Worldwide General Freight Trucking Industry To 2030 - Featuring Schneider National, Landstar & Swift Transportation Among Others

DUBLIN, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global general freight trucking market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global general freight trucking market is expected to grow from $648.4 billion in 2020 to $727.11 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $997.35 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description: Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the general freight trucking? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The General Freight Trucking market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider general freight trucking market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The general freight trucking market section of the report gives context. It compares the general freight trucking market with other segments of the truck transportation market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, general freight trucking indicators comparison.

Major companies in the general freight trucking market include Schneider national; Landstar; Swift Transportation; J B Hunt Transport Services and YRC Worldwide.The general freight trucking market consists of sales of general freight trucking services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide general freight trucking services. Establishments in the general freight trucking industry handle a wide variety of commodities, generally palletized, and transported in a container or van trailer. They also provide network activities such as local pickup, local sorting and terminal operations, line hauling, destination sorting and terminal operations, and local delivery. The general freight trucking market is segmented into local general freight trucking and long-distance general freight trucking. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global general freight trucking market, accounting for 33% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global general freight trucking market. South America was the smallest region in the global general freight trucking market.The entry of automated vehicles with high-tech safety measures, cameras, radar, and Lidar sensors guiding the way, companies are able to save money through less fuel and more frequent schedules. A self-driving truck of Otto, a subsidiary of Uber Technologies Inc., in October 2016, completed the first a 120-mile delivery of beer by, in Colorado. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. General Freight Trucking Market Characteristics3.1. Market Definition 3.2. Key Segmentations 4. General Freight Trucking Market Product Analysis4.1. Leading Products/ Services 4.2. Key Features and Differentiators 4.3. Development Products 5. General Freight Trucking Market Supply Chain5.1. Supply Chain 5.2. Distribution 5.3. End Customers 6. General Freight Trucking Market Customer Information6.1. Customer Preferences 6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth 7. General Freight Trucking Market Trends and Strategies 8. Impact of COVID-19 on General Freight Trucking 9. General Freight Trucking Market Size and Growth9.1. Market Size 9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion) 9.2.1. Drivers of the Market 9.2.2. Restraints on the Market 9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion) 9.3.1. Drivers of the Market 9.3.2. Restraints on the Market 10. General Freight Trucking Market Regional Analysis10.1. Global General Freight Trucking Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion) 10.2. Global General Freight Trucking Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region 10.3. Global General Freight Trucking Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region

11. General Freight Trucking Market Segmentation11.1. Global General Freight Trucking Market, Segmentation by Type11.2. Global General Freight Trucking Market, Segmentation by Application11.3. Global General Freight Trucking Market, Segmentation by Size

12. General Freight Trucking Market Metrics12.1. General Freight Trucking Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global 12.2. Per Capita Average General Freight Trucking Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

13. Asia-Pacific General Freight Trucking Market

14. Western Europe General Freight Trucking Market

15. Eastern Europe General Freight Trucking Market

16. North America General Freight Trucking Market

17. South America General Freight Trucking Market

18. Middle East General Freight Trucking Market

19. Africa General Freight Trucking Market

20. General Freight Trucking Market Competitive Landscape20.1. Competitive Market Overview 20.2. Market Shares 20.3. Company Profiles 20.3.1. Schneider national 20.3.1.1. Company Overview 20.3.1.2. Products and Services 20.3.1.3. Strategy 20.3.1.4. Financial Performance 20.3.2. Landstar 20.3.2.1. Company Overview 20.3.2.2. Products and Services 20.3.2.3. Strategy 20.3.2.4. Financial Performance 20.3.3. Swift Transportation 20.3.3.1. Company Overview 20.3.3.2. Products and Services 20.3.3.3. Strategy 20.3.3.4. Financial Performance 20.3.4. J B Hunt Transport Services 20.3.4.1. Company Overview 20.3.4.2. Products and Services 20.3.4.3. Strategy 20.3.4.4. Financial Performance 20.3.5. YRC Worldwide 20.3.5.1. Company Overview 20.3.5.2. Products and Services 20.3.5.3. Strategy 20.3.5.4. Financial Performance 21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the General Freight Trucking Market 22. Market Background: Truck Transportation Market22.1. Truck Transportation Market Characteristics 22.2. Truck Transportation Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global 22.3. Global Truck Transportation Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion) 22.4. Global Truck Transportation Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region 22.5. Global Truck Transportation Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion) 23. Recommendations23.1. Global General Freight Trucking Market in 2025 - Growth Countries 23.2. Global General Freight Trucking Market in 2025 - Growth Segments 23.3. Global General Freight Trucking Market in 2025 - Growth Strategies 24. Appendix24.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in this Report 24.2. Abbreviations 24.3. Currencies 24.4. Research Inquiries 24.5. About the Publisher 25. Copyright and Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/930z0m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-general-freight-trucking-industry-to-2030---featuring-schneider-national-landstar--swift-transportation-among-others-301263082.html

SOURCE Research and Markets