Worldwide Hand Sanitizer Industry To 2026 - By Product, Functional Ingredient, End-user, Distribution Channel And Geography

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Sanitizer Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hand sanitizer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during the period 2019-2026.The global market has been witnessing a surge since the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic. This peak is likely to continue for the next two years and would start to normalize after 2022. The pandemic has increased focus on the importance of washing hands as a simple and cost-effective solution to reduce disease spread. The WHO emphasized the need to focus on longer-term uptake to form handwashing habits. Several government bodies are considering designing and adapting handwashing behavior change programs that are effective during COVID-19.

This, in turn, is expected to fuel the demand for liquid hand wash during the forecast period. Moreover, the surge in adopting new formulation of hand sanitizers by manufacturers to provide an enhanced experience to consumers drives the market growth. The increasing popularity of organic sanitizers, which are eco-friendly, skin-safe, and sustainable, is also likely to influence market growth. Continuous innovations in formulations and dispenser designs such as touchless dispensers are gaining traction in the market. The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the hand sanitizer market during the forecast period:

High Penetration of Internet

Demand for Flavored & Organic Hand Sanitizers

The Outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Growth in Promotional Activities

The study considers the global hand sanitizer market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market. Global Hand Sanitizer Market SegmentationThe global hand sanitizer market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, functional ingredient, end-user, distribution channel, geography. Gel and liquid-based hand sanitizers are expected to dominate the market by revenue as well as volume. Formulated with ethyl alcohol, gel-based disinfectants can kill 99% of common germs within seconds. These products deliver the maximum coverage to the skin and spread evenly, thereby providing maximum against germs. In terms of volume, the gel-based hand sanitizer market in North America is expected to witness an incremental growth of over 6 million gallons with absolute growth of over 87% during 2019- 2026.Alcohol-based sanitizers are significant contributors to the global hand sanitizer market. The ability to prevent infections and kill most bacteria, fungi, and viruses is the primary factor driving the demand. North America is expected to generate an incremental growth of over $149 million for isopropyl hand sanitizers during the forecast period. APAC is a major potential market with a rise in COVID-19 cases in China and India. Ethyl alcohol-based sanitizers dominate the global alcohol-based hand sanitizer market share as most OTC hand sanitizers contain ethyl alcohol as the main functional ingredient. The cost outlook for isopropyl alcohol (IPA) raw materials has experienced considerable disruption owing to the rise in demand. In Europe, the price witnessed a high spike due to the high demand for IPA. The European IPA market is increasingly heating up, with producers such as INEOS and SEQENS are prioritizing the supply of IPA-containing hand gels to hospitals and health centers.The growing awareness of hand hygiene is expected to boost the market for alcoholic hand sanitizers in healthcare settings. Thus, the revenue is expected to reach over $2 billion by 2026. With such rising awareness about contagious infections and the importance of maintaining hand hygiene among individuals, hand sanitizer products in the healthcare sector have observed a rise. People have started to adopt the usage of sanitizers in all such places more pervasively. Gel-based sanitizers are the most demanded products from the healthcare setting. Vendors providing gel-based products are increasing their focus as they hold tremendous growth potential. Increased recommendations by infection control professionals boost the sale of gel-based sanitizers.Hand sanitizers are primarily sold via supermarkets and hypermarkets, departmental, retail, and drug stores worldwide. They are also available to end-users through e-commerce portals and online direct-to-consumer stores. Supermarkets and hypermarkets provide ample opportunities to vendors for promoting their products across the market due to large customer footfall. The segment is expected to contribute a revenue of over $1 billion by 2026. Retail stores are the preferred choice among customers, especially in the emerging market. Being a part of the hygiene category, hand sanitizers are usually sold across drug stores. Customers tend to buy such products as part of health safety measures. Several retailers are offering these products via online portals, which provide customers a wide variety of products. With the penetration of the internet growing across the world, prominent vendors are promoting and selling their products via online modes. The segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. Key Questions Answered1. What are the key factors and trends enabling the hand sanitizer market growth?2. How has the COVID-19 pandemic influenced the demand for hand sanitizer and hygiene products?3. Who are the major players in the value chain analysis of the hand sanitizer market?4. Which segment is likely to generate the highest revenues during the forecast period?5. Which regions are likely to dominate the hand sanitizer market shares during the forecast period? Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope of The Study 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview7.2 Impact Of COVID-19 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Increasing Penetration Of Internet8.2 Growing Demand For Flavored & Organic Hand Sanitizers8.3 Impact Of COVID-19 on Hand Sanitizer Market 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Rise In Number Of Healthcare-Associated Infections9.2 Growth In Promotional Activities9.3 Increasing Health Consciousness Among Consumers 10 Market Restraints10.1 Increasing Concerns Over Toxicity In Hand Sanitizers10.2 Political Turbulence In Key Markets10.3 Increasing Labor Costs & Cost Trade-Offs 11 Value Chain Analysis11.1 Value Chain Overview 12 Supply Chain Analysis12.1 Supply Chain Overview12.2 Ingredient Suppliers12.3 Supply Chain Analysis12.4 Disruptions In Global Supply Chain12.5 Risk Dimensions 13 Market Landscape13.1 Market Overview13.2 Market By Geography13.3 Market By Product13.4 Market By End-User13.5 Market By Functional Ingredients13.6 Market By Distribution Channels13.7 Five Forces Analysis 14 Product14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)14.3 Market Overview14.4 Gel-Based14.5 Liquid14.6 Foam-Based14.7 Spray14.8 Hand Wipes 15 Functional Ingredients15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Volume15.3 Market Overview 16 Alcohol-Based16.1 Market Size & Forecast16.2 Ethyl Alcohol16.3 Isopropyl Alcohol 17 Non-Alcoholic Hand Sanitizer17.1 Market Size & Forecast17.2 Quats17.3 Chlorine/Iodophor17.4 Other Ingredients 18 End-Users18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Volume18.3 Market Overview18.4 Healthcare18.5 Residential18.6 Government & Military18.7 Hospitality18.8 Corporate18.9 Education 19 Distribution Channels19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine19.2 Market Overview 20 Geography20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue20.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Volume20.3 Geographic Overview 21 North America21.1 Quarterly Sales Analysis21.2 Market Overview21.3 Market By Product21.4 Market By End-User21.5 Market By Functional Ingredients21.6 Market By Distribution Channel21.7 Key Countries21.8 United States21.9 Canada 22 Europe22.1 Quarterly Sales Analysis22.2 Market Overview22.3 Market By Product22.4 Market By End-User22.5 Market By Functional Ingredients22.6 Market By Distribution Channel22.7 Key Countries22.8 UK22.9 Germany22.10 France22.11 Italy22.12 Spain 23 APAC23.1 Quarterly Sales Analysis23.2 Market Overview23.3 Market By Product23.4 Market By End-User23.5 Market By Functional Ingredients23.6 Market By Distribution Channel23.7 Key Countries23.8 China & SAR23.9 Japan23.10 Australia23.11 South Korea23.12 India 24 Latin America24.1 Quarterly Sales Analysis24.2 Market Overview24.3 Market By Product24.4 Market By End-User24.5 Market By Functional Ingredients24.6 Market By Distribution Channel24.7 Key Countries24.8 Brazil24.9 Mexico 25 Middle East & Africa25.1 Quarterly Sales Analysis25.2 Market Overview25.3 Market By Product25.4 Market By End-User25.5 Market By Functional Ingredients25.6 Market By Distribution Channel25.7 Key Countries25.8 Saudi Arabia25.9 South Africa25.10 Iran 26 Competitive Landscape26.1 Competition Overview27 Key Company Profiles27.1 3M27.2 GOJO Industries27.3 Procter & Gamble (P&G)27.4 Reckitt Benckiser27.5 Unilever27.6 VI-JON 28 Other Prominent Vendors28.1 BATH & BODY WORKS28.2 Best Sanitizers28.3 Chattem28.4 Christeyns Food Hygiene28.5 Cleenol Group28.6 Ecohydra28.7 Ecolab28.8 Henkel28.9 Kimberly-Clark28.10 Kutol Products Company28.11 Linkwell28.12 Lion Corporation28.13 Medline Industries28.14 Nice-Pak Products28.15 Safetec Of America28.16 The Himalaya Drug Company28.17 Vectair Systems28.18 Whiteley Corporation28.19 Zoono Group28.20 JSW Paints28.21 Emami28.22 L'oreal28.23 Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (DFPCL)28.24 Asian Paints28.25 Luxor28.26 LVMH28.27 The Clorox Company28.28 Kavit Polybind Private Limited28.29 Cossmic Product Private Limited28.30 BO International28.31 Radix Hi-Care Products28.32 Kripa Pharma28.33 EO Products28.34 Edgewell Personal Care28.35 SC Johnson28.36 Apollo Health And Beauty Care28.37 Hartmann Group28.38 Zidac Laboratories28.39 Shangrao Chunyu Technology 29 Report Summary29.1 Key Takeaways29.2 Strategic Recommendations 30 Quantitative Summary30.1 Market By Geography30.2 Market By Product30.3 Market By End-User30.4 Healthcare30.5 Residential30.6 Government & Military30.7 Hospitality30.8 Corporate30.9 Education30.10 Market By Functional Ingredients30.11 Alcohol-Based30.12 Ethyl Alcohol30.13 Isopropyl Alcohol30.14 Non-Alcoholic Hand Sanitizer30.15 Quats30.16 Chlorine/Iodophor30.17 Other Ingredients30.18 Market By Distribution Channel30.19 North America30.2 Europe30.21 APAC30.22 Latin America30.23 Middle East & Africa 31 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6o5qo

