Worldwide Glue-Laminated Timber Industry To 2026 - Major Players Include Structural Wood Systems, Ecocurves And Fforest Timber Engineering

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glue-Laminated Timber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Glue-laminated timber, or glulam is a type of engineered wood product which is made by bonding together several individual pieces of timber with durable, moisture-resistant structural adhesives. Glue-laminated timber offers high resistance and stiffness in corrosive and exposed environments, along with offering thermal insulation. The latest report by the publisher titled, "Glue-Laminated Timber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", finds that the global glue-laminated timber market reached a value of US$ 3.67 Billion in 2020.The market for glue-laminated timber is being escalated by its expanding applications across several industries. Glue-laminated timber is a widely available and sustainable material which offers flexibility of shape and size. As a result of this, it finds applications in various areas such as household framing, industrial construction, architecture, etc. Looking forward, the global glue-laminated timber market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.On the basis of end-use the market is segmented into floor beams, window and door headers, trusses & supporting columns, roof beams, others. The floor beam segment is the largest consumer for glue-laminated timber, accounting for more than a third of the total global market. Based on application sector, new construction applications dominate the global market accounting for majority of the market share. The report has conducted an evaluation of the market on the basis of key regions and finds that Europe is the largest market for glulam. Some of the other major regions are Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The report has also analysed the market on the basis of competitive landscape and has provided the details of the key players. Some of the major players are Structural Wood Systems, Mayr-Melnhof Holz Gaishorn Gmbh, Ecocurves, Fforest Timber Engineering Ltd., Boise Cascade, etc. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Engineered Wood Industry5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.2.1 Volume Trends5.2.2 Value Trends5.3 Price Trends5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type5.5 Market Breakup by Application5.6 Market Breakup by Region5.7 Market Forecast 6 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Market6.1 Market Overview6.2 Market Performance6.2.1 Volume Trends6.2.2 Value Trends6.3 Impact of COVID-196.4 Price Trends6.4.1 Key Price Indicators6.4.2 Current and Historical Price Trends6.4.3 Price Forecast6.5 Market Breakup by Region6.6 Market Breakup by End Use6.7 Market Breakup by New Construction and Replacement Application6.8 Market Forecast6.9 SWOT Analysis6.9.1 Overview6.9.2 Strengths6.9.3 Weaknesses6.9.4 Opportunities6.9.5 Threats6.10 Value Chain Analysis6.10.1 Overview6.10.2 Forest Owners6.10.3 Sawmills6.10.4 Glue-Laminated Timber Manufacturers6.10.5 Distributors and Retailers6.10.6 Exporters6.10.7 End-Use Industries6.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.12 Key Success and Risk Factors 7 Market Breakup by Region7.1 Asia Pacific7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 North America7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Europe7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Latin America7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Middle East and Africa7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End Use8.1 Floor Beams8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Window and Door Header8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Trusses and Supporting Columns8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Roof Beams8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by New Construction and Replacement Application9.1 New Construction9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Replacement9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Market Structure10.2 Key Players 11 Glue-Laminated Timber Manufacturing11.1 Product Overview11.2 Detailed Process Flow11.3 Various Types of Unit Operation Involved11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements 12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures12.3 Plant Machinery12.4 Machinery Pictures12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures12.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures12.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures12.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures12.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures12.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures12.11 Other Capital Investments 13 Loans and Financial Assistance 14 Project Economics14.1 Capital Cost of the Project14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain14.4 Taxation and Depreciation14.5 Income Projections14.6 Expenditure Projections14.7 Financial Analysis14.8 Profit Analysis 15 Key Player Profiles15.1 Structural Wood Systems15.2 Mayr-Melnhof Holz Gaishorn Gmbh15.3 Fforest Timber Engineering Ltd.15.4 Boise Cascade15.5 Ecocurves

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/865j9z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-glue-laminated-timber-industry-to-2026---major-players-include-structural-wood-systems-ecocurves-and-fforest-timber-engineering-301304388.html

SOURCE Research and Markets