Worldwide HVAC Control Industry To 2027 - Featuring Carrier Global, Danfoss And Emerson Electric Among Others

The global HVAC control market size was valued at $14,559.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $19,939.4 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027. HVAC control are installed to regulate the operation of a heating, ventilating, and air conditioning system. The sensing device and other equipment are utilized to compare the actual state such as humidity or temperature with a target state.HVAC control consists of devices that control operations of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment. HVAC control is installed in various industry verticals such as industrial, enterprises, retail, hospitality, and residential. Development of smart cities in emerging countries and government initiatives are expected to boost the building automation & controls industry, which, in turn, propels the HVAC controller market growth.Emergence of IoT-enabled HVAC systems, growth in the construction market, and rise in demand for building automation systems (BASs) drive the market growth. However, fluctuation in raw material prices may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for cloud computing in HVAC offers lucrative opportunities for growth of the HVAC control market.The global HVAC control market is segmented on the basis of system, implementation type, end user, and region. By system, the market is categorized into temperature control systems, ventilation control systems, humidity control systems, and integrated control systems. Depending on implementation type, it is fragmented into new construction and retrofit. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key companies profiled in the HVAC control market report include Carrier Global Corporation, Daikindustries, Danfoss, Delta Controls, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International Inc, Johnson Controls, LG Electronics, Schneider Electric, and Siemens. Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging HVAC Control market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the KEY MARKET SEGMENTS between 2019 and 2027.

between 2019 and 2027. Extensive analysis of the HVAC control market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global HVAC control market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players within HVAC Control market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the HVAC Control industry.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Executive Summary Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies3.3. Market Player Positioning, 20193.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Value Chain Analysis3.6. Market Dynamics3.6.1. Drivers3.6.2. Restraint3.6.3. Opportunity3.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis Chapter 4: Global HVAC Control Market, by System4.1. Market Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by System4.2. Temperature Control System4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country4.3. Ventilation Control System4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country4.4. Humidity Control System4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country4.5. Integrated Control System4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.5.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country Chapter 5: Global HVAC Control Market, by Implementation Type5.1. Market Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Implementation Type5.2. New Construction5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country5.3. Retrofit5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country Chapter 6: Global HVAC Control Market, by End-user6.1. Market Overview6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by End-user6.2. Residential6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country6.3. Commercial6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country6.4. Industrial6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country Chapter 7: Global HVAC Control Market, by Region Chapter 8: Company Profiles8.1. Carrier Global Corporation8.1.1. Company Overview8.1.2. Key Executive8.1.3. Company Snapshot8.1.4. Operating Business Segments8.1.5. Product Portfolio8.1.6. Research and Development Expenses8.1.7. Business Performance8.1.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.2. Daikindustries, Ltd8.2.1. Company Overview8.2.2. Key Executive8.2.3. Company Snapshot8.2.4. Operating Business Segments8.2.5. Product Portfolio8.2.6. Research and Development Expenses8.2.7. Business Performance8.2.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.3. Danfoss8.3.1. Company Overview8.3.2. Key Executive8.3.3. Company Snapshot8.3.4. Operating Business Segments8.3.5. Product Portfolio8.3.6. Research and Development Expenses8.3.7. Business Performance8.3.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.4. Delta Controls8.4.1. Company Overview8.4.2. Key Executive8.4.3. Company Snapshot8.4.4. Operating Business Segments8.4.5. Product Portfolio8.4.6. Research and Development Expenses8.4.7. Business Performance8.4.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.5. Emerson Electric8.5.1. Company Overview8.5.2. Key Executive8.5.3. Company Snapshot8.5.4. Operating Business Segments8.5.5. Product Portfolio8.5.6. Research and Development Expenses8.5.7. Business Performance8.5.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.6. Honeywell International Inc8.6.1. Company Overview8.6.2. Key Executive8.6.3. Company Snapshot8.6.4. Operating Business Segments8.6.5. Product Portfolio8.6.6. Research and Development Expenses8.6.7. Business Performance8.6.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.7. Johnson Controls8.7.1. Company Overview8.7.2. Key Executive8.7.3. Company Snapshot8.7.4. Operating Business Segments8.7.5. Product Portfolio8.7.6. Research and Development Expenses8.7.7. Business Performance8.7.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.8. Lg Electronics8.8.1. Company Overview8.8.2. Key Executive8.8.3. Company Snapshot8.8.4. Operating Business Segments8.8.5. Product Portfolio8.8.6. Research and Development Expenses8.8.7. Business Performance8.8.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.9. Schneider Electric8.9.1. Company Overview8.9.2. Key Executive8.9.3. Company Snapshot8.9.4. Operating Business Segments8.9.5. Product Portfolio8.9.6. Research and Development Expenses8.9.7. Business Performance8.9.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.10. Siemens8.10.1. Company Overview8.10.2. Key Executive8.10.3. Company Snapshot8.10.4. Operating Business Segments8.10.5. Product Portfolio8.10.6. Research and Development Expenses8.10.7. Business Performance8.10.8. Key Strategic Moves and DevelopmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bqeopp

