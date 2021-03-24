Worldwide Halloumi Cheese Industry To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Halloumi Cheese Market by Type, End Use and Nature: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Halloumi cheese is semi-hard cheese with its color varying from white to depending on the ingredients and production process. This cheese can be consumed raw, but is often grilled, fried, or grated over a hot dish. Traditionally, the halloumi cheese was a type of cheese produced in the Cypriot region between the Middle East and Europe called Cyprus. Halloumi cheese is traditionally made from ovine milk. The production method and the end product are often different throughout Cyprus creating confusion as to what is the correct way of producing halloumi cheese. The global halloumi cheese market was valued at $421.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $737.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2027.The growth of the halloumi cheese market can be attributed to growing cross-cultural interaction due to frequent travel. Moreover, the growing culture of dining out has further benefitted the market. Halloumi cheese is also considered a vial meat replacement for vegetarian cohort of the global population as it remains hard even after grilling. Furthermore, a The rise in the number of food service outlets and growing adoption of halloumi cheese in such outlets further drive the market growth. However, ingredient adulteration act as the major restraint for the global halloumi cheese market. In addition, cheese in general is not considered very health and often the health-conscious population avoid cheese due to high concentration of fat and salt, which also hinders the market growth. On the contrary, a rise in disposable income of people and growth in fast food culture are expected to provide opportunities for the halloumi cheese market growth.The Halloumi cheese market is segmented on the basis of type, end use, nature, and region. The type segment includes flavored and unflavored. On the basis of end use, the market is classified into food service and residential. Based on nature, the market is divided into organic and conventional. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe ( Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Cyprus and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Latin America, the Middle East and Africa).Key players in the halloumi cheese market have relied on strategies such as product launch and business expansion to expand their market share and stay relevant in the global halloumi cheese market. The key players in the halloumi cheese industry profiled in the report are Petrou Bros Dairy Products Ltd., Zita Dairies ltd., Hadjipieris Ltd., Galaktokomio A.D.S Dafni ltd., Arla foods, Almarai, Nordex Foods A/S, CowBoy Farm ltd., Sussex High Weald Dairy, and Lefkonitziatis Dairy Products. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 identify the prevailing opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and supplier's tenable stakeholder's make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according their revenue contribution the industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION1.1. Report description1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research methodology1.4.1. Secondary research1.4.2. Primary research1.5. Analyst tools and models CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. Halloumi Cheese market snapshot2.2. Key findings of the study2.3. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Market dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Expanding F&B industry3.4.1.2. Changes in lifestyle and growing demand for protein rich diet3.4.1.3. Expanding retail market3.4.2. Restraints3.4.2.1. Rise in health awareness3.4.2.2. Adoption of veganism3.4.3. Opportunity3.4.3.1. Increase in disposable income across emerging economies3.4.3.2. Growing popularity of organic cheese3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis3.5.1. Introduction3.5.2. Impact on the food and beverage3.5.3. Impact on Halloumi Cheese market3.6. Value Chain Analysis3.7. Top Impacting Factor CHAPTER 4: HALLOUMI CHEESE MARKET, BY TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Flavoured4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country4.3. Unflavored4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country CHAPTER 5: HALLOUMI CHEESE MARKET, BY END USE5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Food service5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country5.3. Residential5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country CHAPTER 6: HALLOUMI CHEESE MARKET, BY NATURE6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast6.2. Organic6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country6.3. Conventional6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country CHAPTER 7: HALLOUMI CHEESE MARKET, BY REGION7.1. Overview7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia-Pacific7.5. LAMEA

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE8.1. Competitive dashboard8.2. Competitive heat map CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. ALMARAI COMPANY9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Key Executives9.1.3. Company snapshot9.1.4. Operating business segments9.1.5. Product portfolio9.1.6. Business performance9.2. ARLA FOODS AMBA9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Key Executives9.2.3. Company snapshot9.2.4. Product portfolio9.2.5. Business performance9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.3. COWBOY FARM DAIRY INDUSTRIES LTD9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Company snapshot9.3.3. Product portfolio9.4. GALAKTOKOMIO A. D. S DAFNI LTD9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Company snapshot9.4.3. Product portfolio9.5. HADJIPIERIS LTD9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Company snapshot9.5.3. Product portfolio9.6. LEFKONITZIATIS DAIRY PRODUCTS LTD9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Key Executive9.6.3. Company snapshot9.6.4. Product portfolio9.7. NORDEX FOOD A/S9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Key Executives9.7.3. Company snapshot9.7.4. Product portfolio9.8. PETROU BROS DAIRY PRODUCTS LTD9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Company snapshot9.8.3. Product portfolio9.9. SUSSEX HIGH WEALD DAIRY LTD9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Company snapshot9.9.3. Product portfolio9.10. ZITA DAIRIES LTD9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Key Executive9.10.3. Company snapshot9.10.4. Product portfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m6ceng

