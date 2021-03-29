Worldwide Hydraulic Seals Industry To 2027 - Tremendous Increase In Construction And Infrastructural Activities Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydraulic Seals Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product and End-User Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global hydraulic seals market was valued at US$ 3,950.09 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,770.71 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.Hydraulic seals are utilized in hydraulic cylinders to seal openings between several components in a hydraulic cylinder. Seals are either machined or molded, and are carefully designed using sophisticated simulation software. Hydraulic seals are made of a variety of materials such as polyurethane, rubber, or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). It offers high resistance from fluid, heat, and wear & tear. The major tasks of hydraulic seals are to retain hydraulic fluids, maintain rod and pistons alignment (to exclude solid or liquid contaminations), and maintain the hydraulic pressure. .Hydraulic cylinders are highly utilized by various end-use industries such as automotive, agriculture, construction, aerospace, and oil & gas. Hydraulic seals play a pivotal role in hydraulic cylinders. High-performance seals are required to contain the pressurized fluids in a hydraulic cylinder system and keep it in motion. Continuous demand in industries where hydraulic systems play a crucial role is boosting the adoption of hydraulic cylinders, which, in turn, drives the growth of the hydraulic seals market. Irreplaceability of hydraulic systems in aviation, manufacturing, construction equipment, and infrastructure also bolsters the growth of the hydraulic seals market.

The incorporation of machinery with hydraulic cylinders encourages growth in functionality, accuracy, and offers enhancements in controlled performance and ease-of-use. Increasing demand for material handling equipment and rising construction activities for contributing to economic development is amplifying the utilization of hydraulic cylinders. Growing demand for sophisticated agriculture machinery combined with escalating population size and rising the oil & gas industry are further augmenting the demand for hydraulic cylinders. Hydraulic cylinders are the highly preferred actuators for oil and gas applications owing to key characteristics of high power-to-size ratio, durability in harsh environments, and constantly held force and torque.

For instance, the small and compact form of hydraulic cylinders helps effectively utilize powerful, lightweight, and heavy-duty equipment to conduct narrow hole drilling and efficient pipe handling. Besides, the double-acting function-based hydraulic cylinders are widely used for heavy trucks, forklifts, and earth moving equipment. Thus, the extensive utilization of hydraulic cylinders across various end-use industries coupled with the technological advancements in the hydraulic industry is driving the growth of the hydraulic seals market.A few well-established players operating in the global hydraulic seals market are A.W. Chesterton Company, All Seals Inc., Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, James Walker, Kastas Sealing Technologies, Parker Hannifin Corp, SealTeam Australia, SKF, and Trelleborg Group. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Hydraulic Seals MarketThe COVID-19 pandemic was first reported in Wuhan ( China) in December 2019. As of January 2021, the US, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa, Mexico, and the UK are among the worst-affected countries in terms of the COVID-19 confirmed cases and reported deaths. The outbreak is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries owing to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Overall market breakdown, due to shutdown of factories and disruptions in supply chain, and downturn in world economy are hindering the growth of the hydraulic seals market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Study Scope1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Scope of the Study3.2 Research Methodology3.2.1 Data Collection:3.2.2 Primary Interviews:3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:3.2.5 Developing base number:3.2.6 Data Triangulation:3.2.7 Country level data: 4. Hydraulic Seals Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 APAC4.2.4 MEA4.2.5 SAM4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Hydraulic Seals Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Rising Adoption of Hydraulic Cylinders Across Various End-User Industries5.1.2 Advantages Offered by Hydraulic Seals5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Adoption of Adhesives and Sealants Instead of Hydraulic Seals5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Tremendous Increase in the Construction and Infrastructural Activities5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Innovations in Hydraulic Seals Industry5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints 6. Hydraulic Seals - Global Market Analysis6.1 Hydraulic Seals Market Overview6.2 Hydraulic Seals Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Key Market Players 7. Hydraulic Seals Market Analysis - By Product7.1 Overview7.2 Hydraulic Seals Market, By Product (2019 and 2027)7.3 Wiper Seals7.3.1 Overview7.3.1.1 Wiper Seals : Hydraulic Seals Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Piston Seals7.4.1 Overview7.4.1.1 Piston Seals : Hydraulic Seals Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.5 Rod Seals7.5.1 Overview7.5.1.1 Rod Seals : Hydraulic Seals Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.6 Buffer Seals7.6.1 Overview7.6.1.1 Buffer Seals : Hydraulic Seals Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.7 Others7.7.1 Overview7.7.1.1 Others: Hydraulic Seals Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Hydraulic Seals Market Analysis - By End User Industry8.1 Overview8.2 Hydraulic Seals Market, By End User Industry (2019 and 2027)8.3 Automotive8.3.1 Overview8.3.1.1 Automotive : Hydraulic Seals Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Aerospace8.4.1 Overview8.4.1.1 Aerospace: Hydraulic Seals Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5 Agriculture8.5.1 Overview8.5.1.1 Agriculture: Hydraulic Seals Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.6 Chemical8.6.1 Overview8.6.1.1 Chemical: Hydraulic Seals Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.7 Marine8.7.1 Overview8.7.1.1 Marine: Hydraulic Seals Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.8 Others8.8.1 Overview8.8.1.1 Others: Hydraulic Seals Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Hydraulic Seals Market - Geographic Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 North America: Hydraulic Seals Market9.3 Europe: Hydraulic Seals Market9.4 Asia Pacific: Hydraulic Seals Market9.5 Middle East and Africa: Hydraulic Seals Market9.6 South America: Hydraulic Seals Market

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Hydraulic Seals Market10.1 Overview10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Company Profiles11.1 A.W. Chesterton Company11.1.1 Key Facts11.1.2 Business Description11.1.3 Products and Services11.1.4 Financial Overview11.1.5 SWOT Analysis11.2 All Seals Inc.11.2.1 Key Facts11.2.2 Business Description11.2.3 Products and Services11.2.4 Financial Overview11.2.5 SWOT Analysis11.3 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies11.3.1 Key Facts11.3.2 Business Description11.3.3 Products and Services11.3.4 Financial Overview11.3.5 SWOT Analysis11.4 James Walker11.4.1 Key Facts11.4.2 Business Description11.4.3 Products and Services11.4.4 Financial Overview11.4.5 SWOT Analysis11.5 Kastas Sealing Technologies A.S.11.5.1 Key Facts11.5.2 Business Description11.5.3 Products and Services11.5.4 Financial Overview11.5.5 SWOT Analysis11.6 SealTeam Australia11.6.1 Key Facts11.6.2 Business Description11.6.3 Products and Services11.6.4 Financial Overview11.6.5 SWOT Analysis11.7 SKF11.7.1 Key Facts11.7.2 Business Description11.7.3 Products and Services11.7.4 Financial Overview11.7.5 SWOT Analysis11.8 Trelleborg AB11.8.1 Key Facts11.8.2 Business Description11.8.3 Products And Services11.8.4 Financial Overview11.8.5 Swot Analysis11.8.6 Key Developments11.9 AccroSeal11.9.1 Key Facts11.9.2 Business Description11.9.3 Products And Services11.9.4 Financial Overview11.9.5 Swot Analysis11.10 Parker Hannifin Corporation11.10.1 Key Facts11.10.2 Business Description11.10.3 Products and Services11.10.4 Financial Overview11.10.5 Swot Analysis 12. Appendix12.1 About the Publisher12.2 Word IndexFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rkr3j

