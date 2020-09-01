Worldwide Geotechnical Instrumentation And Monitoring Industry To 2025 - Featuring Fugro, Keller Group & Nova Metrix Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware & Software, and Services), Networking Technology (Wired, Wireless), Structure, Application, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GTIM market is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2025 from USD 2.9 billion in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2025. Major drivers for the growth of the market are a significant rise in infrastructure investments across various countries, use of geotechnical instrumentation to prevent failure of geotechnical structures and loss of lives, stringent government regulations to make structures more sustainable and safe, and growing awareness about benefits of GTIM tools. The major restraints for the growth of the market are high installation and monitoring cost.

The wired networking technology segment projected to hold a larger share of the GTIM market during the forecast period.

Wired technology is the most commonly used networking technology in geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring applications. Wired technology has major advantages, such as reduces the attenuation of data, provides a high speed of operation, and offers high bandwidth. This technology used to serve a geotechnical purpose is primarily used to measure pore water pressure, slope and rock stability, and underground pressure. These applications are useful to efficiently monitor the structure and maintain their safety.

Among all end-users, the building & infrastructure segment to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

The buildings and infrastructure segment is expected to continue to dominate the GTIM market, by end-user, during the forecast period. The major factor contributing to the growth of this market is the growing awareness about geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring techniques, along with their benefits, across the world. Benefits such as real-time monitoring and accurate data are supporting the GTIM market to grow. The primary reason for the growth of the market for the buildings and infrastructure segment is that this sector includes a few of the major critical structures, such as dams, tunnels, bridges, and buildings that need to be closely monitored regularly. Also, this segment was the early adopter of the geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring techniques; therefore, it is likely to continue to lead the GTIM market in the coming years.

Americas projected to hold the largest share of the GTIM market in 2025.

The GTIM market in the Americas is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to an increase in investments in infrastructural projects in the region. For instance, from 2009 to 2017, the US federal government and local government spent about USD 440 billion on infrastructure. In addition, countries such as the US and Canada are increasingly adopting geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring tools to ensure the safety and security of structures and their people.

Additionally, in the Americas, both government and private sectors are aggressively involved in large-scale infrastructure projects. For example, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has constructed a 4-lane concrete interstate freeway between Silverline Road and Foothill Drive in Henderson. The government spent USD 83 million in this project. This is one of the many projects in the region. Such new infrastructure projects would upsurge the demand for geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring tools. Therefore, the rapid development of new infrastructures in the Americas is one of the major driving factors for the market growth in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Geotechnical Instrumentation & Monitoring Market4.2 Geotechnical Instrumentation & Monitoring Market in Apac, by Offering4.3 Geotechnical Instrumentation & Monitoring Market in Apac, by End User and Country4.4 Geotechnical Instrumentation & Monitoring Market in Americas, by End User4.5 Geotechnical Instrumentation & Monitoring Market, by Region 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Significant Rise in Infrastructure Investments Across Various Countries5.2.1.2 Use of Geotechnical Instrumentation to Prevent Failure of Geotechnical Structures and Loss of Lives5.2.1.3 Stringent Government Regulations to Make Structures More Sustainable and Safe5.2.1.4 Growing Awareness About Benefits of GTIM Tools5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Installation and Monitoring Costs5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Opportunities in Apac and Gcc Countries5.2.3.2 Investments in Oil & Gas and Major Energy Projects5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Labor/Operators for Installation and Calibration of Geotechnical Instruments5.2.4.2 Technical Challenges and Operational Factors5.2.4.3 Generation of Inaccurate Results Owing to Errors in Readings5.2.4.4 Negative Impact of Covid-19 on Construction Engineering 6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Value Chain Analysis6.2.1 Instrumentation and Hardware Manufacturers6.2.1.1 Research and Development6.2.1.2 Raw Material/Component Suppliers6.2.1.3 Manufacturing and Assembly6.2.1.4 Distributors6.2.1.5 Post-Sales Services6.2.2 Service Providers6.2.3 End Users6.3 Key Trends 7 GTIM Market, by Offering7.1 Introduction7.2 Hardware and Software7.2.1 Hardware and Software Market in Apac is Growing at Highest Rate During Forecast Period7.2.1.1 Sensors7.2.1.2 Piezometers7.2.1.3 Inclinometers7.2.1.4 Extensometers7.2.1.5 Data Acquisition Systems7.2.1.6 Software7.2.1.7 Others7.3 Services7.3.1 Americas Held Largest Share of GTIM Market for Services in 20197.4 Impact of Covid-19 on Offering 8 GTIM Market, by Networking Technology8.1 Introduction8.2 Wired Networking Technology8.2.1 Wired Technology is Most Commonly Used Networking Technology in Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Applications8.3 Wireless Technology8.3.1 Wireless Instruments Have Great Potential to Expand Their Use in Geotechnical Engineering8.4 Impact of Covid-19 on Networking Technology 9 GTIM Market, by Structure9.1 Introduction9.2 Tunnels and Bridges9.2.1 Apac Has Started Using Geotechnical Monitoring Techniques to Almost Every Project9.3 Buildings and Utilities9.3.1 Need for Buildings and Utilities is Growing with Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization9.4 Dams9.4.1 Major Factor That Makes Apac Fastest-Growing Market is Government Mandates to Employ Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Instruments for Dams and Other Major Structures9.5 Others9.6 Impact of Covid-19 on Structure 10 Applications of GTIM Techniques10.1 Introduction10.2 Measurement of Pore Water Pressure10.2.1 Prediction of Slope Stability10.3 Measurement of Rock/Soil Stress10.3.1 Soil Stability10.3.2 Rock Stability10.4 Monitoring of Lateral Deformation10.5 Monitoring of Vertical Deformation 11 GTIM Market, by End User11.1 Introduction11.2 Buildings and Infrastructure11.2.1 Countries Such As Us and Canada Are Increasingly Adopting Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring Techniques to Ensure Safety and Security of Structures and People11.3 Energy & Power11.3.1 Market Growth in This Vertical is Driven by Nuclear Power, Geothermal Power, Hydroelectric Power, and Wind Power Projects Worldwide11.4 Oil & Gas11.4.1 in Oil & Gas Sector, Geotechnical Monitoring Plays Vital Role in Maintaining Safety of Structures11.5 Mining11.5.1 Geotechnical Monitoring Technique Helps Predict Alarming Situations to Protect Mines and Miners from Hazards11.6 Impact of Covid-19 on End User 12 GTIM Market, by Region12.1 Introduction12.2 Americas12.2.1 North America12.2.2 South America12.2.3 Impact of Covid-19 on America12.3 Europe12.3.1 UK12.3.2 Germany12.3.3 Netherlands12.3.4 France12.3.4.1 Involvement of France in Large Number of Infrastructure Projects Propels GTIM Market Growth12.3.5 Italy12.3.5.1 Italy is Expected to Witness Significantly High Growth Owing to Rise in Construction Projects12.3.6 Rest of Europe12.3.7 Impact of Covid-19 on Europe12.4 Asia Pacific (Apac)12.4.1 China12.4.2 Japan12.4.3 Australia12.4.4 South Korea12.4.5 India12.4.6 Rest of Apac12.4.7 Impact of Covid-19 on Apac12.5 Rest of the World (Row)12.5.1 Middle East12.5.2 Africa12.5.3 Impact of Covid-19 on Row 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in GTIM Market13.3 Competitive Situations and Trends13.3.1 Product Launches13.3.2 Contracts13.3.3 Acquisitions13.3.4 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, and Expansions13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 201913.4.1 Visionary Leaders13.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators13.4.3 Innovators13.4.4 Emerging Companies 14 Company Profiles14.1 Key Players14.1.1 Fugro14.1.2 Keller Group Plc.14.1.3 Nova Metrix Llc14.1.4 Geokon14.1.5 Geocomp Corporation14.1.6 Sisgeo S.R.L.14.1.7 Cowi A/S14.1.8 James Fisher and Sons Plc14.1.9 Deep Excavation Llc. 14.1.10 Rst Instruments Ltd.14.2 Right-To-Win14.3 Other Ecosystem Players14.3.1 Encardio-Rite Electronics Pvt. Ltd.14.3.2 Geocisa14.3.3 S.W.Cole Engineering, Inc.14.3.4 Geosense14.3.5 Roctest Ltd.14.3.6 Geomotion Singapore14.3.7 Eustis Engineering Llc.14.3.8 Dst Consulting Engineers Inc.14.3.9 Geosig Ltd. 14.3.10 Smart Structures (Radise International) 14.3.11 Amberg Technologies 14.3.12 Wood Plc 14.3.13 Progressive Machine Tools 14.3.14 Sixense Soldata 14.3.15 Terracon 15 Adjacent and Related Market15.1 Introduction15.2 Limitations15.3 Structural Health Monitoring Market15.3.1 Market Definition

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3c7i0j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-geotechnical-instrumentation-and-monitoring-industry-to-2025---featuring-fugro-keller-group--nova-metrix-among-others-301122317.html

SOURCE Research and Markets