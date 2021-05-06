Worldwide Home Decor Industry To 2026 - Strong Performance Of The Online Retail Sector Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Decor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home decor market reached a value of US$ 641.4 Billion in 2020. Home decor is an effective way of portraying the lifestyle that a consumer believes in. Home decor products are used in the decoration of an apartment or a house with various accessories and furnishings to provide a more aesthetic and pleasant appeal to the building. Items in home decor include household furniture, lamps, textiles, floor coverings, pots, candles, artifacts, furnishing items, etc. Home decor has been gaining prominence across both developed and developing markets with increasing urbanization and globalization trends. Globalization is now enabling easy and wide availability of such decorative items, designs and ideas to consumers. Home owners are also realizing the need of such items and are often searching for them to keep their homes more attractive and organized.Home decor is witnessing a strong growth catalyzed by rising levels of disposable incomes, recovery of the real estate industry, increasing urbanization rates and rising awareness levels. Rising levels of urbanization have resulted in an increasing number of new households being setup. Currently more than half of the global population live in urban areas and these levels are expected to increase further in the coming years, creating a positive impact on the demand of home decor products.

Moreover, home decor products are income elastic, we expect global disposable incomes to increase continuously over the next few years, particularly in emerging economies such as Asia, Africa, Middle East, Eastern Europe, etc. Additionally, the recovery of the global real estate industry is also expected to drive home ownership rates creating a positive impact on this market. Another major factor driving this market is the strong performance of the online retail sector. The advent of online retail has made home decor products easily available, affordable and convenient to buy. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global home decor market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Market Summary: Market Breakup by Product Type:

Home Furniture

Home Textiles

Flooring

Wall Decor

Lighting

Others

Based on product types, the market has been classified into home furniture, home textiles, flooring, wall decor, lighting and others. The report finds that furniture is currently one of the most popular type of homedecor products as it offers utility and aesthetic value to the homes. Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Home Decor Stores

Gift Shops

Direct to Consumer

Online Stores

Others

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, home decor stores, direct to customer, gift shops, online store, and others. Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Region-wise, North America represents the largest market for home decor products worldwide, owing to the construction of new buildings in the region. Other major regions include Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Competitive LandscapeThe competitive landscape along with the profiles of key players operating in the market have also been examined in this report. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global home decor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global home decor industry?

What are the key regional markets in the global home decor industry?

What are the major distribution channels in the global home decor industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global home decor market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global home decor market?

What is the structure of the global home decor market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global home decor market?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Home Decor Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Type5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel5.6 Market Breakup by Region5.7 Market Forecast5.8 SWOT Analysis5.8.1 Overview5.8.2 Strengths5.8.3 Weaknesses5.8.4 Opportunities5.8.5 Threats5.9 Value Chain Analysis5.9.1 Overview5.9.2 Raw Material Procurement5.9.3 Manufacturing5.9.4 Marketing5.9.5 Distribution5.9.6 End-Use5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.10.1 Overview5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.10.4 Degree of Competition5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Home Furniture6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast 6.2 Home Textiles6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Flooring 6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Wall Decor6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Lighting6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Others6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Home Decor Stores7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Gift Shops7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Direct to Consumer7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Online Store7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others 7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 North America8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Europe8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Asia Pacific8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Middle East and Africa8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Latin America8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Market Structure9.2 Key Players9.3 Profiles of Key PlayersFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/615sxf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-home-decor-industry-to-2026---strong-performance-of-the-online-retail-sector-is-driving-growth-301285681.html

SOURCE Research and Markets