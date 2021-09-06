Worldwide Healthcare Supply Chain Management Industry To 2026 - Rising Investment And Partnerships Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Research Report by Component (Hardware and Software), by Deployment (Cloud-Based and On-Premise), by End User, by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market size was estimated at USD 2,422.13 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 2,634.98 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.12% to reach USD 4,090.44 Million by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, including Blue Yonder Group, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC, Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Jump Technologies, Inc., Logi-Tag Systems Ltd., Manhattan Associates, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Tecsys Inc. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Need for improved operational efficiency and profitability5.1.1.2. FDA enforcement to implement of the Unique Device Identification (UDI)5.1.1.3. Adoption of cloud based solutions and GS1 systems of standards5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. Shortage of staff and lack of integration due to clinical variations5.1.2.2. Associated implementation and maintenance cost5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Adoption of mobile based healthcare supply chain management solutions and integration of RFID technologies, analytics, to streamline the supply chain process5.1.3.2. Rising investment and partnership across industry5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Reluctance due to use of outdated supply chain management tools5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, by Component6.1. Introduction6.2. Hardware6.2.1. Barcodes and Barcode Scanners6.2.2. RFID Tags and Readers6.3. Software6.3.1. Inventory Management Software6.3.1.1. Consignment Management Software6.3.1.2. Implant Management Software6.3.1.3. Order Management Software6.3.1.4. Tissue Management Software6.3.1.5. Warehouse Management Software6.3.2. Purchasing Management Software6.3.2.1. Capital Purchasing Software6.3.2.2. Procurement Software6.3.2.3. Strategic Sourcing Software6.3.2.4. Supplying Management Software6.3.2.5. Transportation Management Software 7. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, by Deployment7.1. Introduction7.2. Cloud-Based7.3. On-Premise 8. Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market, by End User8.1. Introduction8.2. Distributors8.3. Healthcare Providers8.4. Manufacturers 9. Americas Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Argentina9.3. Brazil9.4. Canada9.5. Mexico9.6. United States 10. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Australia10.3. China10.4. India10.5. Indonesia10.6. Japan10.7. Malaysia10.8. Philippines10.9. Singapore10.10. South Korea10.11. Thailand 11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market11.1. Introduction11.2. France11.3. Germany11.4. Italy11.5. Netherlands11.6. Qatar11.7. Russia11.8. Saudi Arabia11.9. South Africa11.10. Spain11.11. United Arab Emirates11.12. United Kingdom 12. Competitive Landscape12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix12.1.1. Quadrants12.1.2. Business Strategy12.1.3. Product Satisfaction12.2. Market Ranking Analysis12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player12.4. Competitive Scenario12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement12.4.4. Investment & Funding12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 13. Company Usability Profiles13.1. Blue Yonder Group, Inc.13.2. Cerner Corporation13.3. Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC13.4. Infor Inc.13.5. International Business Machines Corporation13.6. Jump Technologies, Inc.13.7. Logi-Tag Systems Ltd.13.8. Manhattan Associates, Inc.13.9. McKesson Corporation13.10. Oracle Corporation13.11. SAP SE13.12. Tecsys Inc. 14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wuks4i

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-healthcare-supply-chain-management-industry-to-2026---rising-investment-and-partnerships-presents-opportunities-301369721.html

SOURCE Research and Markets