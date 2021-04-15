Worldwide HVAC Sensors Industry To 2027 - By Type, End-user And Geography

DUBLIN, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HVAC Sensors Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global HVAC sensors market was valued at US$ 3,222.20 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,264.70 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.The growth of the global HVAC sensors market is mainly attributed to robust growth in construction sector in developed and developing nations. HVAC sensors are commonly used in applications such as room, duct, cable, immersion, wall, and others. The various application areas are expected to play a significant role in future. This rapid growth of the construction sector is attributed to the rising urban population demanding better standard of living. Further, the rise in commercial construction such as shopping malls, recreational centers, cinema halls, and office buildings is boosting the installation of HVAC systems.Requirement for automatic and well-regulated air-conditioning in automobiles is constantly growing. The advancement in HVAC sensors used in automobiles enables zone-wise climate control and provides protection from external harmful gases and odor. Moreover, the automotive manufacturers are making constant efforts to further improve the vehicle comfort concerning climate. For instance, the integration of carbon-dioxide (CO2) sensors in automotive HVAC systems is one of the significant developments in the automotive HVAC systems market. According to Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), ~91.3 million vehicles were sold across the world in 2019. These developments coupled with rising automotive sales are propelling the growth of the HVAC sensors market. Surge in Demand for Smart HVAC Systems is Creating Business Opportunities to Market PlayersThe HVAC industry is growing at a faster rate in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific with an advent of supporting IoT sensors. China, India, the US, Germany, and the UK are among the countries that are strongly adopting HVAC systems. Further, rising demand from South Asian countries is strongly supporting the market growth. For instance, according to IEA report, the Southeast Asia is expected to reach the consumption of 300 million units by 2040. The increasing pollution and rising demand for energy-saving smart technologies, such as smart HVAC systems, are expected to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period. The report segments the global HVAC sensors market as follows: By Type

Temperature Sensors

NTC

RTD

Thermocouple

Others

Humidity Sensors

Pressure & Flow Sensors

Motion Sensors

Smoke & Gas Sensors

Others

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

(SAM) Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. HVAC Sensors Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 APAC - PEST Analysis4.2.4 MEA - PEST Analysis4.2.5 SAM - PEST Analysis4.3 Ecosystem Analysis 5. HVAC Sensors Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Growth in Construction Sector5.1.2 Growing Demand for HVAC Sensors in the Automotive Sector5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Issues Related to Motion-Activated Air Conditioners5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Development of Smart Cities5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Implementation of Smart, Connected, and Energy Efficient IOT-enabled HVAC Systems5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. HVAC Sensors - Global Market Analysis6.1 Overview6.2 HVAC Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking 7. HVAC Sensors Market Analysis - By Type7.1 Overview7.2 HVAC Sensors Market, By Type (2019 and 2027)7.3 Temperature Sensors7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Temperature Sensors: HVAC Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)7.3.3 NTC7.3.3.1 Overview7.3.3.2 NTC: Temperature Sensors: HVAC Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)7.3.4 RTD7.3.4.1 Overview7.3.4.2 RTD: Temperature Sensors: HVAC Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)7.3.5 Thermocouple7.3.5.1 Overview7.3.5.2 Thermocouple: Temperature Sensors: HVAC Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)7.3.6 Others7.3.6.1 Overview7.3.6.2 Others: Temperature Sensors: HVAC Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)7.4 Humidity Sensors7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Humidity Sensors: HVAC Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)7.5 Pressure & Flow Sensors7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Pressure & Flow Sensors: HVAC Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)7.6 Motion Sensors7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Motion Sensors: HVAC Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)7.7 Smoke & Gas Sensors7.7.1 Overview7.7.2 Smoke & Gas Sensors: HVAC Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)7.8 Other Sensors7.8.1 Overview7.8.2 Others Sensors: HVAC Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million) 8. HVAC Sensors Market - By End User8.1 Overview8.2 HVAC Sensors Market, by End User (2019 and 2027)8.3 Residential8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Residential: HVAC Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)8.4 Commercial8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Commercial: HVAC Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)8.5 Industrial8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Industrial: HVAC Sensors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million) 9. HVAC Sensors Market - Geographic Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 North America: HVAC Sensors Market9.3 Europe: HVAC Sensors Market9.4 APAC: HVAC Sensors Market9.5 MEA: HVAC Sensors Market9.6 SAM: HVAC Sensors Market

10. Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak10.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global HVAC Sensors Market10.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Initiative11.3 New Product Development11.4 Merger and Acquisition 12. Company Profiles12.1 Siemens AG12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.1.6 Key Developments12.2 Emerson Electric Co.12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.2.6 Key Developments12.3 Honeywell International Inc.12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Key Developments12.4 Johnson Controls, Inc.12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.4.6 Key Developments12.5 Schneider Electric12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.5.6 Key Developments12.6 TE Connectivity Ltd.12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.6.6 Key Developments12.7 Sensirion AG12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.7.6 Key Developments12.8 Senmatic A/S12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Financial Overview12.8.5 SWOT Analysis12.8.6 Key Developments12.9 Sensata Technologies, Inc.12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Financial Overview12.9.5 SWOT Analysis12.9.6 Key Developments12.10 BELIMO AIRCONTROLS ( USA), INC.12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Financial Overview12.10.5 SWOT Analysis12.10.6 Key Developments 13. Appendix13.1 About the Publisher13.2 Word IndexFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ixw967

