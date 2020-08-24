Worldwide HD Map For Autonomous Vehicles Industry To 2027 - Key Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities And Threats

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles market accounted for $0.71 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $10.29 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 34.4% during the forecast period. While the factors like increasing demand for autonomous driving and increasing investment by Start-UPS in development of HD maps are driving the growth of the market. However, limited standardization in HD maps is restraining the market growth.HD or high definition maps, are fast gaining traction on account of the increasing awareness about the sophisticated technology which helps to provide accurate navigation and higher dependence on the internet.Based on solution type, cloud based segment is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to the need for lesser storage space. Moreover, major companies to have a few offer HD map product as cloud-based services. On the basis of geography, North America is estimated to have a huge demand due to huge customer base and high disposable income of end-users in the US have fueled the demand for high-end safety vehicles in this region.Some of the key players in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicles Market include NVIDIA, Civil Maps, Deepmap, Inc., Here Technologies, Mapmyindia, Momenta, Navinfo, Navmii, The Sanborn Map Company, and Tomtom. What our report offers:

