Worldwide Hydrogen Peroxide Industry To 2026 - Featuring Solvay, Evonik And Arkema Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydrogen peroxide market reached a value of US$ 2.94 Billion in 2020. The market is further expected to witness moderate growth during 2021-2026. It occurs as a pale blue, clear liquid in its pure form and is slightly more viscous than water.

Apart from this, hydrogen peroxide is unstable in nature due to which it is usually stored in a weak acidic solution with a stabiliser. It has strong oxidizing properties that makes it a powerful bleaching agent that is largely used for bleaching paper, but has also found applications as a disinfectant and as an oxidizer. Hydrogen peroxide in the form of carbamide peroxide also has applications for tooth whitening, both in professionally- and in self-administered products.Environmental laws and regulations play a vital role in propelling the market growth owing to the emission-free and eco-friendly properties of hydrogen peroxide. This has contributed to the rising preference among consumers to use this chemical for several water treatment and pollution control applications. In addition to this, hydrogen peroxide is utilised in a wide range of end-use industries such as chemical, electronics, paper and pulp, mining, etc. Its demand has also been increasing in bleach products for the purpose of removing chlorine compounds through bleaching processes. Moreover, the cost-effective nature of hydrogen peroxide and rising demand for recycled paper have also positively influenced this market.The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Solvay, Evonik, Arkema, Kemira Oyj, FMC Corporation, EkO Peroxide LLC (aquired by AkzoNobel), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, PeroxyChem LLC, Aditya Birla Chemicals Limited, Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd, BASF SE, Merck, Chang Chun Petrochemical, Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals and Hansol Chemical.This report provides a deep insight into the global hydrogen peroxide market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the hydrogen peroxide market in any manner. Key Questions Answered in This Report:1. What was the global hydrogen peroxide market size in 2020?2. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global hydrogen peroxide market?3. What will be the global hydrogen peroxide market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?4. What are the global hydrogen peroxide market drivers?5. What are the major trends in the global hydrogen peroxide market?6. What is the global hydrogen peroxide market breakup by application?7. What is the global hydrogen peroxide market breakup by end-use?8. What are the major regions in the global hydrogen peroxide market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Properties4.3 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Application5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use5.6 Market Breakup by Region5.7 Market Forecast5.8 SWOT Analysis5.8.1 Overview5.8.2 Strengths5.8.3 Weaknesses5.8.4 Opportunities5.8.5 Threats5.9 Value Chain Analysis5.9.1 Overview5.9.2 Research and Development5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement5.9.4 Manufacturing5.9.5 Marketing5.9.6 Distribution5.9.7 End-Use5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.10.1 Overview5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.10.4 Degree of Competition5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes5.11 Price Analysis5.11.1 Key Price Indicators5.11.2 Price Structure5.11.3 Margin Analysis 6 Market Breakup by Application6.1 Chemical Synthesis6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Bleaching6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Disinfectant6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Cleaning and Etching6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Others6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by End-Use7.1 Pulp and Paper7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Food and Beverages7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Water Treatment7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Textiles and Laundry7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Oil and Gas7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Healthcare7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast7.7 Electronics7.7.1 Market Trends7.7.2 Market Forecast7.8 Others7.8.1 Market Trends7.8.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region 9 Imports and Exports9.1 Imports by Major Countries9.2 Exports by Major Countries 10 Hydrogen Peroxide Manufacturing Process10.1 Product Overview10.2 Raw Material Requirements10.3 Manufacturing Process10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Market Structure11.2 Key Players11.3 Profiles of Key Players11.3.1 Solvay11.3.2 Evonik11.3.3 Arkema11.3.4 Kemira Oyj11.3.5 FMC Corporation11.3.6 EkO Peroxide LLC (acquired by AkzoNobel)11.3.7 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company11.3.8 PeroxyChem LLC11.3.9 Aditya Birla Chemicals Limited 11.3.10 Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd 11.3.11 BASF SE 11.3.12 Merck 11.3.13 Chang Chun Petrochemical 11.3.14 Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals 11.3.15 Hansol ChemicalFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zi5p97

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-hydrogen-peroxide-industry-to-2026---featuring-solvay-evonik-and-arkema-among-others-301453764.html

SOURCE Research and Markets