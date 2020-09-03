Worldwide Human Microbiome Immunology Therapeutics Industry To 2025 - The US Dominates The Global Market Landscape

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Human Microbiome Immunology Therapeutics Market & Clinical Trial Insight 2025" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scale and scope of microbiome research activity has now become one of the fastest growing areas in biology. The relevance that it has shown for the welfare of the society and pharmaceutical industry has led to the development of a transdisciplinary environment that is however conducive to innovation with a mission to abolish the limitations in the pharmaceutical industry through excellence in microbiome research, awareness and outreach. Over the years now, gut microbiome is estimated to implicate success for the various immunotherapies.

Microbiome's role in immunology practices is to transform world-class treatment into the medicine of today and tomorrow. It is highly recognizable that the healthcare issues that mankind is facing today is now bigger than any one solution. The treatment of certain diseases requires multiple options for the treatment and ultimately prevention. Therefore, the amalgamation of two different treatment paradigms i.e. microbiome and immunology are apparently delivering some medical benefits that millions of patients were in need for long period of time. The ways in which microbiome is understood and manipulated to serve the immunological aspects has given great interest to all the researchers. The essential and usual concept of immunology depicts targeting the immune system of the body to provoke an immune response with huge impact but then the unsuccessful implication of immunology therapies driven treatments led to an exploration of several other basic concepts that could play an important role in boosting the immune system when combined. Looking forward, the microbiome community in the gut represented beneficial patterns with respect to further research. The area of microbiome research and its combination with immunological aspect for the disease treatment has produced a real excitement in the area of medical research and specifically microbiome research. All over the world, the amalgamation of the two has been well accepted and appreciated by the patients, physicians and the clinicians. Investigation of all the working sides of microbiome and how it plays an important role in boosting the manipulated immune cells have recently started in large numbers as the technology available in the medical field allows to capture it accurately. To facilitate the microbiome and immunology community in order to extract the best and trending opportunities that are stemmed into the microbiome research, the experts from both the relevant disciplines are analyzing it through clinical researches and surveys. Further, the area is getting supported by 86 different clinical trials getting conducted in different countries. The Global Human Microbiome Immunology Therapeutics Market & Clinical Trial Insight 2025 report summarizes the view of the wider opportunities that are associated microbiome community for the advancement of the scientific information regarding immunology. The science that is related to microbiome has high interdisciplinary and various opportunities that somehow have remained hidden in the medical world. It is believed that the opportunities and all the desirable tangible benefits microbiome is capable of delivering when combined with immunology is large and needs coordinated and constructive approach. The call to the two different sectors i.e. microbiology and immunology is estimated to unlock the potential and promising benefits of microbiome. The approach leading to the extraction of advantages if properly embedded in the microbiome and immunology research, the future benefits will be huge

Report Highlights:

Global & Regional Market Insight

Global Human Microbiome Immunology Therapeutics Market: > US$ 1 Billion by 2025

by 2025 US Dominates Global Market Landscape: >60% Market Share

Comprehensive Information on Ongoing Clinical Trials & Potential Drug Candidates

Global Microbiome Modulator Drugs in Clinical Pipeline: >80 Drug in Trials

Therapeutic Applications of Microbiome Immunology by Indication

Clinical Trial Studies Related to Fecal Microbiota Transplant: > 250 Clinical Trials

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview of Microbiome1.1 Introduction to Microbiome1.2 History & Evolution of Microbiome 2. Role of Microbiome in Human Body 3. Microbiome: Various Forms3.1 Gut Microbiome3.2 Lung Microbiome3.3 Skin Microbiome3.4 Microbiome in Other Parts of the Body 4. Mechanism of Microbiome Activity4.1 Nature of Immune Response4.1.1 Immunosuppressive Activity4.1.2 Immunostimulatory Activity4.2 Messengers Involves in Microbiome Mechanism4.2.1 MAMPs/PAMPs4.2.2 Microbial Metabolites As Messengers4.2.3 Host Cytokines As Messengers4.2.4 Immune Cells As Messengers 5. Technological Requirement for Microbiota5.1 Technologies Used5.1.1 iChip5.1.2 Simulator of the Human Intestinal Microbial Ecosystem (SHIME)5.1.3 Gut-on-a-Chip System5.1.4 Colonic Stem Cell Construction5.2 Harnessing & Engineering the Microbiome5.2.1 Additive Approaches5.2.2 Subtractive Approaches 6. Need for Microbiome Immunology 7. Therapeutic Applications of Microbiome Immunology7.1 Microbiome Therapy7.2 Precision Medicine7.3 Drug discovery7.4 Biomarkers & Therapy Optimization 8. Human Microbiota in Infectious Diseases8.1 Infection with Clostridium Difficile8.2 Infection with Helicobacter Pylori8.3 Bacterial Vaginosis8.4 Infection with HIV 9. The Human Microbiota & Liver Diseases9.1 Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)9.2 Alcoholic Liver Diseases (ALD)9.3 Liver Fibrosis & Cirrhosis 10. The Human Microbiota & Metabolic Disorders10.1 Obesity10.2 Type 2 Diabetes 11. The Human Microbiota & Other Diseases11.1 Microbiota & Allergic Diseases11.2 Microbiota & Psychiatric Diseases 12. Microbiome in Immuno Oncology12.1 Role of Microbiome in Immuno Oncology12.2 Microbiome Mechanism in Oncogenesis & Tumor Suppression 13. Microbiome Application by Cancer Types13.1 Gastric Cancer13.2 Colorectal Cancer13.3 Esophageal Cancer13.4 Hepatocellular Carcinoma13.5 Melanoma13.6 Solid Tumors 14. Industrial Approaches of Microbiome Therapy in Oncology14.1 Bacterial Approaches14.1.1 Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT)14.1.2 Synthetic Bacteria14.1.3 Microbial Culture14.2 Microbiome as Vaccine14.3 Microbiome as Small Molecules14.4 Microbiome Therapy using Phage Virus 15. Global Human Microbiome Market Analysis15.1 Overview15.2 Human Microbiome Market Segmentation15.2.1 Regional Segmentation15.2.2 Disease Based Segmentation15.2.3 Segmentation by Application 16. Clinical Pipeline of Microbiome Based Therapy16.1 Microbiome Modulators in Clinical Trial16.2 Cancer Related Clinical Trials16.2.1 Preclinical & Discovery Phase16.2.2 Active Clinical Trials16.3 Clinical Trial Related To FMT16.3.1 Clinical Trial for Recurrent C. difficile16.3.2 Clinical Trial for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)16.3.3 Other FMT Related Clinical Trials 17. Global Microbiome Modulators Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase17.1 Research17.2 Preclinical17.3 Clinical17.4 Phase-I17.5 Phase-I/II17.6 Phase-II17.7 Phase-II/III17.8 Phase-III 18. Marketed Microbiome Modulators Clinical Insight18.1 Sodium Oligomannurarate - Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceutical18.2 Miya-BM 19. Global Microbiome Immunology Therapeutics Market Growth Drivers 20. Microbiome Technology - Investments, Acquisitions & Collaborations by Leading Microbiome Companies 21. Blockades in the Microbiome Immunology Market21.1 Stable Engraftment21.2 Development of Clinically Relevant Sensors21.3 Robustness and Evolutionary Stability of Genetic Circuits21.4 Regulation, Safety and Biocontainment 22. Global Microbiome Immunology Market Future Panorama 23. Competitive Landscape23.1 4D Pharma23.2 AbbVie23.3 AstraZeneca plc23.4 Biocodex23.5 Bristol Mayer Squibb23.6 Corebiome/Diversigen23.7 Elogi Bioscience23.8 Enterome23.9 Ferring Pharmaceuticals23.10 Finch Therapeutics23.11 Maat Pharma23.12 Merck23.13 Microbiome Therapeutics23.14 Novartis23.15 OpenBiome23.16 Pfizer23.17 Rebiotix23.18 Second Genome23.19 Seres Therapeutics23.20 Symberix23.21 Takeda Pharmaceuticals23.22 Vedanta Bioscience

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u5kzzz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-human-microbiome-immunology-therapeutics-industry-to-2025---the-us-dominates-the-global-market-landscape-301123826.html

SOURCE Research and Markets