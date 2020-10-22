Worldwide General Crop Farming Industry To 2027 - By Application, Farming Process, Type And Geography

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "General Crop Farming - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global General Crop Farming Market accounted for $309.19 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $436.35 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

The requirement for the sustainable agricultural practices and apprehension of the general public over conservational protection are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak is hampering the growth of the market.

The general crop farming entails of the deals that entities organizations and sole traders that harvest general crops earn from sales of crops. General crop farming includes establishments involved in growing crops, such as tobacco, cotton, sugarcane, hay, sugar beets, peanuts, agave, herbs and spices and producing hay and grass seeds.

Based on the farming process, the organic general crop farming segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for organic food as consumer preference for organic food is growing due to its health benefits and advantages such as nutritional, poison-free, and tasty food. By geography, Europe is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the adoption of modern agricultural technology such as precision farming and plant biotechnology.

Some of the key players profiled in the General Crop Farming Market include Indigo Agriculture, Monsanto, Dole Food Company, Chiquita, Fresh Del Monte Produce, Del Monte Pacific, and Total Produce PLC. What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Application Analysis3.7 Emerging Markets3.8 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global General Crop Farming Market, By Application5.1 Introduction5.2 Food And Beverages5.3 Fodder 6 Global General Crop Farming Market, By Farming Process6.1 Introduction6.2 Traditional Farming6.3 Organic General Crop Farming 7 Global General Crop Farming Market, By Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Tree Nut Farming7.3 Vegetable Farming7.4 Tobacco Farming7.5 Sugarcane Farming7.6 Sugarbeet Farming7.7 Peanut Farming & Oilseed Farming7.8 Nursery7.9 Melon Farming7.10 Greenhouse7.11 Grain Farming7.12 Fruit Farming7.13 Floriculture Production Group7.14 Cotton Farming 8 Global General Crop Farming Market, By Geography8.1 Introduction8.2 North America8.2.1 US8.2.2 Canada8.2.3 Mexico8.3 Europe8.3.1 Germany8.3.2 UK8.3.3 Italy8.3.4 France8.3.5 Spain8.3.6 Rest of Europe8.4 Asia-Pacific8.4.1 Japan8.4.2 China8.4.3 India8.4.4 Australia8.4.5 New Zealand8.4.6 South Korea8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific8.5 South America8.5.1 Argentina8.5.2 Brazil8.5.3 Chile8.5.4 Rest of South America8.6 Middle East & Africa8.6.1 Saudi Arabia8.6.2 UAE8.6.3 Qatar8.6.4 South Africa8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 9 Key Developments9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers9.3 New Product Launches9.4 Expansions9.5 Other Key Strategies 10 Company Profiling10.1 Indigo Agriculture10.2 Monsanto10.3 Dole Food Company10.4 Chiquita10.5 Fresh Del Monte Produce10.6 Del Monte Pacific10.7 Total Produce PLCFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/twwrik

