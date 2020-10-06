Worldwide Home Diagnostics For Urinary Tract Infection Industry To 2027 - Encouragement For Home Diagnostics Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Form Type; Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The home diagnostics for urinary tract infection market was valued at US$ 847.85 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,354.02 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2020-2027.Factors driving the growth of the home diagnostics for urinary tract infection market are growing prevalence of urinary tract infections and aging population. However, the lack of product awareness in emerging nations and reluctance of population to utilize the products hinders the growth of the market.The urinary tract infection (UTI) is more common among women than in men. The UTI is easy to cure; however, the untreated UTI may lead to a severe health condition. Therefore, there are various diagnostics kits available in the market for UTI. Several diagnostics kits are sold over the counter. The UTI diagnostics works similar to the pregnancy kits; they have a strip, which is held in urine stream for a few seconds or dipping into a sample in a clean cup. The rising cases of UTI among the population are increasing the demand for the home diagnostics kits. Additionally, the awareness regarding kits is likely to influence market growth in the emerging regions.The global home diagnostic for urinary tract infection market is segmented on the basis of form type, and distribution channel. Based on form type, the market is segmented into dipsticks, cup, dipslide, cassette, and others. The dipsticks segment held a largest share of the market, and it is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the home diagnostics for urinary tract infection market is segmented into retail pharmacies & drug store, online pharmacies, and supermarket/hypermarket.A few of the essential primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing this report include, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - By Form Type1.3.2 Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - By Distribution Channel1.3.3 Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - By Geography 2. Home Diagnostic for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America- PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East & Africa4.2.5 South & Central America4.3 Expert Opinion4.4 Average Selling Price (US$) by Region, 2019 5. Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Growing Urinary Tract Infections5.1.2 Aging Population5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Lack of Product Awareness in Emerging Countries5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Encouragement for Home Diagnostics5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Utilization of Advanced Computing Technologies for Urine Diagnostics5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis6.2 Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Analysis - By Form Type7.1 Overview7.2 Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Revenue Share, by Form Type (2019 and 2027)7.3 Dipsticks7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Dipsticks: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.3.3 Dipsticks: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Units Million)7.4 Cup7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Cup: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4.3 Cup: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Units Million)7.5 Dip Slide7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Dip Slide: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.5.3 Dip Slide: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Units Million)7.6 Cassette7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Cassette: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.6.3 Cassette: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Volume and Forecast to 2027 (Units Million)7.7 Other Form Types7.7.1 Overview7.7.2 Other Form Types: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel8.1 Overview8.2 Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Revenue Share, by Distribution Channel (2019 and 2027)8.3 Retail Pharmacies & Drug Store8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Retail Pharmacies: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Supermarket/ Hypermarket8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Supermarket/ Hypermarket: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5 Online Pharmacies8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Online Pharmacies: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market - Geographic Analysis9.1 North America: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market9.2 Europe: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market9.3 Asia Pacific: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market9.4 Middle East & Africa: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market9.5 South and Central America: Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market 10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market -Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.1 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)11.2 Organic Growth Strategies 12. Company Profiles12.1 BTNX Inc.12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.2 i-Health, Inc.12.3 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD12.4 ACON Laboratories, Inc.12.5 ARKRAY12.6 BD12.7 ABBOTT12.8 Aytu BioScience, Inc.( Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc)12.9 Teco Diagnostics12.10 Atlas Medical 13. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wk5ea7

