Worldwide Healthcare Cloud Computing Industry To 2026 - Key Drivers, Restraints And Opportunities

The Global Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% till 2026.

The increasing gap in demand and supply in healthcare has resulted in rising demand for IT, and the increasing demand for cloud-based data systems are the factors that are accelerating the healthcare cloud computing market. Further, the deployment of blockchain in the health cloud and the arrival of telecloud are generating opportunities for the market.In the healthcare cloud computing market, the segmentation based on services type includes infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and software as service. The software as a service segment is predicted to have the highest CAGR in the market due to the beneficial features compared to other services, which are high security, less time required for the deployment, and lower initial costs incurred in these services.In terms of the cloud deployment model, the private cloud model is leading the healthcare cloud computing market. Due to the highly sensitive data of the patient, which needs to store securely in order to avoid any violation of data privacy, and it can lead to any legal issue. This is the reason why most of the users opt for software service for storing confidential data in a secured way.As per the application segment, the market is bifurcated into clinical information system and non-clinical information system. Healthcare cloud computing is majorly applicable in clinical information system due to the increasing preference for maintaining raw data produced from all doctors and physicians, information including prescriptions and notes. Since the clinical data produced by doctors and physicians is huge, there is a high demand for health and laboratory information management systems.The healthcare cloud computing market end-users include healthcare providers and healthcare payers. Healthcare providers are the significant users of healthcare cloud computing due to the growing admissions of patients with the rising incidence of chronic diseases in hospitals. Presently, the software is deployed by the healthcare providers for high efficient and secured data collected.The North American region is accounted to have a stronger position in the healthcare cloud computing market. This is because the increasing technological advancements in healthcare cloud computing, the rising deployment of electronic health records in the healthcare centers, and also rules & regulations of government in this region support the market growth.The global healthcare cloud computing market is further enhanced by the factors such as the rising deployment of big data analytics, wearable devices, and internet of things, benefits such as secured storage and adaptability of the data, and escalation of new payment methods. Some of the major vendor if the healthcare cloud computing market are Carestream Health, Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, CareCloud Corporation, Sectra AB, IBM, NTT DATA Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, eClinicalWorks, Koninklijke Philips N.V, athenahealth, NextGen Healthcare, Inc, GE Healthcare, DXC Technology Company, and INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.Since the concern regarding privacy and security along with that complicated regulations control over the cloud data centers are creating constraints in the market growth. But, the cost-effectiveness and evolution of accountable care organizations are also creating an opportunity for the healthcare cloud computing market.

The healthcare cloud computing market is classified by segmentation such as service, cloud deployment model, application, end-user, and geography.

This study describes the complete information about the key factors enhancing the healthcare cloud computing market.

This research estimates the competitor's value by their latest developments and innovations to survive in the market.

This study examines the competitor's strategies such as diversification, mergers & acquisitions, new players in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Industry Overview2.2. Industry Trends 3. Market Snapshot3.1. Market Definition3.2. Market Outlook3.2.1. PEST Analysis3.2.2. Porter Five Forces3.3. Related Markets 4. Market Characteristics4.1. Market Evolution4.2. Market Trends and Impact4.3. Advantages/Disadvantages of Market4.4. Regulatory Impact4.5. Market Offerings4.6. Market Segmentation4.7. Market Dynamics4.7.1. Drivers4.7.2. Restraints4.7.3. Opportunities4.8. DRO - Impact Analysis 5. Service: Market Size & Analysis5.1. Overview5.2. Infrastructure as a service 5.3. Platform as a service 5.4. Software as a service 6. Cloud Deployment Model: Market Size & Analysis6.1. Overview6.2. Private Cloud6.3. Hybrid Cloud6.4. Public Cloud 7. Application: Market Size & Analysis7.1. Overview7.2. Clinical Information System7.2.1. Computerized Physician Order Entry7.2.2. Electronic Medical Records7.2.3. Radiology Information System7.2.4. Pharmacy Information System7.2.5. Others7.3. Non-clinical Information System7.3.1. Automatic Patient Billing7.3.2. Revenue Cycle Management7.3.3. Claims Management7.3.4. Others 8. End User: Market Size & Analysis8.1. Overview8.2. Healthcare providers8.3. Healthcare payers 9. Geography: Market Size & Analysis9.1. Overview9.2. North America9.3. Europe9.4. Asia Pacific9.5. Rest of the World 10. Competitive Landscape10.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis10.2. Market Developments10.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships10.2.2. Product Launches and execution 11. Vendor Profiles11.1. Carestream Health, Inc11.1.1. Overview11.1.2. Financials11.1.3. Products & Services11.1.4. Recent Developments11.1.5. Business Strategy11.2. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc11.2.1. Overview11.2.2. Financials11.2.3. Products & Services11.2.4. Recent Developments11.2.5. Business Strategy11.3. CareCloud Corporation11.3.1. Overview11.3.2. Financials11.3.3. Products & Services11.3.4. Recent Developments11.3.5. Business Strategy11.4. Sectra AB11.4.1. Overview11.4.2. Financials11.4.3. Products & Services11.4.4. Recent Developments11.4.5. Business Strategy11.5. IBM11.5.1. Overview11.5.2. Financials11.5.3. Products & Services11.5.4. Recent Developments11.5.5. Business Strategy11.6. NTT DATA Corporation11.6.1. Overview11.6.2. Financials11.6.3. Products & Services11.6.4. Recent Developments11.6.5. Business Strategy11.7. Siemens Healthineers AG11.7.1. Overview11.7.2. Financials11.7.3. Products & Services11.7.4. Recent Developments11.7.5. Business Strategy11.8. eClinicalWorks11.8.1. Overview11.8.2. Financials11.8.3. Products & Services11.8.4. Recent Developments11.8.5. Business Strategy11.9. Koninklijke Philips N.V11.9.1. Overview11.9.2. Financials11.9.3. Products & Services11.9.4. Recent Developments11.9.5. Business Strategy11.10. athenahealth11.10.1. Overview11.10.2. Financials11.10.3. Products & Services11.10.4. Recent Developments11.10.5. Business Strategy 12. Companies to Watch12.1. NextGen Healthcare, Inc12.1.1. Overview12.1.2. Products & Services12.1.3. Business Strategy12.2. GE Healthcare12.2.1. Overview12.2.2. Products & Services12.2.3. Business Strategy12.3. DXC Technology Company12.3.1. Overview12.3.2. Products & Services12.3.3. Business Strategy12.4. INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd12.4.1. Overview12.4.2. Products & Services12.4.3. Business Strategy 13. Analyst Opinion 14. Annexure14.1. Report Scope14.2. Market Definitions14.3. Research Methodology14.3.1. Data Collation and In-house Estimation14.3.2. Market Triangulation14.3.3. Forecasting14.4. Report Assumptions14.5. Declarations14.6. Stakeholders14.7. Abbreviations

