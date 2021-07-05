Worldwide Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling Industry To 2025 - Featuring Anchor, Bioarray Genetics And Burning Rock Among Others

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Markets by Cancer, by Application, by Tissue and by Gene Type with Screening potential Market Size, Forecasting/Analysis, and Executive and Consultant Guides 2021-2025" report...

Cancer Gene Panels and Genomic Profiling are quickly changing the diagnosis and treatment of cancers. The market is moving out of a specialized niche and going mainstream as Oncologists begin routinely using information on the hundreds of genes related to cancer. The market is exploding as physicians use all the information they can get in the battle against cancer. While Pharmaceutical Companies see the potential to make nearly any therapy viable. The report has data on how test volumes have grown for the biggest players. Find out how this new way of understanding cancer will change cancer diagnostics forever.

Comprehensive panels, genomic profiling, high risk breast cancer panels. Learn all about how players are jockeying for position in a market that is being created from scratch. And some players are pulling way out in front and expanding globally. It is a dynamic market situation with enormous opportunity where the right diagnostic with the right support can command premium pricing. And the science is developing at the same time creating new opportunities with regularity. And the cost of sequencing continues to fall.

This report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2021 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand test pricing in detail. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

2 Introduction and Market Definition

3 Market Overview3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market3.1.1 Academic Research Lab3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier3.1.4 Distributor and Reagent Supplier3.1.5 Independent Testing Lab3.1.6 Public National/regional lab3.1.7 Hospital lab3.1.8 Physician Office Labs3.1.9 Audit Body 3.1.10 Certification Body3.2 Oncogenomics3.2.1 Carcinogenesis3.2.2 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics3.2.2.1 Chromosomes3.2.2.2 Genes3.2.2.3 Epigenetics3.2.3 Cancer Genes3.2.4 Germline vs Somatic3.2.5 Gene Panels, Single Gene Assays and Multiplexing3.2.6 Genomic Profiling3.2.7 The Comprehensive Assay3.2.8 Changing Clinical Role3.2.9 The Cancer Screening Market Opportunity3.3 Cancer Management vs. Diagnosis3.3.1 The Role of Risk Assessment3.3.2 Diagnosis3.3.3 Managing3.3.4 Monitoring3.4 Phases of Adoption - Looking into The Future3.5 Structure of Industry Plays a Part3.5.1 Hospital Testing Share3.5.2 Economies of Scale3.5.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab3.5.3 Physician Office Lab's3.5.4 Physician's and POCT3.6 Currently Available Large Comprehensive Assays3.7 Pricing Profiling vs. Whole Exome (or Genome) Sequencing3.7.1 Medicare Profile Pricing3.7.2 Whole Exome Sequencing

4 Market Trends4.1 Factors Driving Growth4.1.1 Level of Care4.1.2 Companion Dx4.1.3 Immuno-oncology4.1.4 Liability4.1.5 Aging Population4.2 Factors Limiting Growth4.2.1 State of knowledge4.2.2 Genetic Blizzard4.2.3 Protocol Resistance4.2.4 Regulation and coverage4.3 Instrumentation and Automation4.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share4.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role4.4 Diagnostic Technology Development4.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution4.4.2 Single Cell Genomics Changes the Picture4.4.3 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment4.4.4 CGES Testing, A Brave New World4.4.5 Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

5 Cancer Panels & Profiles Recent Developments5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section5.1.1 Importance of These Developments5.1.2 How to Use This Section5.2 Dante Labs Acquires Cambridge Cancer Genomics5.3 Celemics, Strand Partner on Integrated Platform for NGS Analysis5.4 Myriad Genetics Recalibrates Breast Cancer Panel for All Ancestries5.5 Burning Rock Revenues Rise5.6 Caris Life Sciences to Expand Liquid Biopsy Testing5.7 OncoDiag Announces Multiplex Test for Bladder Cancer Recurrence5.8 Intermountain and Myriad Combine Test Offering5.9 Illumina, Geneseeq to Offer Cancer Testing Kits in China5.10 Exact Sciences to Offer End-to-End Cancer Testing5.11 Guardant Health Turns to Tumor Tissue Sequencing5.12 Tempus Inks Oncology Testing Collaboration With Bayer5.13 Biocartis Collaborating With GeneproDx, Endpoint Health on Tests for Idylla Platform5.14 Wales to Routinely Screen Cancer Patients With Yourgene Elucigene Test5.15 Metastatic Cancer Markers Identified in Clinical WGS Study5.16 Stitch Bio Bets on CRISPR Tech5.17 Bayer, LifeLabs Launch Free NTRK Genetic Testing Program5.18 Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Gets FDA Approval for Multiple Companion Dx5.19 Progress, Challenges in Liquid Biopsy Reimbursement5.20 Israeli Startup Curesponse Raises $6M5.21 Invitae, ArcherDX Merge to Advance Precision Oncology Offerings5.22 MD Anderson Precision Oncology Decision Support to Use Philips' Informatics Solution5.23 NeoGenomics, Lilly Oncology Partner for Thyroid Cancer Testing Program5.24 Germline Results Guides Precision Therapy in Advanced Cancer5.25 FDA Clears Cancer Genomic Profiling Kit From Personal Genome Diagnostics5.26 ArcherDX, Premier Collaborate to Evaluate Genomic Sequencing Assay for Cancers5.27 Labs Reporting Cancer Risk Mutations from Tumor Testing5.28 Users Begin Integrating Genomics Data for Clinical Decision Support5.29 Fujitsu Improves Efficiency in Cancer Genomic Medicine5.30 Thermo Fisher's automated sequencer to offer same-day, pan-cancer test results5.31 Universal Genetic Testing for All Breast Cancer Patients5.32 Exact Sciences buys Genomic Health5.33 Multi-Gene Liquid Biopsy Breast Cancer Panel5.34 Thrive to Develop Earlier Detection of Multiple Cancer Types5.35 New Gene Panel Identifies High Risk Prostate Cancer5.36 Guardant Health Liquid Biopsy Test to be Covered by EviCore5.37 Biocept Partnership Offering for Liquid Biopsy Adds Several Key Services5.38 Natera Commercializes Tumor Whole Exome Sequencing from Plasma5.39 Inivata Completes £39.8M Series B Funding Round5.40 Bio-Rad Clinical ddPCR Test, Diagnostic System Get FDA Clearance5.41 CellMax, Medigen Biotech Partner in Colorectal Cancer Clinical Trials5.42 Biodesix Acquires Integrated Diagnostics5.43 Predicine, Kintor Pharmaceuticals Partner on Clinical Trials, CDx

6 Profiles of Key Players6.1 10x Genomics, Inc6.2 Abbott Diagnostics6.3 AccuraGen Inc6.4 Adaptive Biotechnologies6.5 Aethlon Medical6.6 Agena Bioscience, Inc6.7 Agilent/Dako6.8 Anchor Dx6.9 ANGLE plc6.10 ApoCell, Inc.6.11 ArcherDx, Inc6.12 ARUP Laboratories6.13 Asuragen6.14 AVIVA Biosciences6.15 Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories6.16 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics6.17 Becton, Dickinson and Company6.18 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd6.19 Bioarray Genetics6.20 Biocartis6.21 Biocept, Inc6.22 Biodesix Inc6.23 BioFluidica6.24 BioGenex6.25 BioIVT6.26 Biolidics Ltd6.27 bioMerieux Diagnostics6.28 Bioneer Corporation6.29 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc6.30 Bio-Reference Laboratories6.31 Bio-Techne6.32 Bioview6.33 Bolidics6.34 Boreal Genomics6.35 Bristol-Myers Squibb6.36 Burning Rock6.37 Cancer Genetics6.38 Caris Molecular Diagnostics6.39 Castle Biosciences, Inc.6.40 Celemics6.41 CellMax Life6.42 Cepheid (Danaher)6.43 Charles River Laboratories6.44 Chronix Biomedical6.45 Circulogene6.46 Clinical Genomics6.47 Cynvenio6.48 Cytolumina Technologies Corp6.49 CytoTrack6.50 Datar Cancer Genetics Limited6.51 Diagnologix LLC6.52 Diasorin S.p.A6.53 Enzo Life Sciences, Inc6.54 Epic Sciences6.55 Epigenomics AG6.56 Eurofins Scientific6.57 Exact Sciences6.58 Exosome Diagnostics6.59 Exosome Sciences6.60 Fabric Genomics6.61 Fluidigm Corp6.62 Fluxion Biosciences6.63 Foundation Medicine6.64 Freenome6.65 FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics6.66 GeneFirst Ltd.6.67 Genetron Holdings6.68 GenomOncology6.69 GILUPI Nanomedizin6.70 Grail, Inc.6.71 Guardant Health6.72 HalioDx6.73 HansaBiomed6.74 HeiScreen6.75 Helomics6.76 Horizon Discovery 6.77 HTG Molecular Diagnostics6.78 iCellate6.79 Illumina6.80 Incell Dx6.81 Inivata6.82 Integrated Diagnostics6.83 Invitae Corporation6.84 Invivogen6.85 Invivoscribe6.86 Janssen Diagnostics6.87 MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc6.88 MDx Health6.89 Menarini Silicon Biosystems6.90 Millipore Sigma6.91 Miltenyi Biotec6.92 MIODx6.93 miR Scientific6.94 Molecular MD6.95 MyCartis6.96 Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM6.97 NantHealth, Inc.6.98 Natera6.99 NeoGenomics6.100 New Oncology6.101 NGeneBio6.102 Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.6.103 Oncocyte6.104 OncoDNA6.105 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics6.106 Oxford Nanopore Technologies6.107 Panagene6.108 Perkin Elmer6.109 Personal Genome Diagnostics6.110 Personalis6.111 Precipio6.112 PrecisionMed6.113 Promega6.114 Qiagen Gmbh6.115 Rarecells SAS6.116 RareCyte6.117 Roche Molecular Diagnostics6.118 Screencell6.119 Sense Biodetection6.120 Serametrix6.121 Siemens Healthineers6.122 Silicon Biosystems6.123 simfo GmbH6.124 Singlera Genomics Inc6.125 Singulomics6.126 SkylineDx6.127 Stratos Genomics6.128 Sysmex Inostics6.129 Tempus Labs, Inc6.130 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc6.131 Thrive Earlier Detection6.132 Todos Medical6.133 Trovagene6.134 Variantyx6.135 Volition6.136 Vortex Biosciences

7 The Global Market for Cancer Gene Panels and Profiles7.1 Global Market Overview by Country7.2 Global Market by Cancer Type - Overview7.3 Global Market by Application - Overview7.4 Global Market by Tissue - Overview7.5 Global Market Germline & Somatic - Overview

8 Global Cancer Gene Panels & Profiles Markets - By Type of Cancer8.1 Comprehensive Panels & Profiles8.1.1 Table Comprehensive Testing - by Country8.1.2 Chart - Comprehensive Testing Growth8.2 Breast Cancer Gene Testing8.2.1 Table Breast Cancer Gene Testing - by Country8.2.2 Chart - Breast Cancer Testing Growth8.3 Colorectal Cancer Gene Testing8.3.1 Table Colorectal Cancer Gene Testing - by Country8.3.2 Chart - Colorectal Cancer Gene Testing Growth8.4 Gynecological Cancer Gene Testing8.4.1 Table Gynecological Cancer Gene Testing - by Country8.4.2 Chart - Gynecological Cancer Gene Testing Growth8.5 Blood Cancer Gene Testing8.5.1 Table Blood Cancer Gene Testing - by Country8.5.2 Chart - Blood Cancer Gene Testing Growth8.6 Prostate Cancer Gene Testing8.6.1 Table Prostate Cancer Gene Testing - by Country8.6.2 Chart - Prostate Cancer Testing Growth8.7 Lung Cancer Gene Testing8.7.1 Table Lung Cancer Gene Testing - by Country8.7.2 Chart - Lung Cancer Gene Testing Growth8.8 Other Cancer Gene Testing8.8.1 Table Other Cancer Gene Testing - by Country8.8.2 Chart - Other Cancer Gene Testing Growth

9 Global Cancer Gene Panels & Profiles Markets - By Type of Application9.1 Clinical Testing9.1.1 Table Clinical Testing - by Country9.1.2 Chart - Clinical Testing Growth9.2 Pharmaceutical Testing9.2.1 Table Pharmaceutical Testing - by Country9.2.2 Chart - Pharmaceutical Testing Growth9.3 Research Testing9.3.1 Table Research Testing - by Country9.3.2 Chart - Research Testing Growth

10 Global Cancer Gene Panels & Profiles Markets - By Tissue Type10.1 Solid Tissue10.1.1 Table Solid Tissue Testing - by Country10.1.2 Chart - Solid Tissue Testing Growth10.2 Liquid Tissue Testing10.2.1 Table Liquid Tissue Testing - by Country10.2.2 Chart - Liquid Tissue Testing Growth

11 Global Cancer Gene Testing Markets - Germline and Somatic11.1 Global Market Somatic11.1.1 Table Somatic - by Country11.1.2 Chart - Somatic Testing Growth11.2 Global Market Germline11.2.1 Table Germline - by Country11.2.2 Chart - Germline Testing Growth

12 Potential Market Opportunity Sizes12.1 Potential Cancer Screening by Country: Lung, Breast & Colorectal12.2 Potential Cancer Screening by Country: Prostate, Other Cancer & All Cancer12.3 Potential Market Size - Cancer Diagnosis12.4 Potential Market Size - Therapy Selection

13 Appendices

