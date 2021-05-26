Worldwide Hydrogen Industry To 2025 - Rising Consumption Of Agricultural Fertilizer Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrogen Market (by Production Process, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global hydrogen market is expected to record a value of US$184.10 billion in 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.09% for the period spanning 2021-2025.

The market experienced growth accruing to several factors such as rising consumption of agricultural fertilizers, escalating demand in metallurgical industries, mounting concerns regarding carbon emissions worldwide, surging demand for electricity generation and upswing in margarine demand.

However, the market growth would be challenged by high cost of hydrogen production & transportation, storage of hydrogen and health effects of hydrogen. A few notable trends may include expanding demand from oil refineries, rapid expansion of aerospace industry, surging production of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, growing demand of hydrochloric acid and upsurge in pharmaceutical industry.

The global hydrogen market is categorized on the basis of production process and application. According to production process, the market can be split into natural gas steam reforming, coal gasification, oil partial oxidation and water electrolysis. The global hydrogen market can be bifurcated into ammonia production, petroleum refinery, methanol production, transportation, power generation and others, in term of application.

The fastest growing regional market is Asia Pacific owing to increasing consumption of agricultural fertilizers on account of growing population, rising number of petrochemical complexes and refineries in the region, upsurge in pharmaceutical industry, expansion in China's aerospace industry and surging investments by government for the development of hydrogen plants.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global hydrogen market segmented on the basis of production process, application and region.

The major regional and country markets ( Asia Pacific , Europe , North America , Middle East & Africa and Central & South America , along with the U.S.) have been analyzed.

, , , & and Central & , along with the U.S.) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Linde PLC, Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Messer Group GmbH and Nel ASA) are also presented in detail.

1. Market Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Properties of Hydrogen1.3 Major Types of Hydrogen1.4 Sources of Hydrogen1.5 Storage of Hydrogen1.6 Production Process of Hydrogen1.7 Application of Hydrogen 2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Decline in Electricity Demand 2.2 Decreased Demand from Automotive Industry2.3 Reduction in Semiconductor Market Revenue 3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Hydrogen Market by Value3.2 Global Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value3.3 Global Hydrogen Market by Production Process3.3.1 Global Natural Gas Steam Reforming Hydrogen Market by Value 3.3.2 Global Natural Gas Steam Reforming Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value 3.3.3 Global Coal Gasification Hydrogen Market by Value 3.3.4 Global Coal Gasification Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value 3.3.5 Global Oil Partial Oxidation Hydrogen Market by Value 3.3.6 Global Oil Partial Oxidation Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value 3.3.7 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Market by Value 3.3.8 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value 3.4 Global Hydrogen Market by Application3.4.1 Global Ammonia Production Hydrogen Market by Value3.4.2 Global Ammonia Production Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value 3.4.3 Global Petroleum Refinery Hydrogen Market by Value 3.4.4 Global Petroleum Refinery Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value3.4.5 Global Methanol Production Hydrogen Market by Value 3.4.6 Global Methanol Production Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value3.4.7 Global Transportation Hydrogen Market by Value3.4.8 Global Transportation Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value3.4.9 Global Power Generation Hydrogen Market by Value 3.4.10 Global Power Generation Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value3.5 Global Hydrogen Market by Region3.6 Global Hydrogen Demand by Volume 3.7 Global Hydrogen Demand Forecast by Volume3.8 Global Hydrogen Demand by Type3.8.1 Global Pure Hydrogen Demand by Volume3.8.2 Global Pure Hydrogen Demand Forecast by Volume 3.8.3 Global Pure Hydrogen Demand Volume by Application 3.8.4 Global Pure Hydrogen Demand Volume Forecast by Application3.8.5 Global Mixed Hydrogen Demand by Volume3.8.6 Global Mixed Hydrogen Demand Forecast by Volume3.8.7 Global Mixed Hydrogen Demand Volume by Application3.8.8 Global Mixed Hydrogen Demand Volume Forecast by Application3.9 Global Hydrogen Production by Volume 3.10 Global Hydrogen Production Forecast by Volume 3.11 Global Hydrogen Production Volume by Generation System3.11.1 Global Captive Hydrogen Production Forecast by Volume3.11.2 Global Merchant Hydrogen Production Forecast by Volume3.12 Global Hydrogen Production Volume by Region 4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 Asia Pacific4.1.1 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value 4.1.2 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Production Forecast by Volume4.2 Europe 4.2.1 Europe Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value4.2.2 Europe Hydrogen Production Forecast by Volume 4.3 North America4.3.1 North America Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value4.3.2 North America Hydrogen Production Forecast by Volume 4.3.3 The U.S. Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value4.3.4 The U.S. Hydrogen Market by Production Technology4.4 Middle East & Africa4.4.1 Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Market by Value4.4.2 Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Production Forecast by Volume 4.5 Central & South America4.5.1 Central & South America Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value4.5.2 Central & South America Hydrogen Production Forecast by Volume 5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Rising Consumption of Agricultural Fertilizer5.1.2 Escalating Demand in Metallurgical Industries5.1.3 Mounting Concerns Regarding Carbon Emissions Worldwide5.1.4 Surging Demand for Electricity Generation 5.1.5 Upswing in Margarine Demand5.1.6 Expanding Production Capacity of Methanol5.1.7 Increasing Demand from Electronic Applications5.2 Key Trends & Developments5.2.1 Expanding Demand from Oil Refineries5.2.2 Rapid Expansion of Aerospace Industry5.2.3 Surging Production of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles 5.2.4 Upsurge in Pharmaceutical Industry5.2.5 Growing Demand for Hydrochloric Acid5.2.6 Increasing Hydrogen Demand5.3 Challenges5.3.1 High Cost of Hydrogen Production & Transportation5.3.2 Storage of Hydrogen5.3.3 Health Effects of Hydrogen 6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Market6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players 7. Company Profiles7.1 Linde PLC7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview 7.1.3 Business Strategies7.2 Air Liquide S.A. 7.2.1 Business Overview7.2.2 Financial Overview 7.2.3 Business Strategies7.3 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.7.3.1 Business Overview7.3.2 Financial Overview 7.3.3 Business Strategies 7.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation7.4.1 Business Overview7.4.2 Financial Overview 7.4.3 Business Strategies 7.5 Messer Group GmbH7.5.1 Business Overview7.5.2 Financial Overview 7.5.3 Business Strategies 7.6 Nel ASA7.6.1 Business Overview7.6.2 Financial Overview 7.6.3 Business Strategies

