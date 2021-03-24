Worldwide Hot Melt Adhesives Industry To 2025 - Increasing Use In Road Marking Application Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hot Melt Adhesives Market Research Report by Resin Type, by Distribution Channel, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market is expected to grow from USD 8,430.72 Million in 2020 to USD 11,187.69 Million by the end of 2025. Market Segmentation & Coverage:This research report categorizes the Hot Melt Adhesives to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Resin Type, the Hot Melt Adhesives Market is examined across Amorphous Polyalphaolefins, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Metallocene Polyolefin, Polyamides, Polyolefins, Polyurethane, and Styrenic Block Copolymers.

Based on Form, the Hot Melt Adhesives Market is examined across Bags, Blocks, Chips, and Pillows.

Based on Distribution Channel, the Hot Melt Adhesives Market is examined across Offline Mode and Online Mode.

Based on Application, the Hot Melt Adhesives Market is examined across Automotive & Transport, Bookbinding, Consumer Diy, Electronics, Footwear, Furniture & Woodwork, Nonwoven Hygiene Products, and Packaging Solutions. The Bookbinding further studied across Cover Page and Edge Bonding and Spine Binding. The Furniture & Woodwork further studied across Structural and Non-Structural Wood Products and Woodworking. The Nonwoven Hygiene Products further studied across Adult Incontinence, Baby Diapers, Nappies, and Pants, and Feminine Care. The Packaging Solutions further studied across Carton and Side-Seam Closures, Corrugated Boxes and Trays, Flexible Packaging, and Non-Pressure Sensitive Labels and Marking Systems.

Based on Geography, the Hot Melt Adhesives Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas region surveyed across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. the ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market. FPNV Positioning Matrix:The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Hot Melt Adhesives Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Competitive Strategic Window:The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market?6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Objectives of the Study1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage1.3. Years Considered for the Study1.4. Currency & Pricing1.5. Language1.6. Limitations1.7. Stakeholders 2. Research Methodology2.1. Research Process2.1.1. Define: Research Objective2.1.2. Determine: Research Design2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument2.1.4. Collect: Data Source2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification2.1.7. Publish: Research Report2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update2.2. Research Execution2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis2.2.5. Publication: Research Report2.3. Research Outcome 3. Executive Summary3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Outlook3.3. Form Outlook3.4. Distribution Channel Outlook3.5. Application Outlook3.6. Resin Type Outlook3.7. Geography Outlook3.8. Competitor Outlook 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Growing number of industrial applications5.1.1.2. HMAs increasingly replacing of other adhesive technologies5.1.1.3. Increasing applications in DIY applications5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Limited thermal resistance5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Potential in packaging and nonwoven applications in Asia-Pacific and South America5.1.3.2. Increasing use in road marking application5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Complexity associated with the hard-to-bond substances5.1.4.2. Fluctuating prices of raw material5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market, By Resin Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Amorphous Polyalphaolefins6.3. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate6.4. Metallocene Polyolefin6.5. Polyamides6.6. Polyolefins6.7. Polyurethane6.8. Styrenic Block Copolymers 7. Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market, By Form7.1. Introduction7.2. Bags7.3. Blocks7.4. Chips7.5. Pillows 8. Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market, By Distribution Channel8.1. Introduction8.2. Offline Mode8.3. Online Mode 9. Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market, By Application9.1. Introduction9.2. Automotive & Transport9.3. Bookbinding9.3.1. Cover Page and Edge Bonding9.3.2. Spine Binding9.4. Consumer Diy9.5. Electronics9.6. Footwear9.7. Furniture & Woodwork9.7.1. Structural and Non-Structural Wood Products9.7.2. Woodworking9.8. Nonwoven Hygiene Products9.8.1. Adult Incontinence9.8.2. Baby Diapers, Nappies, and Pants9.8.3. Feminine Care9.9. Packaging Solutions9.9.1. Carton and Side-Seam Closures9.9.2. Corrugated Boxes and Trays9.9.3. Flexible Packaging9.9.4. Non-Pressure Sensitive Labels and Marking Systems 10. Americas Hot Melt Adhesives Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Argentina10.3. Brazil10.4. Canada10.5. Mexico10.6. United States 11. Asia-Pacific Hot Melt Adhesives Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Australia11.3. China11.4. India11.5. Indonesia11.6. Japan11.7. Malaysia11.8. Philippines11.9. South Korea11.10. Thailand 12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Hot Melt Adhesives Market12.1. Introduction12.2. France12.3. Germany12.4. Italy12.5. Netherlands12.6. Qatar12.7. Russia12.8. Saudi Arabia12.9. South Africa12.10. Spain12.11. United Arab Emirates12.12. United Kingdom 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix13.1.1. Quadrants13.1.2. Business Strategy13.1.3. Product Satisfaction13.2. Market Ranking Analysis13.3. Market Share Analysis13.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis13.5. Competitive Scenario13.5.1. Merger & Acquisition13.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership13.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement13.5.4. Investment & Funding13.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 14. Company Usability Profiles14.1. 3M Company14.2. Adhesive Direct UK14.3. Adtek Malaysia SDN BHD14.4. Arkema14.5. Avery Dennison Corporation14.6. Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd.14.7. Buhnen GmbH & Co. Kg14.8. Cherng Tay Technology Co., Ltd.14.9. Costchem SRL14.10. Daubert Chemical Company14.11. DOW Corning Corporation14.12. Evans Adhesive Corporation, Ltd.14.13. Evonik Industries AG14.14. HB Fuller Company14.15. Helmitin Adhesives14.16. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA14.17. Jowat Se14.18. Klebchemie GmbH & Co. Kg14.19. Sika AG14.20. Tex Year Industries Inc. 15. Appendix15.1. Discussion GuideFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cma3aa

