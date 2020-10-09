Worldwide HVAC Filters Industry To 2025 - Featuring 3M, Parker-Hannifin & Camfil Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HVAC Filters Market by Material (Fiberglass, Synthetic Polymer, Carbon, Metal), Technology (HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitator, Activated Carbon), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HVAC filters market size was USD 5.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Increasing demand for HVAC systems, growing awareness about indoor air quality, and government regulations and policies for efficient filtration are driving the market for HVAC filters. However, rising environmental concerns regarding increasing air pollutants that are released during the functioning of systems are expected to restrain this market. Increasing investments in the construction sector and technological advancements in HVAC filters are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the manufacturers. Major challenges faced by players in this market are the higher cost and maintenance of efficient HVAC filters.

The synthetic polymer segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the HVAC filters market.

Synthetic polymers are used for efficient filtration in residential and industrial HVAC systems. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyester, poly-vinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polyethylene, and polypropylene are used for the manufacturing of filter materials. The filtration of air in a synthetic polymer material occurs on its surface, whereas in fiberglass, the filtration happens within the filters. This property makes synthetic polymers suitable for application in industries such as pharmaceutical, food & beverage, automotive, and electronics & semiconductor.

The HEPA segment is expected to be the fastest-growing technology during the forecast period in the HVAC filters market

HEPA filters have diverse application areas, including residential buildings, pharmaceutical production, food & beverages, and clean rooms in the electronics & semiconductor industry, among others. In the pharmaceutical industry, HEPA filters are installed in the production spaces, which are required to be free from contaminants. These filters also protect patients from infection and employees and visitors from airborne organisms. The only disadvantage of the HEPA filter technology is that it generates a barrier for smooth airflow, which may result in the failure or low performance of HVAC systems.

The building & construction segment is expected to account for the largest share in the HVAC filters market, in terms of volume.

Building & construction is one of the dominating end-use industries in the HVAC filters market in terms of volume. The building & construction end-use industry includes residential and commercial buildings, which require HVAC systems. The commercial sector includes offices, educational institutes, auditoriums, assembly halls, gymnasiums, computer rooms, courts, parliaments, embassies, commercial office buildings, retail centers, and malls, wherein HVAC filters are installed to prevent the consequences of health risks due to airborne particles.

North America is expected to be the largest HVAC filters market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major countries contributing to the HVAC filters market in North America. The governments of these countries have introduced minimum energy performance standards (MEPS) for air-conditioners in commercial and residential buildings, which, in turn, increase the demand for HVAC filters. MEPS are an effective way to increase the energy efficiency of products, thereby helping manufacturing companies boost their productivity. The presence of major HVAC filter manufacturers, such as Donaldson Company and Parker Hannifin, and stringent laws and regulations for industrial emission control have also contributed to the growth of the HVAC filters market in this region.

