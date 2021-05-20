Worldwide Home Insurance Industry To 2027 - Key Drivers, Restraints And Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Insurance Market by Coverage, End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Home insurance is an insurance that provides financial protection to an individual against losses and damages to an individual's residence, along with furnishings and other assets at home. Homeowners insurance also provides liability coverage against accidents at home or on the property. It is a package policy, which means that it covers both damage to property and liability, or legal responsibility, for any injuries and property damage policyholders or their families cause to other people.Growth in global number of households, increase in initiatives by government, and rise in number of accidents and man-made disasters are the major factors that drive the growth of the global home insurance market. However, lack of awareness regarding home insurance policy hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, untapped potential of emerging economies and new technological developments in the home insurance industry are expected to provide lucrative opportunity for market expansion during the forecast period.

The home insurance market is segmented into coverage, end user, and region. On the basis of coverage, the market is categorized into comprehensive coverage, dwelling coverage, content coverage, and other optional coverages. By end user, it is bifurcated into landlords and tenants. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the home insurance market are Allstate Insurance Company, ALLIANZ GROUP, ADMIRAL, AXA, American International Group, Inc., Chubb, Liberty Mutual Insurance, People's Insurance Company of China Group, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, and Zurich Insurance Co. Limited. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global home insurance market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global home insurance market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION1.1. Report description1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders1.3. Key market segments1.4. Research methodology1.4.1. Secondary research1.4.2. Primary research1.4.3. Analyst tools & models CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. Key findings2.1.1. Top impacting factors2.1.2. Top investment pockets2.2. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key Forces Shaping Home Insurance Market3.2.1. Low bargaining power of suppliers3.2.2. Moderate bargaining power of buyer3.2.3. Moderate threat of substitutes3.2.4. Moderate threat of new entrants3.2.5. High competitive rivalry3.3. Market dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.2. Restraints3.3.3. Opportunities3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis on home insurance market3.4.1. Impact on home insurance industry3.4.2. Impact on home insurance market size3.4.3. Change in consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact due to COVID-193.4.4. Framework for solving market challenges faced by home insurance providers and customers in the market3.4.5. Economic impact on home insurance companies3.4.6. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact in the industry3.4.7. Opportunity analysis for home insurance providers CHAPTER 4: HOME INSURANCE MARKET, BY COVERAGE4.1. Overview4.2. Comprehensive4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Dwelling Coverage4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. Content Coverage4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country4.5. Other Optional4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: HOME INSURANCE MARKET, BY END USER5.1. Overview5.2. Landlords5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. Tenants5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: HOME INSURANCE MARKET, BY REGION6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region6.2. North America6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by coverage6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by end user6.2.5. Market analysis, by country6.2.5.1. U. S.6.2.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage6.2.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by end user6.2.5.2. Canada6.2.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage6.2.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by end user6.3. Europe6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by coverage6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by end user6.3.4. Market analysis, by country6.3.4.1. UK6.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage6.3.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by end user6.3.4.2. Germany6.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage6.3.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by end user6.3.4.3. France6.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage6.3.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by end user6.3.4.4. Italy6.3.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage6.3.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by end user6.3.4.5. Spain6.3.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage6.3.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by end user6.3.4.6. Netherlands6.3.4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage6.3.4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by end user6.3.4.7. Rest of Europe6.3.4.7.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage6.3.4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by end user6.4. Asia-Pacific6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by coverage6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by end user6.4.4. Market analysis, by country6.4.4.1. China6.4.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage6.4.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by end user6.4.4.2. Japan6.4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage6.4.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by end user6.4.4.3. India6.4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage6.4.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by end user6.4.4.4. Australia6.4.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage6.4.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by end user6.4.4.5. New Zealand6.4.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage6.4.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by end user6.4.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific6.4.4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage6.4.4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by end user6.5. LAMEA6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by coverage6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by end user6.5.5. Market analysis, by country6.5.6.1. Latin America6.5.6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage6.5.6.1.2. Market size and forecast, by end user6.5.6.2. Middle East6.5.6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage6.5.6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by end user6.5.6.3. Africa6.5.6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage6.5.6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by end user CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE7.1. Introduction7.1.1. Market player positioning, 2019 CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. ALLIANZ8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Company snapshot8.1.3. Operating business segments8.1.4. Product portfolio8.1.5. Business performance8.2. ADMIRAL8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Company snapshot8.2.3. Operating business segments8.2.4. Product portfolio8.2.5. Business performance8.3. Allstate Insurance Company8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Company snapshot8.3.3. Operating business segments8.3.4. Product portfolio8.3.5. Business performance8.4. American International Group, Inc.8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Company snapshot8.4.3. Operating business segments8.4.4. Product portfolio8.4.5. Business performance8.5. AXA8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Company snapshot8.5.3. Operating business segments8.5.4. Product portfolio8.5.5. Business performance8.6. Chubb8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Company snapshot8.6.3. Product portfolio8.6.4. Business performance8.7. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Company snapshot8.7.3. Product portfolio8.7.4. Business performance8.8. PICC8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Company snapshot8.8.3. Product portfolio8.9. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Company snapshot8.9.3. Product portfolio8.10. Zurich8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Company snapshot8.10.3. Product portfolio8.10.4. Business performanceFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5li66q

