Worldwide Ice Maker Industry To 2026 - Featuring Hoshizaki, Scotsman Industries And Whynter Among Others

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ice Maker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ice maker market reached a value of US$ 4.8 Billion in 2020. An ice maker, also known as an ice generator or ice machine, is an appliance that is used for producing ice in both the residential and commercial sectors. It is manufactured using various components, which include motors, compressors, condensers, evaporators, throttle valves and heating elements. Among these, the compressor cold compresses the low-pressure vapor to high-pressure vapor and directs it to the condenser. The condenser helps in condensing the high-pressure vapor into the high-pressure liquid, which is then drained out through the throttle valve. The liquid is then sent towards the evaporator wherein heat exchange takes place and results in the formation of ice.One of the significant factors catalyzing the market growth include the rising demand for ice in the healthcare sector for storing organs and aiding rehabilitation procedures. Besides this, ice makers are also utilized in microbiology, biochemistry, biotechnology and genetic engineering laboratories to store biological samples and assist the transportation of these samples to other facilities. The growing popularity of cryotherapy (cold therapy) is further impelling the market growth. Additionally, there is an increase in the demand for the product in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, owing to the burgeoning sales of processed foods and inflating income levels of the individuals. This escalation in demand can also be accredited to the easy availability of ice makers in different sizes, depending on the requirements of the consumers. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global ice maker market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry.

Some of these players are:

Hoshizaki Corporation

The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

Scotsman Industries, Inc.

Whynter LLC

Ice-O-Matic (Mile High Equipment LLC)

Himalyan Equipment Manufacturing Co. (HEMCO)

MaxxIce (The Legacy Companies)

NewAir

Zhejiang Litian Industrial Co. Ltd.

Sunpentown (SPT) Inc.

Changshu Lingke Electric Appliance Co. Ltd.

Cornelius, Inc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global ice maker market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global ice maker market?

Which are the popular product types in the market?

What are the major end use sectors in the market?

What are the price trends of ice makers?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global ice maker market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global ice maker market?

What are the import and export trends of the global ice maker market?

What is the structure of the global ice maker market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global ice maker market?

How are ice makers manufactured?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Ice Maker Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Price Analysis5.4.1 Key Price Indicators5.4.2 Price Structure5.4.3 Margin Analysis5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type5.6 Market Breakup by End Use Sector5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast5.9 SWOT Analysis5.9.1 Overview5.9.2 Strengths5.9.3 Weaknesses5.9.4 Opportunities5.9.5 Threats5.10 Value Chain Analysis5.10.1 Overview5.10.2 Research and Development5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement5.10.4 Manufacturers5.10.5 Distributors and Exporters5.10.6 Retailers5.10.7 End-Use5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.11.1 Overview5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.11.4 Degree of Competition5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Ice Cube Maker6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Ice Flake Maker6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Ice Nugget Maker6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by End Use Sector7.1 Foodservice7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Retail7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Healthcare7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Residential7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 North America8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Europe8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Asia Pacific8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Middle East and Africa8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Latin America8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Imports and Exports9.1 Imports by Major Countries9.2 Exports by Major Countries 10 Ice Maker Manufacturing Process10.1 Product Overview10.2 Raw Material Requirements10.3 Manufacturing Process10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Market Structure11.2 Key Players11.3 Profiles of Key Players11.3.1 Hoshizaki Corporation11.3.2 The Manitowoc Company, Inc.11.3.3 Scotsman Industries, Inc.11.3.4 Whynter LLC11.3.5 Ice-O-Matic (Mile High Equipment LLC) 11.3.6 Himalyan Equipment Manufacturing Co. (HEMCO) 11.3.7 MaxxIce (The Legacy Companies)11.3.8 NewAir11.3.9 Zhejiang Litian Industrial Co. Ltd. 11.3.10 Sunpentown (SPT) Inc. 11.3.11 Changshu Lingke Electric Appliance Co. Ltd. 11.3.12 Cornelius, Inc.For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yh7ldm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-ice-maker-industry-to-2026---featuring-hoshizaki-scotsman-industries-and-whynter-among-others-301299125.html

SOURCE Research and Markets