Worldwide Gluten-Free Packaged Food Industry To 2026 - Product Innovations To Make Gluten-free Products More Convenient And Affordable Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market Research Report by Product, by Form, by Source, by Distribution Channel, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market size was estimated at USD 8,695.48 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 9,677.97 million in 2021, at a CAGR 11.63% to reach USD 16,832.52 million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market, including Boulder Brands Inc, Dr Schar AG/SpA, FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LTD, General Mills Inc., Hain Celestial Group Inc, Hero Group, Kellogg's Company, Rasio Plc, The Kraft Heinz Company, and Valeo Foods. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Growing the working population and busy lifestyle of the consumers5.2.2. Increasing consumer awareness towards gluten-free products5.2.3. Increased diagnosis of celiac disease and other food allergies5.3. Restraints5.3.1. High production cost of gluten-free products5.3.2. Gluten-free products lack an adequate amount of dietary fibers, resulting in constipation and other ailments of the digestive system5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Product innovations to make gluten-free products more convenient and affordable5.4.2. Adoption of microencapsulation technology to improve the shelf-life of gluten-free products5.4.3. Favorable regulatory framework and initiatives taken by governments and institutions to promote a gluten-free diet5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Formulation challenges faced by manufacturers 6. Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market, by Product6.1. Introduction6.2. Baby food6.3. Bakery6.4. Pasta6.5. Ready meals 7. Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market, by Form7.1. Introduction7.2. Liquid7.3. Solid 8. Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market, by Source8.1. Introduction8.2. Animal8.2.1. Dairy8.2.2. Meat8.3. Plant8.3.1. Oilseeds & pulses8.3.2. Rice & corn 9. Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market, by Distribution Channel9.1. Introduction9.2. Conventional stores9.2.1. Grocery stores9.2.2. Mass merchandisers9.2.3. Online retailers9.2.4. Warehouse clubs9.3. Drugstores & pharmacies9.4. Specialty stores9.4.1. Bakery stores9.4.2. Confectionery stores9.4.3. Gourmet stores 10. Americas Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Argentina10.3. Brazil10.4. Canada10.5. Mexico10.6. United States 11. Asia-Pacific Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Australia11.3. China11.4. India11.5. Indonesia11.6. Japan11.7. Malaysia11.8. Philippines11.9. Singapore11.10. South Korea11.11. Taiwan11.12. Thailand 12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Gluten-Free Packaged Food Market12.1. Introduction12.2. France12.3. Germany12.4. Italy12.5. Netherlands12.6. Qatar12.7. Russia12.8. Saudi Arabia12.9. South Africa12.10. Spain12.11. United Arab Emirates12.12. United Kingdom 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix13.1.1. Quadrants13.1.2. Business Strategy13.1.3. Product Satisfaction13.2. Market Ranking Analysis13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player13.4. Competitive Scenario13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement13.4.4. Investment & Funding13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 14. Company Usability Profiles14.1. Boulder Brands Inc14.2. Dr Schar AG/SpA14.3. FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LTD14.4. General Mills Inc.14.5. Hain Celestial Group Inc14.6. Hero Group14.7. Kellogg's Company14.8. Rasio Plc14.9. The Kraft Heinz Company14.10. Valeo Foods 15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3vnepb

