Worldwide Healthcare API Industry To 2025 - Competitive Analysis And The Impact Of COVID-19

The Global Healthcare API Market is estimated to be USD 259 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 365.1 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. Market DynamicsMajor factors that drive the market growth of the global Healthcare API Market are Increasing adoption and Investment in Healthcare Sector, increasing technological advancements and rapid adoption of Application Programming Interfaces (API) integrated Electronic Health Records (EHRs) that provide easy accessibility of healthcare data. Technological advancements help in improving patient outcomes and an increased patient satisfaction, and development in the care quality are also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, demand for healthcare integration along with integration of new workflows between the providers and the payers, healthcare apps which can access data from EHRs, wearables, and their services, and seamless transition of care are also some of the major factors that boost the increasing adoption of healthcare API. However, safety & security issues related to patient health information and lack of reliability and data security may create hindrances in the growth of the market. Market SegmentationThe Global Healthcare API Market is segmented further based on Services, Deployment Mode, End Users and Geography.By Services, the market is classified into EHR access, Appointments, Remote Patient Monitoring, Payment, and Wearable Medical Devices. Amongst these, the EHR access segment is estimated to hold the highest market share. By Deployment mode, the market is classified into cloud-based API and on premise-based API. Amongst these, the cloud-based API segment holds the highest market share. By End Users, the market is classified into healthcare providers, patients, healthcare payers, and vendors. Amongst all, the healthcare providers segment is estimated to hold the highest market share. By Geography, North America is projected to dominate the market. Recent Developments1. Claritas HealthTech Pte. Ltd. partnered with Google Cloud Health API to launch tRAD, A New AI Powered Telehealth-Radiology Platform. - 9th November 20202. Redox, a leading cloud-based interoperability provider in healthcare, today announced new integrations with Salesforce Health Cloud and MuleSoft, to accomplish a number of integration use cases across Health & Life Sciences specialties. - 22nd September 20203. Google launched cloud healthcare API to facilitates the exchange of healthcare data between solutions built on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and applications. Google ships the Cloud Healthcare API with connectors to various of its platform streaming data processing tools such as BigQuery, AI Platform, Dataflow and Looker. - 30th April 2020 Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report are Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Apple, Inc., General Electric Company, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Microsoft Corporation, eClinical Works LLC, Salesforce.com, Inc., TrueVault Inc., Google LLC, Medical Information Technology, Inc. Competitive QuadrantThe report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Healthcare API Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description1.1 Study Objectives 1.2 Market Definition1.3 Currency1.4 Years Considered1.5 Language1.6 Key Shareholders 2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Process2.2 Data Collection and Validation2.2.1 Secondary Research2.2.2 Primary Research2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Assumptions of the Study2.5 Limitations of the Study 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption and Investment in Healthcare Sector4.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in Healthcare Industry4.2.1.3 Rapid Increase in the Adoption of API-Based EHR4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 Safety & Security Issues Related to Patient Health Data4.2.2.2 Lack of Reliability and Uncertainty of Payment 4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 Rapid Innovation and Acceptance of Internet of Things (IoT)4.2.3.2 Changing Scenario in Developing Economies 4.2.4 Challenges4.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals4.2.4.2 Data Sharing and Privacy Issues 4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Healthcare API Market, By Services6.1 Introduction6.2 EHR access6.3 Appointments6.4 Remote Patient Monitoring6.5 Payment6.6 Wearable Medical Device 7 Global Healthcare API Market, By Deployment Mode7.1 Introduction7.2 Cloud-Based7.3 On-premises 8 Global Healthcare API Market, By End User8.1 Introduction8.2 Healthcare payers 8.3 Providers8.4 Patients8.5 Vendors 9 Global Healthcare API Market, By Geography9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.2.1 US9.2.2 Canada9.2.3 Mexico9.3 South America9.3.1 Brazil9.3.2 Argentina9.4 Europe9.4.1 UK9.4.2 France9.4.3 Germany9.4.4 Italy9.4.5 Spain9.4.6 Rest of Europe9.5 Asia-Pacific9.5.1 China9.5.2 Japan9.5.3 India9.5.4 Indonesia9.5.5 Malaysia9.5.6 South Korea9.5.7 Australia9.5.8 Russia9.5.9 Rest of APAC9.6 Rest of the World9.6.1 Qatar9.6.2 Saudi Arabia9.6.3 South Africa9.6.4 United Arab Emirates9.6.5 Latin America 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant10.2 Market Share Analysis10.3 Competitive Scenario10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements10.3.4 Investments & Funding 11 Company Profiles11.1 Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd. 11.2 Apple, Inc. 11.3 General Electric Company 11.4 Cerner Corporation 11.5 Epic Systems Corporation 11.6 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11.7 Athenahealth Inc.11.8 Microsoft Corporation 11.9 eClinical Works LLC 11.10 Practice Fusion, Inc. 11.11 Greenway Health, LLC 11.12 Salesforce.com, Inc. (MuleSoft, Inc.)11.13 TrueVault Inc.11.14 Google LLC11.15 Sansoro Health Inc. (Datica Health, Inc.)11.16 Apigee Corporation (Google Cloud)11.17 Medical Information Technology, Inc. (Meditech)11.18 Kareo Company11.19 AdvancedMD, Inc. (Global Payments Inc.) 12 Appendix12.1 QuestionnaireFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17p4yh

