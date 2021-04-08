Worldwide Helium Industry To 2030 - Players Include Linde, Air Liquide And Iwatani Among Others

DUBLIN, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Helium Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global helium market.

The helium market reached a value of nearly $3,654.0 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $3,654.0 million in 2020 to $5,806.6 million in 2025 at a rate of 9.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 and reach $7,650.1 million in 2030. Reasons to Purchase

Executive Summary - The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

Report Structure - This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

Introduction - The introduction section of the report gives brief introduction about segmentation by geography, segmentation by type and segmentation by end-user.

Market Characteristics - The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the helium market. This chapter also defines and describes goods and related services covered in the report.

Trends and Strategies - This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global helium market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

Impact of COVID-19 - This section describes the impact of COVID-19 on the helium market.

Global Market Size and Growth - This section contains the global historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis - This section contains the historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Segmentation - This section contains the market values (2015-2030) and analysis for different segments.

Global Macro Comparison - The global helium market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the Helium market size, percentage of GDP, and average Helium market expenditure.

Regional Market Size and Growth - This section contains the region's market size (2020), historic (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific , Western Europe , Eastern Europe , North America , South America , Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region. The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies.

, , , , , and and major countries within each region. The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies. Competitive Landscape - This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global helium market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions - This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Opportunities and Strategies - This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Conclusions and Recommendations - This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives recommendations for helium companies in terms of product/service offerings, geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix - This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

This report describes and explains the helium market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, increasing use of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and technology development. Factor that negatively affected growth in the historic period was increasing costs and uneven supply and concentrated reserves.Going forward, faster economic growth, growth of end-use industries, increasing use in thein healthcare industry and increasing demand for helium for storing COVID-19 vaccines will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the helium market in the future include non-renewable in nature, rising interest rates, reduction in free trade, geo-political tensions, substitutes rising and coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the COVID-19 vaccines that have been recently approved in some countries, as well as those in the trial stages and awaiting full regulatory approval will require very cold temperatures for shipment and storage around the world, this is increasing the demand for freezer boxes or ice boxes that use helium-based technology. Ever since the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine has been announced, and news that the virus must be shipped and stored in temperatures of minus 70 degrees celsius to stay stable and efficient, the demand for many ice box and freezer companies has increased. Even the vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. must also be stored at cold temperatures, although not as low as those of the Pfizer's shot. This is rapidly increasing the demand for helium. For example, Japanese company, Twinbird Corporations demand for freezer boxes has soared more than 50%since newsthe Pfizer vaccine had been released, Twinbird Corporation makes freezer boxes using a helium-based technology in collaboration with Global Cooling Inc. Another example, South African company, Renergen patented an aluminum box that would use liquid helium to keep the vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days.The helium market is concentrated, with a small number of large players dominating the market. The top five competitors in the market made up to 80.21% of the total market in 2019. The market is highly consolidated. The major companies in the market are focusing on expanding its production capabilities through establishments of new distribution facilities and partnership with reserve holders, Linde plc, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. and Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (Taiyo Nippon Sanso Group).The top opportunities in the helium market segmented by type will arise in the gas segment, which will gain $1,529.4 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in segment by end user will arise in the other end-user industries segment, which will gain $568.9 million of global annual sales by 2025. The helium market size will gain the most in the USA at $555.9 million.Market-trend-based strategies for the helium market include adopting IoT technologies to increase operational efficiencies and reduce production costs, increasing the production capacities for helium to keep pace with the increase in demand from the healthcare industry and increasing the production capacities for helium to meet the demand from end-user industries amid global shortages. Player-adopted strategies in the helium market include strategic agreements with exploration companies and helium reserve holders, establishment of new production and distribution facilities, and strategic acquisitions. Key Topics Covered: 1. Helium Market Executive Summary 2. Table of Contents 3. List of Figures 4. List of Tables 5. Report Structure 6. Introduction6.1. Segmentation by Geography 6.2. Segmentation by Type 6.3. Segmentation by End-User 7. Helium Market Characteristics7.1. Market Definition 7.2. Segmentation by Type 7.3. Segmentation by End-User 8. Helium Market Trends and Strategies8.1. Helium Manufacturers Adopting IoT Technology 8.2. Growing Application in Healthcare Industry 8.3. Increase in Production Capacity 8.4. Use of Helium in Storing COVID-19 Vaccines 8.5. Increase in the Number of Global Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) 8.6. Use of Helium-Filled Hard Drive Technology 9. Impact of COVID-19 on the Helium Market9.1. Impact of Rolling Out the COVID-19 Vaccine on the Helium Market 9.2. Impact Due to Short Supply of Helium 9.3. Impact on Demand for Helium 9.4. Impact on Major Helium Companies in the Market 10. Global Helium Market Size and Growth10.1. Market Size 10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Million) 10.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Million) 11. Global Helium Market Segmentation11.1. Global Helium Market, Segmentation by Type11.2. Global Helium Market, Segmentation by End-User,

12. Helium Market, Regional and Country Analysis12.1. Global Helium Market, by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million) 12.2. Global Helium Market, by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2020, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

13. Asia-Pacific Helium Market

14. Western Europe Helium Market

15. Eastern Europe Helium Market

16. North America Helium Market

17. South America Helium Market

18. Middle East Helium Market

19. Africa Helium Market

20. Global Helium Market Competitive Landscape20.1. Company Profiles 20.2. Linde plc 20.3. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. 20.4. Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (Taiyo Nippon Sanso Group) 20.5. Air Liquide S.A. 20.6. Iwatani Corporation

21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Helium Market21.1. Tumbleweed Midstream Acquired Ladder Creeks Helium Plant 21.2. Air Products Acquired General Electric's Gasification Business 21.3. Linde Merged with Praxair 21.4. Air Liquide Acquired Airgas Inc. 21.5. nexAir Acquired HICO 22. Helium Market Opportunities and Strategies22.1. Global Helium Market in 2025 - Countries Offering most New Opportunities 22.2. Global Helium Market in 2025 - Segments Offering most New Opportunities 22.3. Global Helium Market in 2025 - Growth Strategies 22.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies 22.3.2. Competitor Strategies 23. Helium Market, Conclusions and Recommendations23.1. Conclusions 23.2. Recommendations 23.2.1. Product 23.2.2. Price 23.2.3. Place 23.2.4. Promotion 23.2.5. People 24. Appendix24.1. Market Data Sources 24.2. Research Methodology 24.3. Currencies 24.4. Research Inquiries 24.5. About the PublisherFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gcbedm

