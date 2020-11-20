Worldwide Humic-based Biostimulants Industry To 2025 - Featuring Koppert Biological, Valagro & Biolchim Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Humic-based Biostimulants Market by Type (Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, and Potassium Humate), Mode of Application (Foliar Treatment, Seed Treatment, and Soil Treatment), Formulation, Crop Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global humic-based biostimulants market size is estimated to be valued at USD 515 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 848 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 10.5%.

Factors such as the demand for adoption of sustainable agriculture solutions, limited entry barriers for new manufacturers, and rapid growth in organic farming are projected to drive the growth of this market.

The humic acid segment is projected to be the largest segment, by type, in the humic-based biostimulants market during the forecast period.

Humic acid is the most widely found element and thus dominates the global humic-based biostimulants market by type. Humic acid biostimulant products are provided by various manufacturers globally. With the increasing demand for sustainable crop enhancing products, the demand for humic acid is projected to increase during the forecast period at the highest CAGR.

The cereals segment is projected to account for the largest crop application market during the forecast period.

Cereals form the staple food in most of the countries.. The growth of this segment is driven by improvement in yield and increased use in food-related applications. Many foods and feed industries are growing with high demand in developed and few developing to cater to the needs of import countries. The increasing population is driving the market for humic-based biostimulants used to improve the quality and quantity of cereal crops. The crops on which biostimulants are applied generally are corn, wheat, rice, and barley, as they form staple crops across various.

The soil treatment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By mode of application, the humic-based biostimulants market is segmented into foliar treatment, seed treatment, and soil treatment. The humic-based biostimulants are distributed uniformly in the soil up to a certain depth based on the type of soil and compaction, which increase the soil humus. It is also considered as a sustainable solution because of which it is one of the most effective and popular methods of soil treatment among farmers, especially among organic growers. Many regions are adopting this method, enhancing soil health without hampering the beneficial organisms existing in the soil.

Europe is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies for improving the yield of crops in the region.

Europe accounted for the largest share in 2020 (in terms of value) during the forecast period. The European humic-based biostimulants market is driven by the growing importance of a sustainable agriculture approach and increasing the development of new innovative products that target specific agronomic needs. The strong agricultural sector of the region makes it one of the leading consumers of biostimulants.

An increase in land degradation, the need for quality parameters, and a need for high production yield had strengthened the demand for employing clean and sustainable input solutions by the European regulatory authorities. The concept of organic production has also gained popularity among farmers and consumers in the last decade. According to FiBL, the research institute of organic agriculture based in Switzerland, in 2018, the organic agriculture land increased by over 1.25 million ha compared to 2017. Spain, France, and Italy were among the top countries having organic agricultural land in 2018. The need for organic products such as biostimulants has seen a rising trend in the EU.

