation in ice maker propels the growth of the ice maker market.However, the high regular maintenance and negative impact of ice maker on the environment is expected to restrict the market growth in terms of value sales during the forecast period. Nevertheless, innovations in ice makers and a surge in energy efficient & cost-effective ice makers are likely to bring new opportunities for the ice maker market during the forecast period in terms of value sales.The outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted the ice maker market in terms of value sales. According to the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine, meat packing industry was depicted as a high-risk industry for covid 19 spread and thus, it has contributed to the upsurge of the covid 19 cases. Thus, this has interrupted the operation of the meat packing industry which has hampered the demand for ice from this industry affecting the growth of ice makers in the year 2020.The global ice maker market segments are categorized into product type, application, and region. By product type, it is classified into modular ice maker, undercounter ice maker, countertop ice maker and ice dispenser. By application, it is divided into food service, food processing, healthcare, retail outlets and others. Based of the region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.The major players profiled in this report include Hoshizaki corporation, Manitowoc ice (WELBILT, INC.), A & V Refrigeration Corp, Ali Group S.p.A., Middleby Corporation, Cornelius, Inc., Kold-Draft, North Star Ice Equipment Corporation, Whynter, LLC and U.S. Ice Machine Mfg. Co. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global ice maker market from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in four major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION1.1. Report description1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research methodology1.4.1. Secondary research1.4.2. Primary research1.4.3. Analyst tools and models CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. Key findings of the study2.2. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. COVID-19 impact on Ice Maker market3.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Increased demand from the food processing industry3.5.1.2. Proliferation of food service industry3.5.1.3. Growth of organized retail3.5.2. Restraint3.5.2.1. High regular maintenance3.5.2.2. Negative Impact on the environment3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Product innovation3.5.3.2. Surge in demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective products CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL ICE MAKER MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Modular Ice maker4.2.1. Overview4.2.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.3. Market size and forecast4.2.4. Market analysis, by country4.3. Undercounter Ice maker4.3.1. Overview4.3.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.3. Market size and forecast4.3.4. Market analysis, by country4.4. Countertop Ice maker4.4.1. Overview4.4.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.3. Market size and forecast4.4.4. Market analysis, by country4.5. Ice Dispenser4.5.1. Overview4.5.2. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.3. Market size and forecast4.5.4. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: ICE MAKER MARKET, BY APPLICATION5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Food service5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Food processing5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. Healthcare5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast5.4.3. Market analysis, by country5.5. Retail Outlets5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.5.2. Market size and forecast5.5.3. Market analysis, by country5.6. Others5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.6.2. Market size and forecast5.6.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: ICE MAKER MARKET, BY REGION6.1. Overview6.2. North America6.3. Europe6.4. Asia-Pacific6.5. LAMEA CHAPTER 7: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE7.1. Top winning strategies7.2. Product mapping7.3. Competitive dashboard7.4. Competitive heat map7.5. Key developments7.5.1. Acquisition7.5.2. Business Expansion7.5.3. Product Launch CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. A&V REFRIGERATION8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Key Executive8.1.3. Company snapshot8.1.4. Product portfolio8.2. ALI GROUP S. R. L.8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Key Executive8.2.3. Company snapshot8.2.4. Product portfolio8.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.3. CORNELIUS, INC.8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Key Executive8.3.3. Company snapshot8.3.4. Product portfolio8.4. HOSHIZAKI CORPORATION8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Key Executive8.4.3. Company snapshot8.4.4. Product portfolio8.4.5. Business performance8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.5. KOLD-DRAFT8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Key Executive8.5.3. Company snapshot8.5.4. Product portfolio8.6. MIDDLEBY CORPORATION8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Key Executives8.6.3. Company snapshot8.6.4. Operating business segments8.6.5. Product portfolio8.6.6. Business performance8.7. NORTH STAR icE EQUIPMENT CORPORATION8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Company snapshot8.7.3. Product portfolio8.8. U.S. icE MACHINE MANUFACTURING CO.8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Company snapshot8.8.3. Product portfolio8.9. WELBILT, INC.8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Key Executives8.9.3. Company snapshot8.9.4. Operating business segments8.9.5. Product portfolio8.9.6. Business performance8.10. WHYNTER, LLC8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Key Executive8.10.3. Company snapshot8.10.4. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wwxd5n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-ice-maker-industry-to-2027---surge-in-demand-for-energy-efficient-and-cost-effective-products-presents-opportunities-301256035.html

SOURCE Research and Markets