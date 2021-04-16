Worldwide Handicrafts Industry To 2026 - Featuring Asian Handicraft, Oriental Handicrafts And NGOC Don Ha Nam Among Others

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Handicrafts Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global handicrafts market reached a value of US$ 718 Billion in 2020. Handicrafts refer to products that are handmade using simple tools and represent the culture and traditions of a country or region. Their production requires considerable hand-eye coordination and intense concentration. Each handcrafted product is unique as each craftsperson applies their strength differently, owing to which every product has distinct qualities. Handicrafts play a vital role in the economic development of a country as they are a prominent medium for foreign exchange revenue, require low capital investments and offer employment opportunities. In addition, handicraft items are perceived as a symbol of status owing to their uniqueness, quality, usage of natural materials, and the essence of vibrant art and culture.In recent years, with the emergence of online retail and the proliferation of various e-commerce channels, the accessibility to handicrafts has become more convenient for consumers. This has provided a boost to the sales of handcrafted goods across the globe. Another factor driving the market growth is the shift from ethnic to contemporary designs, coupled with the strong demand from offices, hospitals and hotels. Apart from this, the growing travel and tourism industry has provided vast opportunities to local artisans and handicraft manufacturers to produce commoditized products and sell them to tourists who are willing to spend significantly on souvenirs and other craft items.

Moreover, handicrafts have lower energy requirements, unlike machine-made products which involve the utilization of electricity and various other fuels. On account of the low capital investments, the industry is flourishing, particularly in the developing regions such as India, China, and Afghanistan. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global handicrafts market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The global handicrafts market is fragmented in nature with the presence of a large number of small and big manufacturers. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Asian Handicraft

Fakih Group of Companies

Shandong Laizhou Arts and Crafts

Ten Thousand Villages

Oriental Handicrafts Pte. Ltd.

NGOC Dong Ha Nam

Minhou Minxing Weaving Co. Ltd.

Native Crafts and Arts Industries

