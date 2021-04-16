Worldwide Generic Oncology Drugs Industry To 2026 - Key Market Trends

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generic Oncology Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global generic oncology drugs market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Generic oncology drugs assist in shrinking, controlling and destroying the cancer cells present in the human body. Furthermore, a few oncology drugs are widely prescribed by doctors to alleviate symptoms, including pain. They share the same active ingredients as the already marketed brand-name cancer care medicine. These drugs can be characterized by a different color or flavor than that of the original drug but their quality, performance, intended use, strength, dosage form and route of administration remain the same. Consequently, these drugs efficiently deliver equivalent clinical benefits and yield the same therapeutic effect as their brand-name counterparts at a lower cost.The escalating prevalence of cancer is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Owing to various factors including a rapid increase in the number of smokers, sedentary lifestyle and excessive exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays, the number of cancer cases has experienced a significant rise across the globe. In addition to this, the high costs associated with a full-length cancer treatment have led a majority of the patients to opt for these drugs as they are much more cost-effective as compared to their brand-name counterparts. Moreover, patent expiration of key blockbuster drugs is also a significant factor that is providing a boost to the market growth.

Along with this, governments of several countries are undertaking initiatives to promote generic drugs. They are continually engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to reduce healthcare expenses related to cancer treatment, thus making the healthcare facility accessible and affordable for all. Such initiatives are augmenting the introduction of several new generic drugs. Other factors such as rising awareness about the benefits of early cancer diagnosis and growing inclination toward preventive measures are contributing to the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global generic oncology drugs market to reach a value of US$ 46.8 Billion by 2026. Key Questions Answered in This Report:1. What is the market size for the global generic oncology drugs market?2. What is the global generic oncology drugs market growth?3. What are the global generic oncology drugs market drivers?4. What are the key industry trends in the global generic oncology drugs market?5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global generic oncology drugs market?6. What are the major regions in the global generic oncology drugs market?7. Who are the key companies/players in the global generic oncology drugs market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview 4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Generic Drug Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Breakup by Region5.4 Market Forecast 6 Global Generic Oncology Drug Market6.1 Market Overview6.2 Market Trends6.3 Impact of COVID-196.4 Top Generic Oncology Drugs6.5 Price Analysis6.6 Market Forecast6.7 SWOT Analysis6.7.1 Overview6.7.2 Strengths6.7.3 Weaknesses6.7.4 Opportunities6.7.5 Threats6.8 Value Chain Analysis6.8.1 Research and Development6.8.2 Manufacturing6.8.3 Marketing6.8.4 Distribution6.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.9.1 Overview6.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.9.4 Degree of Competition6.9.5 Threat of New Entrants6.9.6 Threat of Substitutes6.9.7 Regulations in the Generics Industry6.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors 7 Global Generic Oncology Drug Market: Performance of Key Regions7.1 North America7.2 Europe7.3 Asia Pacific7.4 Middle East and Africa7.5 Latin America 8 Global Generic Oncology Drug Market: Competitive Landscape8.1 Competitive Structure8.2 Market Breakup by Key Players8.3 Key Player Profiles9 Generic Oncology Drug Manufacturing Process9.1 Product Overview9.2 Detailed Process Flow (Tablets)9.3 Detailed Process Flow (Injectable)9.4 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved9.5 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements 10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures10.3 Plant Machinery10.4 Machinery Pictures10.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures10.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures10.7 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures10.8 Utility Requirements and Expenditures10.9 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures10.10 Other Capital Investments 11 Loans and Financial Assistance 12 Project Economics12.1 Capital Cost of the Project12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain12.4 Taxation and Depreciation12.5 Income Projections12.6 Expenditure Projections12.7 Financial Analysis12.8 Profit AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sajp5s

