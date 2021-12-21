Worldwide Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Industry To 2030 - Featuring 3M, Belimed And Ecolab Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market by Product & Service and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hospital-acquired infection control market was valued at $19,958 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $25,006 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030.Infection can be classified into various types, which include hospital-acquired infections, ear infections, eye infections, lung & respiratory infections, skin infections, common childhood infections, sexually transmitted infections, and stomach & intestinal infections. Hospital-acquired infectious diseases are caused by viruses, bacteria, parasites, or fungi. These infections can be controlled with the help of sterilization, cleaning, & disinfection products; protective barriers; and endoscope reprocessing products. Protective barrier products include surgical gowns, face masks, and coveralls.The growth of the global hospital-acquired infection control market is driven by rise in number of surgical procedures, increase in incidence of hospital-acquired infections, surge in geriatric population, technological advancements in sterilization equipment, and rise in incidence of chronic diseases across the globe. In addition, rise in outsourcing of sterilization services among hospitals and pharmaceutical & medical device companies boosts the growth of the market. Moreover, re-introduction of ethylene oxide sterilization, increase in use of e-beam sterilization, surge in awareness of environmental & personal hygiene due to COVID-19 acts as the key driving forces of the global market. However, adverse effects of chemical disinfectants and concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments are expected to restrain the growth of the hospital-acquired infection control market. Conversely, rise in adoption of single-use medical nonwovens and devices is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.The global hospital-acquired infection control market is segmented into product & service, infection type, end user, and region. On the basis of product & service, the market is categorized into sterilization, cleaning & disinfection products, protective barriers, and endoscope reprocessing products. By sterilization, it is divided into sterilization product, contract sterilization services, and sterilization consumables & accessories. The sterilization product segment is further classified into heat sterilization equipment, low temperature sterilization equipment, radiation sterilization equipment, and other sterilization equipment. Depending on cleaning & disinfection products, the market is segregated into disinfectants, disinfector equipment, and others. As per infection type, it is categorized into hospital-acquired pneumonia, bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, gastrointestinal infections, urinary tract infections (UTI), and others. According to end user, it is fragmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. Porter's five force analysis3.4. Top player positioning, 20203.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Rise in incidence of hospital-acquired infections3.5.1.2. Upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks3.5.1.3. Increase in geriatric population and rise in incidence of chronic diseases3.5.2. Restraint3.5.2.1. Adverse effects of chemical disinfectants3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. High market growth potential in emerging markets3.5.4. Impact analysis3.6. Covid-19 impact analysis on hospital-acquired infection control market CHAPTER 4: HOSPITAL-ACQUIRED INFECTION CONTROL MARKET, BY PRODUCT & SERVICE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Sterilization4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.2.4. Market size and forecast, by type4.2.4.1. Sterilization product4.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type4.2.4.1.1.1. Heat sterilization equipment4.2.4.1.1.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2.4.1.1.2. Low temperature sterilization equipment4.2.4.1.1.2.1. Market size and forecast4.2.4.1.1.3. Radiation sterilization equipment4.2.4.1.1.3.1. Market size and forecast4.2.4.1.1.4. Other sterilization equipment4.2.4.1.1.4.1. Market size and forecast4.2.4.2. Contract sterilization services4.2.4.3. Sterilization consumables & accessories4.3. Cleaning & disinfection products4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.3.4. Market size and forecast, by type4.3.4.1. Disinfectants4.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.3.4.2. Disinfector equipment4.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast4.3.4.3. Others4.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast4.4. Protective barriers4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country4.5. Endoscope reprocessing products4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: HOSPITAL-ACQUIRED INFECTION CONTROL MARKET, BY INFECTION TYPE5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Hospital-acquired pneumonia5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.2. Market analysis, by country5.3. Bloodstream infections5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.2. Market analysis, by country5.4. Surgical site infections5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.2. Market analysis, by country5.5. Gastrointestinal infections5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.5.2. Market analysis, by country5.6. Urinary tract infections5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.6.2. Market analysis, by country5.7. Others5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.7.2. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: HOSPITAL-ACQUIRED INFECTION CONTROL MARKET, BY END USER6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast6.2. Hospitals & clinics6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.2. Market analysis, by country6.3. Ambulatory surgical centers6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.2. Market analysis, by country6.4. Others6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.2. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: HOSPITAL-ACQUIRED INFECTION CONTROL MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES 8.1.3M Company8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Company snapshot8.1.3. Operating business segments8.1.4. Product portfolio8.1.5. Business performance8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.2. Belimed AG.8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Company snapshot8.2.3. Operating business segments8.2.4. Product portfolio8.2.5. Business performance8.3. Ecolab Inc.8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Company snapshot8.3.3. Operating business segments8.3.4. Product portfolio8.3.5. Business performance8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.4. Fortive Corporation (Advanced Sterilization Products).8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Company snapshot8.4.3. Operating business segments8.4.4. Product portfolio8.4.5. Business performance8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.5. Getinge AB8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Company snapshot8.5.3. Operating business segments8.5.4. Product portfolio8.5.5. Business performance8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.6. Matachana Group8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Company snapshot8.6.3. Operating business segments8.6.4. Product portfolio8.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.7. Miele Group. (Steelco)8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Company snapshot8.7.3. Operating business segments8.7.4. Product portfolio8.8. MMM Group8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Company snapshot8.8.3. Operating business segments8.8.4. Product portfolio8.9. Sotera Health Inc.8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Company snapshot8.9.3. Operating business segments8.9.4. Product portfolio8.9.5. Business performance8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.10. Steris Plc (Cantel Medical Corporation)8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Company snapshot8.10.3. Operating business segments8.10.4. Product portfolio8.10.5. Business performance8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

