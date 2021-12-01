Worldwide High Technology Greenhouses Industry To 2026 - Emerging Vertical Farming Technology Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Technology Greenhouses Market Research Report by Component, by Glazing, by Structure Type, by Type, by Ventilation Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been...

The Global High Technology Greenhouses Market size was estimated at USD 12.99 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 14.52 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.15% to reach USD 25.86 billion by 2026.

The Global High Technology Greenhouses Market size was estimated at USD 12.99 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 14.52 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.15% to reach USD 25.86 billion by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the High Technology Greenhouses Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global High Technology Greenhouses Market, including Argus Control Systems, Certhon, Cultivar, DALSEM, Desert Growing, Greentech Agro LLC, Growlink, Heliospectra, International Greenhouse Company, Kheyti, Logiqs, Lumigrow, Motorleaf, Netafim, Nexus Corporation, Prospera Technologies, Pure Harvest, Rough Brothers, Sensaphone, and Startup Ecosystem. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global High Technology Greenhouses Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global High Technology Greenhouses Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global High Technology Greenhouses Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global High Technology Greenhouses Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global High Technology Greenhouses Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global High Technology Greenhouses Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global High Technology Greenhouses Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Trend of indoor farming and changing consumer perception towards greenhouse deployments5.1.1.2. Favorable government regulations and incentives for high tech greenhouse5.1.1.3. Need for increasing production of locally health safe and fresh vegetables5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. High cost of design and deployment5.1.2.2. Profitability limited to large land holdings5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Emerging vertical farming technology5.1.3.2. Intelligent environment & crop control, high tech cultivation systems, and intelligent energy management5.1.3.3. Development of industrial greenhouses5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Integration of greenhouse technologies5.1.4.2. No available protection from greenhouse whiteflies5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 6. High Technology Greenhouses Market, by Component6.1. Introduction6.2. Control Systems6.3. HVAC Systems6.4. Irrigation Systems6.5. LED Grow Lights6.6. Material Handling Equipment6.7. Sensors and Cameras6.8. Valves and Pumps 7. High Technology Greenhouses Market, by Glazing7.1. Introduction7.2. Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic Glazing7.3. Glass Glazing7.4. Ultra Violet Stabilized Low-Density Polyethylene 8. High Technology Greenhouses Market, by Structure Type8.1. Introduction8.2. Curved roof Type8.3. Gable roof Type8.4. Quonset Type 9. High Technology Greenhouses Market, by Type9.1. Introduction9.2. Hydroponic9.3. Non-Hydroponic 10. High Technology Greenhouses Market, by Ventilation Type10.1. Introduction10.2. Naturally Ventilated10.3. Passive Ventilation 11. Americas High Technology Greenhouses Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Argentina11.3. Brazil11.4. Canada11.5. Mexico11.6. United States 12. Asia-Pacific High Technology Greenhouses Market12.1. Introduction12.2. Australia12.3. China12.4. India12.5. Indonesia12.6. Japan12.7. Malaysia12.8. Philippines12.9. Singapore12.10. South Korea12.11. Taiwan12.12. Thailand 13. Europe, Middle East & Africa High Technology Greenhouses Market13.1. Introduction13.2. France13.3. Germany13.4. Italy13.5. Netherlands13.6. Qatar13.7. Russia13.8. Saudi Arabia13.9. South Africa13.10. Spain13.11. United Arab Emirates13.12. United Kingdom 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix14.1.1. Quadrants14.1.2. Business Strategy14.1.3. Product Satisfaction14.2. Market Ranking Analysis14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player14.4. Competitive Scenario14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement14.4.4. Investment & Funding14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 15. Company Usability Profiles15.1. Argus Control Systems15.2. Certhon15.3. Cultivar15.4. DALSEM15.5. Desert Growing15.6. Greentech Agro LLC15.7. Growlink15.8. Heliospectra15.9. International Greenhouse Company15.10. Kheyti15.11. Logiqs15.12. Lumigrow15.13. Motorleaf15.14. Netafim15.15. Nexus Corporation15.16. Prospera Technologies15.17. Pure Harvest15.18. Rough Brothers15.19. Sensaphone15.20. Startup Ecosystem 16. Appendix

